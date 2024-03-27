Fox Racing Announces New Union Boa Flat Shoe

PRESS RELEASE: FOX RACING
New Union BOA Flat offers enhanced fit and performance
We have added another elite model to our Union mountain bike shoe line. The new Union BOA® Flat features the same excellent performance as the Union Flat shoe but with the enhanced fit of a BOA Fit System.
The Union BOA Flat uses the same one-piece, welded upper construction as the Union BOA, including a molded toe cap and reinforced toe box to protect against the elements and rock strikes. The BOA Dual Dial Li2 system offers a secure and precise fit with on-the-fly micro-adjustability and multidirectional adjustments for tightening and loosening. Combined with Fox’s proprietary Ultratac™ outsole with best-in-class grip and durability, the Union BOA Flat provides improved power transfer to the pedals and added confidence on and off the bike. The custom hex-shaped lugs are specifically designed to deliver control on flat pedals, while the toe and heel lug spacing is suited for hike-a-bike sections.
Sizing matches the rest of the Union line, ranging from 37-47 EU (5.5-13 US Men's / 6.5-14.5 US Women's) with half sizes available from 41-46. The Union BOA Flat will be offered in three colorways – Black, Gray, and Vintage White. The Union BOA Flat will also include two pairs of arch height inserts to customize fit.
Priced at $225.95, the Union BOA Flat
is available now.
