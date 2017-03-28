Fox Racing - EWS Rotorua Fantasy Contest Winners Announced



We're pleased to announced that @Bushamster21 and @unclerik will each be receiving a new Fox Proframe helmet based on their answers in the EWS Rotorua Fantasy Contest.Readers simply had to pick their top three in finishing order (Pro Men and Pro Women). Leave their 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of the article, and then the people with the correct answers were entered into a random prize draw.Wyn Master's victory came as a surprise to all the entrants, but Bushmaster21 correctly picked the second and third place finishers, Matt Walker and Eddie Masters.Unclerik correctly predicted the top three finishers in the women's race, Cecile Ravanel, Ines Thoma, and Anita Gehrig.

The Prize



Each winner will be receiving a new Fox Proframe helmet, which is designed to offer the benefits of a DH certified full face helmet while providing enough ventilation to avoid overheating on the climbs.









