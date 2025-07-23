Fox Racing Launches New Rampage RS Downhill Helmet Packed With Features

Fox Racing has released the Rampage RS, a new full-face helmet aimed at downhill and gravity riders. The helmet has been seen in use for some time now, worn by Jackson Goldstone and Tahnée Seagrave during their recent UCI World Cup wins.



The Rampage RS is the first DH helmet to feature the Mips Integra Split system. Fox says the updated model is 250 grams lighter and 5% more aerodynamic than its predecessor. It meets a combination of e-bike and motorcycle safety certifications—specifically NTA-8776 and ECE 22.06—for both crown and chin bar protection. These exceed the common downhill standard (ASTM F1952) in impact speed and failure thresholds.





Rampage RS Details

• Carbon fiber shell

• MIPS Integra Split for impact protection

• 980g (±50g)

• Certified for downhill, e-bike, and moto safety

• Removable, washable pads with Ionic+ liner

• GoPro mount, extra pads, and helmet bag included

• 2 Colour Options

• Price: $699 USD / $849 CAD / £549 GBP / €599 EUR

• foxracing.com

