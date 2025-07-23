Powered by Outside

Fox Racing Launches New Rampage RS Downhill Helmet Packed With Features

Jul 23, 2025
by Stephane Pelletier  
photo

photo

Fox Racing has released the Rampage RS, a new full-face helmet aimed at downhill and gravity riders. The helmet has been seen in use for some time now, worn by Jackson Goldstone and Tahnée Seagrave during their recent UCI World Cup wins.

The Rampage RS is the first DH helmet to feature the Mips Integra Split system. Fox says the updated model is 250 grams lighter and 5% more aerodynamic than its predecessor. It meets a combination of e-bike and motorcycle safety certifications—specifically NTA-8776 and ECE 22.06—for both crown and chin bar protection. These exceed the common downhill standard (ASTM F1952) in impact speed and failure thresholds.

Rampage RS Details
• Carbon fiber shell
• MIPS Integra Split for impact protection
• 980g (±50g)
• Certified for downhill, e-bike, and moto safety
• Removable, washable pads with Ionic+ liner
• GoPro mount, extra pads, and helmet bag included
• 2 Colour Options
• Price: $699 USD / $849 CAD / £549 GBP / €599 EUR
foxracing.com

The shell is made from carbon fiber and comes with a revised fit that aligns with Fox’s other helmets (Proframe, Speedframe), with sizes ranging from XS to XXL. The helmet includes two visor positions to accommodate GoPro mounts, plus a removable and washable Ionic+ liner and cheek pads. Fit adjustment is handled through the MIPS Integra Split system and swappable padding.

photo
photo


The Rampage RS retails for $699.95 USD and ships with a clip-on mud visor, action cam mount, alternate pads and liners, extra hardware, and a carrying case. It’s available in two colour options.

Fox first launched the Rampage helmet in 2006 and introduced a carbon shell version (the Rampage Pro Carbon) in 2013. The helmet adopted MIPS rotational impact tech in 2021. The new Rampage RS is available now in Europe + Canada. Available in the US in August.

More information on Fox's new helmet can be found on their website.

photo
photo
photo

photo


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Helmets Fox Racing Fox Rampage Rs Jackson Goldstone Tahnee Seagrave


Author Info:
stephanepelletier avatar

Member since Sep 30, 2008
276 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Adolf Silva Confirms Serious Spinal Injury After Rampage Finals Crash - Fundraiser Launched
174207 views
Review: Maxxis' New Dissector Tire is Fast & Versatile
47503 views
Matt Beer's 15 Tips for Mountain Biking in Wet & Cold Weather
45532 views
Check Out: Clean Water, Flat Pedals, a 3/4 Helmet & Fox Pads
36103 views
Reichmann Teases Floating Front Brake Mount To Eliminate Brake Dive
36005 views
SRAM Files Patent for Adjustable Air-Based Rebound Damper
33161 views
Slack Randoms: CNC-Machined "Luxury" Gravel eBikes, 32" Specific Stems & More
28504 views
Which DH Teams Will Get UCI World Series Team Status from Warner Bros. for 2026 & 2027?
27704 views

106 Comments
  • 1665
 My brain simply is not worth 700$
  • 380
 D4 composite can be found for $200. Is this helmet 3-4x more protective?
  • 150
 That's Arai money.
  • 415
flag jbrown-15 (Jul 23, 2025 at 12:33) (Below Threshold)
 @Jvhowube: Yes it is.
  • 65
 @Jvhowube: it’s probably the 80/20 principle in effect. But asking the question differently: Is a 20% worse head injury worth saving 500 bucks? I dont think this can be easily quantified.
  • 140
 @luca-thekid: Precisely. The logic that more money equals proportionately (or indeed any) more protection is highly spurious at best. I wouldn't speculate on the threshold but at a certain point you've bought as protective a helmet as you're going to get.
  • 140
 My last TBI probably cost me between $10,000 and $20,000 in pre-tax income. I make more now than I did then, so the next one (if it happens) will presumably be even more expensive.

If this was demonstrably safer than other premium options, it would be at the top of my list. Sadly many safety certifications tend not so speak to concussive or sub-concussive forces.
  • 410
flag MissedTheBoost (Jul 23, 2025 at 14:51) (Below Threshold)
 @j-t-g: What is a TBI and why pre-tax income? I thought canadian healthcare was free
  • 20
 @Jvhowube: maybe not but it is "5% more aerodynamic"
GTFO
  • 13
 @MissedTheBoost: traumatic brain injury. Used name should be missed the boat lol.
  • 242
 @MissedTheBoost: Canadians don't claim to have free health care. We have a publicly funded healthcare system that's funded by tax dollars. What most people are referring to when they say "free" is no out of pocket expenses. Slice your finger and get three stitches in the ER or crash and break all your bones and spend a year in the hospital and rehab, you're not getting a bill.

There are always outliers like some medications, etc, and sometimes there are long waits (especially for elective surgeries and procedures), it's a pretty good system. Far from perfect, but no one is going into debt for having babies or breaking bones or getting cancer.
  • 80
 everyone agrees.

"if you think you don't need a helmet, you're probably right"
  • 72
 @MissedTheBoost: Tramatic brain injury. also, no healthcare is free, it's just paid by not-you(read also:everyone else). hes talking about lost income from not working.
  • 30
 @MissedTheBoost: For what it's worth, it cost me nothing in medical expenses, with the exception of a few physio sessions. Lost income was because I was not working at my full capacity but not to a threshold that would have been an insurable loss.
  • 90
 @Mtbdialed: "no healthcare is free, it's just paid by not-you(read also:everyone el

It's paid for by everyone, including the people using it, through taxes. So not just "everyone else".
  • 74
 @redrook: it’s not paid for by those who don’t pay tax
  • 91
 @smith888: Correct. A minority (usually transient in nature - i.e. people move into and out of that group), children, those unable to work, those not earning enough etc. It's so those people can also access the medical care which is considered, anywhere of any conscience, a human right. And most people within the cohort who don't pay tax at any given moment will move into a status in which they do pay tax, and vice-versa. There was a time when I didn't pay tax, yet accessed medical care, and now I do pay tax. There may come a time when the reverse occurs.
  • 30
 @redrook: Don't forget the billionaires who don't pay tax, they can access free medical care too (and use all the other public services that everyone else pays for).
  • 10
 @j-t-g: so, what I’m hearing is that TBIs lead to higher income.
  • 18
flag Mtbdialed (Jul 24, 2025 at 8:04) (Below Threshold)
 @redrook: no, that's not accurate so long as progressive taxation exists.

OP stated he lost 10-20k in income, so by his own admission he is not paying close to an equal amount as someone that would have lost 100-200k in income over that same time period.

also, if someone pays and never gets hurt, do they get all that money back?
  • 110
flag Mtbdialed (Jul 24, 2025 at 8:06) (Below Threshold)
 @redrook: someone elses labor being considered a right, has another more accurate description.....slavery.
  • 61
 @Mtbdialed: "someone elses labor being considered a right, has another more accurate description.....slavery."

No it doesn't. Anyone providing healthcare labour is being paid, anyone paying into that is paying taxes and is therefore also being paid.

Your "progressive taxation" comment is just a truism and doesn't refute anything I've said.

"also, if someone pays and never gets hurt, do they get all that money back?"

No. For the same reason that if you don't use any other tax funded service you don't get some money back. Everyone contributing tax proportionately to their ability is what keeps countries functioning.
  • 70
 @Mtbdialed: You can't possibly be as dumb as you're trying to make yourself look.
  • 30
 @Mtbdialed: "someone elses labor being considered a right, has another more accurate description.....slavery."

Only if you kidnap a doctor.
  • 40
 @Mtbdialed: When you try to sound like Ron Swanson, but are dumber than Ron Swanson (who is a caricature).
  • 13
 the uk has 34 million income tax payers and at least 69 million people. Quick maths, less than half of uk residents pay tax. This also doesn’t account for the millions of people whose benefits are equal to or greater than the income tax they pay.
  • 30
 @smith888: I didn't stipulate income tax, but even if we take income tax specifically, 14 million of those people are children. 13m are pensioners, of which around 5m don't pay tax (because c.8m do). There are c.1.3m (as of 2023) stay-at-home parents (who may therefore have left, or will enter, the job market again). So that accounts for about 20m. There are 1.6m unemployed people (another transient group). So that accounts for about 22m people. There are therefore c.12 million people who don't currently pay income tax who aren't accounted for in these stats. So, most of the above will have previously paid income tax, or will end up paying income tax, during their lives.

But, you don't gain or lose access to tax funded services simply by nature of your current tax status. Anyway, actually all taxes are relevant here since although the UK has distinct tax sources like VAT, income, NI, VED etc. they all essentially go into one pot at the Treasury, and sector budgets (such as health) are not dictated by the sources of tax. NI is ostensibly for the NHS for example, but really the NHS has its budget fixed for a period regardless of the NI income received by govt. Since we pay VAT anyone who buys anything in the UK (other than some VAT exempt items) pays tax. Anyone who has a car/bike pays VAT, VED and fuel duty. Anyone who has any kind of insurance pays VAT. Anyone who pays for energy pays VAT. etc. etc. etc. Like birth and death taxes are nigh on unavoidable, and thus contributing to the UK's healthcare system is also nigh on unavoidable.
  • 11
 @j-t-g: the way it was worded it sounds like based on healthcare usage (like in your case surgery and hospital stay I’m sure) the gov deducts income pre-tax. Also most people who work full time jobs here have short term disability so if you get injured you can take home a portion of your income -60-100% via insurance starting like day 1 that you’re out of work
  • 10
 VAT is a good point and I overlooked the personal tax allowance.
People earning less than their personal allowance are paying tax on most things. My kids are paying tax every time they buy anything BUT all their money was earned by their parents and has already been taxed a couple of times. They may be the ones paying the tax in point of fact, but the money spent is derived from my labour and not theirs. That said, of course I’m happy to pay for the public services my children use.
You can argue transient groups - there’s more than one way to look at anything - but if you break it down month by month as the government does, how many people take out more than they pay in would be an eye opening stat. After all, the government is borrowing billions every month to the tune of over 5% of GDP annually. They tax workers too much and yet they still have to borrow billions. Spending is out of hand, frankly, and this places an unfair burden on active taxpayers, especially those earning over £50k, in my opinion.
  • 23
 @redrook: who are you to decide what is my ability to pay?

lastly, at the end of the day, whether you like it or not, the basics of expecting something that takes others work to be a right, is indeed boiling it down to forced labor. What happens when no one wants to be a doctor for what the state is able or willing to pay? literally as a thought experiment, what do you think happens if every last medical professional pulls up stakes and refuses to work? are you going to arrest them and force them to work, since it's a "human right"?

I get that you have drank the utopian koolaid of socialism(Scotland is a complete lost cause, inside of a lost cause of a nation), but your dream ends when you run out of other people's money...
  • 1022
 Old one looks way better
  • 250
 Glad it’s not just me
  • 57
 Guarantee you this one is safer.
  • 61
 I had it in my hands at a fox event a month ago. The shape is so simple and the visor looks a bit frail. Also the weight... it is really so light that it didn't give an impression of safety. Rationally I could trust that it's safer but it gives such a strange feeling
  • 52
 @Code98: Fox now has internal engineering and ID as well as access to a test lab. This helmet is safer.
  • 760
 Alloy version, please.
  • 90
 Polished alloy
  • 422
 I get that head safety is important, but $850 is wild...
  • 30
 With motorcycle helmets, there's very little correlation between helmet price and safety, as confirmed by numerous lab tests (there is in comfort, ventilation, aerodynamics, sound pressure levels, repairability and durability though). I don't expect that correlation to be very strong with bicycle helmets either. Virginia Tech testing shows both cheap and expensive helmets getting bad and good scores. I assume this Fox helmet discussed here will be very safe. At the same time, I don't expect it to be safer than the safest helmets at half the price.
  • 305
 ..still ugly to me . No one beats the Troy Lee Designs beauties
  • 210
 I assume the expected 40% discount is built into the RRP?
  • 70
 like everything being sold now. we will see bikes for 15k with a 70% discount
  • 200
 Cheap.
  • 170
 5% more aerodynamic?
Next year DH world Cup is mine, Watch this space.

(Unless some other athletes get the same helmet?
  • 110
 So that explains why Jackson keeping winning...
  • 30
 This is so ridiculous to talk about while having a huge visor sticking up haha
  • 10
 I fully expect half the peloton at next year's Tour de France to be wearing this helmet as well!
  • 150
 The 6D Alterra has a similar design (2 nesting shells for rotational diffusion, carbon fiber, similar safety certifications… $400 instead of $700. The Fox may also be a nice helmet, but it is way overpriced.
  • 80
 MIPS integra system has been initially developed in conjunction with giro for alpine ski helmets about 7 years ago, and went to market about 3-4ish years ago as a system offering for all interested brands. 6d still has an advantage because low speed impacts damping (like leatt 360 turbines, but these are not between seperate eps/epp shells, but next to head skin/hair (the later a natural anti rotation layer)).
No patents infringed. The MIPS integra system definitely works well for/against rotational forces, but without the added benefit of low speed impact protection like the 6d system does (personal opinion, marketing not R&D guy, but in the industry since 20+ years).
And the main thing here: The alters was not tested under ECE / Moto norms, “only” bicycle norms.
Posted by Leatt employee.
  • 130
 What a lame video ad lol…
  • 110
 The result of an Ebike saturated sport with marketing jargon and a goofy cringe commercial actor voice, from some shill; that the last time they'd ridden a bike was 3 yrs old..... when dad backed over the tricycle left behind the car at 5 am ....running late for work!
  • 90
 Things are getting out of hand. Top of the line ice hockey skates ~1300usd, hockey helmet ~400usd, sticks ~380usd, Graphics card ~2500 to ~3200usd.

Yes they are top of the line but compared to just 5 years ago that's double the cost, or more, in most cases. Those all remained priced consistently much lower in the decade+ prior.

Nothings going to change but jebus hobbies are getting pricey.
  • 80
 Mid range things are as good as top level things a few years ago. The lesson is to buy mid level. From GPUs to hockey skates mid level is perfect for almost everyone.
  • 44
 Inflation is a bish
  • 50
 @luca-thekid: Those rises are well above the rate of inflation.
  • 21
 @redrook: but that has always been the case, even when top level stuff was at least somewhat "affordable".
  • 31
 @Mac1987: Nowhere near to the extent it is now.
  • 10
 @Mac1987: Nah it has not. Prices used to rise with inflation, they don't anymore.
  • 10
 @Plankingit: I was referencing this comment:
"Mid range things are as good as top level things a few years ago. The lesson is to buy mid level. From GPUs to hockey skates mid level is perfect for almost everyone."
Top-level performance has always trickled down in later years to mid-range components, with the latter being the smart choice for most people. That's not something new.
  • 11
 @redrook: I think we have to agree to disagree. In my opinion, Deore has always had 75% of the performance of XTR for far less money, and XT always had technology and performance that came from previous generation XTR.
With SRAM, GX has increased in price to high-end levels, so I guess SX and NX are mid-level now. In that light, with SRAM, mid-level has actually decreased in performance relative to high-end. Mid-level bikes used to come with a mix of X7 and X9 components, which had the same 75% of the performance of X0. SX and NX in my opinion have maybe 50% of the performance of X0.
  • 10
 @Mac1987: Of course top level has always trickled down, that's exactly my point. It has always made sense to buy mid level but now more than ever as things are relatively more expensive.

I'm sorry you've lost me with your second comment. But if you're disagreeing with me then sure let's agree to disagree. Your percentages seem to be plucked out of thin air so there's really no need for any discussion due to Hitchens' Razor.
  • 10
 @redrook: we appear to agree that it has always made sense for the majority of people to buy midrange. The percentages weren't meant literally, but just to indicate that midrange bikes used to have components that were closer in performance to high-end bikes than they are nowadays. Not because of the difference between mid-level and high-end components becoming bigger, but because lower-end specs are chosen for mid-level bikes these days. This does seem to vary between components though, with SX drivetrains being very far from high-end parts, but Shimano Deore brakes and Fox Performance suspension being relatively close.
  • 10
 @redrook: by the way, Hitchens' Razor applies to both our comments, since neither of us have provided hard objective evidence for our claims. Maybe check your own comments before accusing another.
  • 111
 Shame it’s so bloody ugly
  • 135
 thanks for spelling carbon fibre correctly @pinkbike staff
  • 231
 No. No. Wrong. As a merikan I demand the rest of the world puts “e” before “r” and measure things with units that don’t make sense.
  • 240
 @samdeatley: measuer?
  • 90
 @kelvo: well played
  • 80
 Colour choices are rubbish. Troy Lee miles ahead
  • 10
 cmon, that raw carbon option looks pretty cool
  • 60
 Does it squeak like the pro frame? Also, has anyone fixed their squeaky pro frame? Please tell me how lollll
  • 21
 Grease or just rip the mips out? I can't ride without at least one earbud in!
  • 40
 You can fix it by getting some adhesive velcro dots to put between the mips and the shell, the loop side not the hook side. No experience with a proframe but worked from a Smith hardline. Hope this helps
  • 70
 SO packed with features, they forgot paint
  • 71
 Pretty cool to get a DH and moto helmet in ONE though...
  • 371
 Leatt employee here: agree, and we have been doing this since about 5 years with the 8.0 Gravity helmet, which has slightly tweaked internals of our top of the line moto helmet, and we were the first also with the visor extender, plus yes, nice helmet bag included as well, … but for lower price point (because slightly heavier and not all carbon but composite fiber helmet).
Pinkbike review: www.pinkbike.com/news/review-leatt-gravity-8-helmet.html

If you saw the crashes of Szymon and C-Dog last year at rampage, and how they stepped out of these, you know ECE motorcycle norm benchmarking just works (while at the same time certifying to lower speed impacts bicycle norms, which is super important, because at lower impact you can get heavy concussions already).
That being said ECE norm was updated to .06 only last year, we tested only to 0.5, years ago.

I really do value, that FOX with their marketing power (aka budget) bring attention to this topic. We are too small, our same approach got quite unnoticed years ago, even if we pointed it out.

Important: you can never, ever certify a helmet as bicycle AND moto helmet. It is either or, by international law. So FOX like us only certified for bike norms, not moto ones. So like us: certified for bicycle norms, but only tested (not certified) according MOTO//ECE norms

FYI: All our 3rd party / external test reports are downloadable on every helmet / protection product page on leatt.com under “Product Information" then click "Files & Documents" Tab
-> e.g. the 8.0 gravity one showing details of the ECE / moto norm test results: leatt.com/int/amfile/file/download/file/3889/product/50728
  • 30
 @one38: How do the LEATT turbines compare to 6D ODS and this new MIPS? I see MIPS is not claiming any absorbing power from their "turbines", just rotational dissipation
  • 20
 @one38: also while you're here I'd love to know why you think the turbines did so bad on VT techs testing:

www.helmet.beam.vt.edu/bicycle-helmet-ratings.html#229

FYI I bought a gravity 8.0 but this data worried me a bit since technically they are using the same turbine technology
  • 70
 @colinrenotahoe: very short version: only our very first mtb helmet halfshell from 2017 is featured, where we tried to make it as light as possible while hitting the norm shresholds. A lot changed still then. Watch out for 2026.
And: VT is using not a magnesium head form like all the classic norm tests, but one with way more friction (MIPS style approach). So anti rotational systems that are “behind the liner” do way better. But majority of riders do have hair on their head, which do their (natural) fair job as well.
  • 50
 @colinrenotahoe: 6d are doing a great job. Like us having a low speed impact protection system included. They do it between eps/epp shells, we use up to 4-density epp/eps combo shells, and then the non-Newtonian turbines as a layer between these and the head itself. Not judging here, function purpose is the same, but different location.
  • 40
 @one38:
Good to know about that rating on VT tech, would love to see an updated design on there! It's hard to extrapolate to full face though.... wish they would test full face down hill helmets....

Already bought a Gravity 8.0 but I'll keep an eye out!

Yeah when I was looking at the VT tech ratings it seemed like the helmets with variable EPS did best for low speed impacts. That was actually why the Gravity 8.0 was on my list along with the 6D, both have variable EPS. The 6D guys haven't updated the their downhill ATB helmet cert in a number of years which made me wary, where you guys have the newest and highest cert. It also seems like the 6D Alterra has a new ODS compared to the downhill 6D ATB.
  • 20
 @colinrenotahoe: I'm actually having the same debate right now between the dh 8.0 and atb-1. The 6d is about a decade old, but no other company seems to have quite the same dedication to low speed impact protection which for me feels like the most likely crash scenario. I was disincentivized from the Leatt by the moto cert since I assume it means the have to have a stiffer shell to pass the higher impact threshold. What influenced your decision.
  • 10
 @hmstuna: how about kali? They point out low speed impacts at every opportunity
  • 10
 @colinrenotahoe:
FYI
6D is coming out with the ATB-3 this year. They decided to skip over the -2 and go to their newest design.
I bought the Alterra first day it came out but could not get it to fit my head right and coming from motorcycles the non padded fullface felt weird to me. And was told by them the ATB-1 would still be safer then there new Enduro helmet. So I sent back two different sizes and sticking with my ATB-1 tell there new -3 one comes out.
  • 10
 @colinrenotahoe: And Virginia Tech do test fullface helmets now. I have been bugging them for years now about that. I also asked about motorcycles helmets and they said it cost $100,000 or so to set one up (my words not there) so no plans as of yet.
We just need more MTB helmet companies to start sending in there fullface helmets for testing.
  • 50
 Isn't this just a watered down version of the Fox V3 RS?
  • 50
 I'm waiting to see when a bike helmet will cost $1000
  • 50
 Snooze....
  • 40
 Lol £550? You must be joking. You can get an Arai X5 for that.
  • 50
 whys the jaw so massive
  • 170
 So you can store snacks in your cheeks like a squirrel
  • 10
 Very happy with my V3RS. It might be a bit heavier, but for 200€ less for an ever safer helmet is fine for me.
Ventilation even on hot summer days is fine, and i could use it on my motorcycle as well.
  • 63
 $700 and no camera mount system like bell, cmon
  • 100
 LOOK CLOSER LENNY
  • 43
 lol so after 10 years Fox and MIPS just decided to copy 6D finally? I'd be interested to see how they don't get sued, this looks exactly like 6D's internal shell with ODS
  • 31
 850cad for a helmet? thats gunna be a hard no from me, doesn't do anything my 250 dollar fullfaces do.
  • 20
 Is this a replacement for the Rampage Pro Carbon? because that one is cheaper.
  • 10
 "These exceed the common downhill standard (ASTM F1952) in impact speed and failure thresholds."

Does it mean it absorbs more energy or provides better head deceleration?
  • 20
 $850 Canadian. I hope that’s a joke! Absolutely absurd. No one will spend that
  • 20
 I better get one before I start riding w/ Vinny T
  • 31
 Will grab it on sale, no other way around
  • 10
 Guess about same level as the bell full 10. (but who knows)
full 10 looks way better IMO
Below threshold threads are hidden







Copyright © 2000 - 2025. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.028775
Mobile Version of Website