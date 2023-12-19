Fox Racing Releases New Dropframe Pro Helmet

Dec 19, 2023
by Fox Head  
photo

PRESS RELEASE: Fox Racing

Fox Racing introduces significant updates to the “first to market” Dropframe Pro. This new iteration features similar upgrades as the Proframe RS with an all-new aesthetic and list of features that further enhance the performance of the classic ¾-shell silhouette.

It’s not just the all-new aesthetic that catches your eye. As the ¾-shell helmet of choice for riders looking to drop in, the Dropframe Pro has taken its feature set to new levels of protection and fit that’ll transform your ride experience. With extended ear coverage, BOA adjustability to dial in your fit with finite accuracy, and built-in Mips technology to protect your brain in the event of a crash, the Dropframe Pro elevates safety to another level, even meeting the NTA-8776 E-Bike helmet certification standard. That’s a little more coverage in a helmet for a whole lot more confidence to express your vision on dirt.

The Dropframe Pro also includes several more details that riders will appreciate, like a new 3-position adjustable visor and Big Bore front vents with an area designed for eyewear storage. The vent profile and decreased surface contact area work together to improve cooling. The helmet also includes an Ionic+ antimicrobial liner and cheek pads to optimize fit, a Fidlock magnetic closure, and a removable under-visor GoPro mount.

photo
photo

photo
photo

The new Dropframe Pro is currently available online and at finer retailers across the globe.

MSRP: $279.95
SIZES: S, M, L
COLORS: Matte Black, Purple, Black/White, Midnight Blue, Black Camouflage, Orange Flame, Olive Green, Oat Brown

For more information, go to www.foxracing.com.

37 Comments
  • 34 4
 Once you add cheek pads why not just have a chin bar? Seems like you get the extra heat of a full face without the protection.
  • 3 1
 The only thing I could imagine is visibility, but that's about it.
  • 3 0
 @danielfloyd: I think more people should be buying removable chin/face guard helmets. They are not ideal for cross country riding where you're constantly having to pedal, but for rides with long ups to downs, slapping on a faceguard seems like a nobrainer to me - especially if you ride rougher terrain. I can't rationalize why my face need more protection when I ride a chair life vs having to bike up. If anything my local trails are more techincal than the DH trails I ride and going over the bars easy enough to accomplish.
  • 3 1
 Eating and drinking without having to take the helmet off. Maybe a marginal benefit but enough to matter to some?
  • 8 0
 All the disadvantages of a full face but you can still easily knock your teeth out
  • 1 0
 Agreed… don’t get the concept. No significant facial protection added, loads of heat added.
I’ve opted for a Leatt convertible helmet. Chin bar stashed on my pack when climbing or on normal parts. Mounted for downhill trails.
Yes it is a bit of a schlep to put on or disassemble. No real hindrance to use a Camelbak drink tube.
Face protected when needed.
  • 1 0
 So I use the previous gen Dropframe for my work as bike patroller. Full face is overkill for my park, especially since I have to stop and fix things all the time and this helmet with googles gives me a little bit more protection than a standard half shell. It also scores well with VT bike helmet study that is funded by IIHS. I also use it for standard trail riding and I can breath way easier than my previous Proframes. This allows me to use a more substantial full face helmet for my park riding, instead of the Proframes in the past.
  • 13 1
 The only time I go faster on my ebike is uphill. I don’t see the need for a special ebike rated helmet.
  • 14 0
 Full faces are automatically ebike-rated because they help hide your face from mountain bikers...
  • 8 0
 What's the deal with e bike ratings for helmets? Why are they different to normal helmets?
  • 1 10
flag misteraustin (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Probably tested with slightly higher speeds in mind.. makes sense to me
  • 43 0
 More cheek clearance.
  • 4 0
 @misteraustin: I'd like to think my helmet is rated to above 15mph : /
  • 2 1
 the test drops helmet from higher onto the anvil, therefore it needs to be stronger to pass the test similar to the DH standard. Its for epeds that are upto 28mph pedal assist not your normal 15mph emtb
  • 6 0
 extra protection from the incoming traffic when you ride up downhill trails
  • 2 0
 They have a spare battery built-in to charge the bike if and when it runs empty halfway up the climb?
  • 2 0
 @iiman: right after ignoring the no e-bike signs.
  • 2 0
 E-bike rating just means it’s too hot to wear if you don’t have a motor doing all the work for you.
  • 8 0
 Now we can detect e-bikers long before we recognize their bike! Thanks for that!
  • 12 3
 Their obesity was a clue before this helmet came along. Obviously just a wee joke! There must be slim pedal assisted motorcycle users out there. Just joking though!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • 8 1
 This is dumb as far as I’m concerned, it’s like 85% full face whilst loosing the bit that might make the difference between smashing your teeth out or not
  • 3 0
 Generally, I agree with you. Personally, I would always opt for full face over this.

But if someone doesn't want to wear a full face (too hot, think theyll look dumb on XC trail, whatever) and would opt for this which does provide more coverage, then it seems they are still better off then going for the half shell.
  • 6 0
 Brits concerned about their teeth?
Well that's something new!!!!!!!!!
(Just joking!)
  • 2 0
 @Bitelio: you Scots are on a roll today. Keep em coming!
  • 2 0
 Does anyone know of a study made, where these type of helmets prevent a TBI vs standard lid, without ear protection? Or are these just made for the people that think the ground is Mike Tyson, and you are Evander Holyfield? Mmmm... cartilage.
  • 1 0
 So it doesn't address whether the extended mandible protection reduces TBI, but because it uses the more substantial EPS design of the Proframe it scores really well on the Virginia Tech protocol.

www.helmet.beam.vt.edu/bicycle-helmet-ratings.html
  • 4 0
 I cant wait to "express my vision on dirt"... Ebike punter style

Give me f*cking break
  • 4 0
 Chin bar delete
  • 3 0
 Bring back the Troy Lee D2 Open Face
  • 1 0
 People who wear these types of helmets, genuinely curious as to if you have any issues overheating in this? I'm a sweaty mess even in a half face even on cold trail rides
  • 2 0
 Hi. I have a Giro Tyrant (I know, it's not exactly like this one but a wee bit similar) and I have zero issues with overheating. Mind you, I'm a Spaniard living in the Highlands so it's never really hot up here for me!!!!
  • 1 0
 I also have the Giro Tyrant. No more overheating than normal. I'm in the Southeast USA, so sweating buckets is the norm even if I decided to ride naked. I have no issues riding with it in the middle of the summer, and it's actually really nice in the winter to prevent my ears from getting too cold.
  • 1 0
 To answer your question, yes it is a warmer helmet then a normal open face. As a fellow sweaty mess when cycling, this new version does look worse in the ventilation department than the original drop frame pro I have. As well just from looking at it's appearance it looks like a full face with the chin bar removed. Where as the previous version I would say is like a normal helmet with ear and side of head protection. I am a big fan of the original helmet as a note. Its super comfy, fits snug in the way a full face fits without any pressure points from the ratcheting enclosure. Definitely had to try all the sizes on to find the right fit and given it has only thick or thin padding for adjustment, it may not fit as wide of range of heads as this new version. Think of moto trials riders they wear open face style helmets. Also you can still have a conversation with your mates while climbing. My 2 cents!
  • 1 0
 “…Dropframe Pro has taken its feature set to new levels of protection and fit that’ll transform your ride experience.“

Well, I’m sold.
  • 5 2
 So awful looking.
  • 5 6
 Thank god it has an e-bike helmet certification. I was running out of topics after exhausting being a lawyer, doing CrossFit, being a vegan, and owning an e-bike.







