Fox Racing Releases New Dropframe Pro Helmet

Fox Racing introduces significant updates to the “first to market” Dropframe Pro. This new iteration features similar upgrades as the Proframe RS with an all-new aesthetic and list of features that further enhance the performance of the classic ¾-shell silhouette.It’s not just the all-new aesthetic that catches your eye. As the ¾-shell helmet of choice for riders looking to drop in, the Dropframe Pro has taken its feature set to new levels of protection and fit that’ll transform your ride experience. With extended ear coverage, BOA adjustability to dial in your fit with finite accuracy, and built-in Mips technology to protect your brain in the event of a crash, the Dropframe Pro elevates safety to another level, even meeting the NTA-8776 E-Bike helmet certification standard. That’s a little more coverage in a helmet for a whole lot more confidence to express your vision on dirt.The Dropframe Pro also includes several more details that riders will appreciate, like a new 3-position adjustable visor and Big Bore front vents with an area designed for eyewear storage. The vent profile and decreased surface contact area work together to improve cooling. The helmet also includes an Ionic+ antimicrobial liner and cheek pads to optimize fit, a Fidlock magnetic closure, and a removable under-visor GoPro mount.The new Dropframe Pro is currently available online and at finer retailers across the globe.$279.95S, M, LMatte Black, Purple, Black/White, Midnight Blue, Black Camouflage, Orange Flame, Olive Green, Oat BrownFor more information, go to www.foxracing.com