Fox Racing Announces New Union Boa Flat Shoe

Mar 26, 2024
by Fox Head  
photo

PRESS RELEASE: FOX RACING

New Union BOA Flat offers enhanced fit and performance

We have added another elite model to our Union mountain bike shoe line. The new Union BOA® Flat features the same excellent performance as the Union Flat shoe but with the enhanced fit of a BOA Fit System.

The Union BOA Flat uses the same one-piece, welded upper construction as the Union BOA, including a molded toe cap and reinforced toe box to protect against the elements and rock strikes. The BOA Dual Dial Li2 system offers a secure and precise fit with on-the-fly micro-adjustability and multidirectional adjustments for tightening and loosening. Combined with Fox’s proprietary Ultratac™ outsole with best-in-class grip and durability, the Union BOA Flat provides improved power transfer to the pedals and added confidence on and off the bike. The custom hex-shaped lugs are specifically designed to deliver control on flat pedals, while the toe and heel lug spacing is suited for hike-a-bike sections.

photo

Sizing matches the rest of the Union line, ranging from 37-47 EU (5.5-13 US Men's / 6.5-14.5 US Women's) with half sizes available from 41-46. The Union BOA Flat will be offered in three colorways – Black, Gray, and Vintage White. The Union BOA Flat will also include two pairs of arch height inserts to customize fit.

Priced at $225.95, the Union BOA Flat is available now.

photo


10 Comments
  • 5 0
 I like the look, but I would tear those knobs off on my first ride!
  • 1 0
 $285 CAD...no thank you. I love the concept, and once I get a better look at the shoes from the FOX site, they do not look that bad (white...ugh)...but the price is just crazy.
  • 4 5
 I have long wondered why boa wasnt on flat shoes and now they are available! And they make them in my size of tiny feet. But they are Fox and I dont want them.

Cant I have a 5:10 Trailcross XT flat shoe with a boa like the 5:10 Trailcross clip in?
  • 3 0
 No, you can't
  • 1 0
 @hatton: But......I want it.
  • 2 0
 I’d like some more detailed pics. Ugh, now I have to click the link & go to the brand website…
  • 2 0
 Life is hard n stuff.
  • 1 0
 How easy is it to replace the boa if it breaks off? Asking for a friend (cough cough Mathieu van de Poel)
  • 3 6
 Cool concept, but DAMN those are some ugly shoes.
  • 1 0
 I suppose this is why they say looks are subjective. I have no intention of buying them, but I personally think they look awesome.







