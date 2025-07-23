Fox Racing Launches New Rampage RS Downhill Helmet Packed With Features

Fox Racing has released the Rampage RS, a new full-face helmet aimed at downhill and gravity riders. The helmet has been seen in use for some time now, worn by Jackson Goldstone and Tahnée Seagrave during their recent UCI World Cup wins.
The Rampage RS is the first DH helmet to feature the Mips Integra Split system. Fox says the updated model is 250 grams lighter and 5% more aerodynamic than its predecessor. It meets a combination of e-bike and motorcycle safety certifications—specifically NTA-8776 and ECE 22.06—for both crown and chin bar protection. These exceed the common downhill standard (ASTM F1952) in impact speed and failure thresholds.
Rampage RS Details
• Carbon fiber shell
• MIPS Integra Split for impact protection
• 980g (±50g)
• Certified for downhill, e-bike, and moto safety
• Removable, washable pads with Ionic+ liner
• GoPro mount, extra pads, and helmet bag included
• 2 Colour Options
• Price: $699 USD / $849 CAD / £549 GBP / €599 EUR
• foxracing.com
The shell is made from carbon fiber and comes with a revised fit that aligns with Fox’s other helmets (Proframe, Speedframe), with sizes ranging from XS to XXL. The helmet includes two visor positions to accommodate GoPro mounts, plus a removable and washable Ionic+ liner and cheek pads. Fit adjustment is handled through the MIPS Integra Split system and swappable padding.
The Rampage RS retails for $699.95 USD and ships with a clip-on mud visor, action cam mount, alternate pads and liners, extra hardware, and a carrying case. It’s available in two colour options.
Fox first launched the Rampage helmet in 2006 and introduced a carbon shell version (the Rampage Pro Carbon) in 2013. The helmet adopted MIPS rotational impact tech in 2021. The new Rampage RS is available now in Europe + Canada. Available in the US in August.
More information on Fox's new helmet can be found on their website
.
If this was demonstrably safer than other premium options, it would be at the top of my list. Sadly many safety certifications tend not so speak to concussive or sub-concussive forces.
No patents infringed. The MIPS integra system definitely works well for/against rotational forces, but without the added benefit of low speed impact protection like the 6d system does (personal opinion, marketing not R&D guy, but in the industry since 20+ years).
And the main thing here: The alters was not tested under ECE / Moto norms, “only” bicycle norms.
Posted by Leatt employee.
Yes they are top of the line but compared to just 5 years ago that's double the cost, or more, in most cases. Those all remained priced consistently much lower in the decade+ prior.
Nothings going to change but jebus hobbies are getting pricey.
"Mid range things are as good as top level things a few years ago. The lesson is to buy mid level. From GPUs to hockey skates mid level is perfect for almost everyone."
Top-level performance has always trickled down in later years to mid-range components, with the latter being the smart choice for most people. That's not something new.
With SRAM, GX has increased in price to high-end levels, so I guess SX and NX are mid-level now. In that light, with SRAM, mid-level has actually decreased in performance relative to high-end. Mid-level bikes used to come with a mix of X7 and X9 components, which had the same 75% of the performance of X0. SX and NX in my opinion have maybe 50% of the performance of X0.
I'm sorry you've lost me with your second comment. But if you're disagreeing with me then sure let's agree to disagree. Your percentages seem to be plucked out of thin air so there's really no need for any discussion due to Hitchens' Razor.
Pinkbike review: www.pinkbike.com/news/review-leatt-gravity-8-helmet.html
If you saw the crashes of Szymon and C-Dog last year at rampage, and how they stepped out of these, you know ECE motorcycle norm benchmarking just works (while at the same time certifying to lower speed impacts bicycle norms, which is super important, because at lower impact you can get heavy concussions already).
That being said ECE norm was updated to .06 only last year, we tested only to 0.5, years ago.
I really do value, that FOX with their marketing power (aka budget) bring attention to this topic. We are too small, our same approach got quite unnoticed years ago, even if we pointed it out.
Important: you can never, ever certify a helmet as bicycle AND moto helmet. It is either or, by international law. So FOX like us only certified for bike norms, not moto ones. So like us: certified for bicycle norms, but only tested (not certified) according MOTO//ECE norms
FYI: All our 3rd party / external test reports are downloadable on every helmet / protection product page on leatt.com under “Product Information" then click "Files & Documents" Tab
-> e.g. the 8.0 gravity one showing details of the ECE / moto norm test results: leatt.com/int/amfile/file/download/file/3889/product/50728
www.helmet.beam.vt.edu/bicycle-helmet-ratings.html#229
FYI I bought a gravity 8.0 but this data worried me a bit since technically they are using the same turbine technology
And: VT is using not a magnesium head form like all the classic norm tests, but one with way more friction (MIPS style approach). So anti rotational systems that are “behind the liner” do way better. But majority of riders do have hair on their head, which do their (natural) fair job as well.
Good to know about that rating on VT tech, would love to see an updated design on there! It's hard to extrapolate to full face though.... wish they would test full face down hill helmets....
Already bought a Gravity 8.0 but I'll keep an eye out!
Yeah when I was looking at the VT tech ratings it seemed like the helmets with variable EPS did best for low speed impacts. That was actually why the Gravity 8.0 was on my list along with the 6D, both have variable EPS. The 6D guys haven't updated the their downhill ATB helmet cert in a number of years which made me wary, where you guys have the newest and highest cert. It also seems like the 6D Alterra has a new ODS compared to the downhill 6D ATB.
FYI
6D is coming out with the ATB-3 this year. They decided to skip over the -2 and go to their newest design.
I bought the Alterra first day it came out but could not get it to fit my head right and coming from motorcycles the non padded fullface felt weird to me. And was told by them the ATB-1 would still be safer then there new Enduro helmet. So I sent back two different sizes and sticking with my ATB-1 tell there new -3 one comes out.
We just need more MTB helmet companies to start sending in there fullface helmets for testing.
Ventilation even on hot summer days is fine, and i could use it on my motorcycle as well.
Does it mean it absorbs more energy or provides better head deceleration?
