PRESS RELEASES

Fox Announces Full Details of Dropframe Trail Helmet

May 17, 2019
by Fox Head  
The all new Fox Dropframe trail helmet designed for those who want M.O.RE. from their helmet. More coverage more confidence more fun.

PRESS RELEASE: Fox Racing

Fox Racing announces the release of the all new Dropframe helmet. Created to provide maximum coverage for an open face trail helmet, this all new style introduces the M.O.RE. (Mandibular Occipital REinforcement) guard. The innovative M.O.RE. guard design provides one piece eye port and lateral coverage for the ear, jaw and lower head, designed for trail riders of all levels who are looking for more from their helmets.

Fox MTB legend Kirt Voreis putting the Fox Dropframe to the test.

bigquotesThe design of the Dropframe was inspired by the groundbreaking Proframe Full face trail helmet. The same demand for additional coverage in a modern trail helmet which drove that revolutionary design was the impetus behind this new model. It’s the perfect helmet for riders of all levels looking for more coverage, more confidence and more fun on the trail.Chris Blum, Fox MTB Category Manager


The all new Fox Dropframe trail helmet designed for those who want M.O.RE. from their helmet. More coverage more confidence more fun.

The performance of the Dropframe has been designed to focus on the needs of the aggressive trail rider and includes the following key performance features:

• M.O.RE. Guard (Mandibular Occipital REinforcement Guard) provides maximum coverage for the ear, jaw and back of the head
• Dual-density Varizorb™ EPS liner provides improved protection by spreading forces of impact across a wider area
• 8 Big Bore intake vents and 7 exhaust vents keep you cool and aid in moisture management
• The fixed visor positioned perfectly to channel air through the helmet
• Fidlock® SNAP helmet buckle provides quick entry and exit while wearing gloves
• Moisture wicking, antimicrobial helmet liner

Designed and developed over a 3-year period by the same team who created the iconic Proframe helmet, the Dropframe is available now at Fox MTB dealers worldwide.

The Fox Dropframe M.O.RE. Manddibuloar Occipital REinforcement Guard. Offers maximum coverage for the temple jaw and lower head than any helmet Fox has ever offered.
8 Big Bore intake and 7 Exhaust vents keep the Fox Dropframe cool on even the warmest rides.

The Fox Dropframe maximum coverage trail helmet features a fixed visor positioned to provide maximum air intake to the Big Bore intake vents.
fox Dropframe features the proven Fidlock buckle system and easy adjust y straps for a secure fit.

The all new Fox Dropframe – More coverage, More confidence, More fun.

Kirt V getting sideways in the all new Fox Dropframe


Must Read This Week
Video: French Mountain Biker Goes Viral After Almost Crashing into A Group of Students
107949 views
Final Results: EWS Madeira 2019
81322 views
3 Pro Enduro Bike Checks - EWS Madeira 2019
59387 views
Day One Results: EWS Madeira 2019
56242 views
Whyte Bikes Win Legal Battle Against Haas F1 Team's Title Sponsor, Rich Energy
54905 views
Review: Fuji’s 2019 Auric LT Enduro Bike is Surprisingly Versatile
41349 views
Video: Friday Fails #68
38437 views
Video: How Do the Enduro Pros Set Up Their Pedals?
36217 views

21 Comments

  • + 30
 Innsbruck approved
  • + 1
 Hahahaha!
  • + 2
 Perfect timing too.
  • + 1
 ... more fun(ny) looks
  • + 1
 Great helmet actually, due to my condition I like the more coverage helmets like this and the switchblade. this helmet was super light. unfortunately I had to send it back and stick with the switchblade. The XL, even with the different pads put in, did not fit my head right. I had a small pressure point right in the middle of the forehead. Shame, really like it otherwise.
  • + 1
 I like the added security the Switchblade without the chin bar gives you. This looks like the same idea. Advantage of Switchblade is you can obviously add the chin bar so makes it more versatile that this, but the Switchblade is so so bloody heavy even without chin bar so if the Fox is added coverage much lighter then I can see it'd be pretty good. Be nice to know the mass.
  • + 1
 Sooooooooooo nice ! I juste got one from a Swiss retailer, so nice again ! But There's no Fluid Inside instead of what was in the product picture.. Anyone know if it allready existe with the Fluid Inside tech on it ?
  • + 1
 really like the overall look, can't help but feel like some black mesh would look better than your eyes sticking out the sides.
  • + 2
 Looks smart, if I hadn't just bought a Giro Chronicle MIPS I'd be down for one!
  • + 1
 Tried one on the other day. SO DAMN LIGHT! and comfy too, and looks pretty good in the flesh.
  • + 2
 Why wouldn't it? It's a small helmet.
  • + 1
 It really looks nice...the only thing I do not understand is why the ears are not really covered as in similar products.
  • + 1
 looks a bit silly but if it works, it works
  • + 1
 Looks cool.
  • + 1
 Looks weard.
  • + 1
 Dope!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.040508
Mobile Version of Website