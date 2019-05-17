Fox Announces Full Details of Dropframe Trail Helmet

PRESS RELEASE: Fox Racing

The design of the Dropframe was inspired by the groundbreaking Proframe Full face trail helmet. The same demand for additional coverage in a modern trail helmet which drove that revolutionary design was the impetus behind this new model. It’s the perfect helmet for riders of all levels looking for more coverage, more confidence and more fun on the trail. — Chris Blum, Fox MTB Category Manager

Fox Racing announces the release of the all new Dropframe helmet. Created to provide maximum coverage for an open face trail helmet, this all new style introduces the M.O.RE. (Mandibular Occipital REinforcement) guard. The innovative M.O.RE. guard design provides one piece eye port and lateral coverage for the ear, jaw and lower head, designed for trail riders of all levels who are looking for more from their helmets.The performance of the Dropframe has been designed to focus on the needs of the aggressive trail rider and includes the following key performance features:• M.O.RE. Guard (Mandibular Occipital REinforcement Guard) provides maximum coverage for the ear, jaw and back of the head• Dual-density Varizorb™ EPS liner provides improved protection by spreading forces of impact across a wider area• 8 Big Bore intake vents and 7 exhaust vents keep you cool and aid in moisture management• The fixed visor positioned perfectly to channel air through the helmet• Fidlock® SNAP helmet buckle provides quick entry and exit while wearing gloves• Moisture wicking, antimicrobial helmet linerDesigned and developed over a 3-year period by the same team who created the iconic Proframe helmet, the Dropframe is available now at Fox MTB dealers worldwide.The all new Fox Dropframe – More coverage, More confidence, More fun.