Fox Racing - EWS Rotorua Fantasy Contest Winners Announced

Mar 28, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Fox Proframe

We're pleased to announced that @Bushamster21 and @unclerik will each be receiving a new Fox Proframe helmet based on their answers in the EWS Rotorua Fantasy Contest.

What was needed to enter?

Readers simply had to pick their top three in finishing order (Pro Men and Pro Women). Leave their 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of the article, and then the people with the correct answers were entered into a random prize draw.


Race Results

Wyn Master's victory came as a surprise to all the entrants, but Bushmaster21 correctly picked the second and third place finishers, Matt Walker and Eddie Masters.

Unclerik correctly predicted the top three finishers in the women's race, Cecile Ravanel, Ines Thoma, and Anita Gehrig.


Fox Proframe
The Prize

Each winner will be receiving a new Fox Proframe helmet, which is designed to offer the benefits of a DH certified full face helmet while providing enough ventilation to avoid overheating on the climbs.




  • + 3
 Good on fox for still giving them away even though no one had the fully correct answer!
 Congratulations to the two winners. And thank you @pinkbikeaudience for publishing the winners. Rarely do we learn the results of these competitions.
 I learned my lesson to just pick locals from now on
 dang

