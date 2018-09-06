Fox Racing Releases New Autumn '18 Collection

PRESS RELEASE: Fox

From Day one, Fox has created products with intention and purpose. We innovate relentlessly so we can inspire your best ride, your fastest race, your pinnacle moment. Every season is riding season here at Fox and this is the inspiration behind our Fall'18 MTB collection.For the new season, key stories include the multi-award-winning Proframe helmet, our redesigned Flux helmet and our complete All Weather comprehensive range of outerwear featuring climate specific technologies to keep you warm in the cold, dry in the rain and protected in the wind.Fox’s focus on hard goods continues in 2018 with a spotlight on the Proframe and Flux Helmet. After winning an Enduro Magazine DIA, Pinkbike and Eurobike Award, Proframe is back for Fall with 5 colourways. After being a top seller for the past 10 years, the redesigned Flux helmet is also back with a MIPS, X-Static liner and Fidlock magnetic buckle version.Fox introduced pants to the world of MTB with Shaun Palmer back in 1996. Since then, we have evolved with relentless innovation to come up with a more diverse range of pants to cover every mountain biker's need. Our Fall'18 MTB pant collection is the most complete assortment to date."Pants are becoming a staple part of the modern-day mountain bikers kit bag. As we wanted to provide solutions for every riding condition, our new pant collection is now covering every corner of mountain bike with our Water, Fire, Downhill and Trail Pants. New additions include the 10k Waterproof/Breathable, seam sealed Attack Water Pant and our super pedal friendly Indicator Pant also with an eco-friendly DWR water treatment." - Robert Robinson, European MTB Product Manager."In 2016, Fox created the FLEXAIR pant, making this super technical, lightweight stretch pant the ultimate choice of our DH athletes. We took these features and cascaded them into current line to cover every possible weather/trail variable. So now our athletes can train in pants all year round in any conditions" - Vincent Saccomani, MTB Sports Marketing Manager.