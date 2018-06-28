PRESS RELEASES

FOX Calls For Industry-Wide Ride MTB Day

Jun 28, 2018
by Fox Head  

PRESS RELEASE: Fox Racing

MAY 7, 2018 – We are announcing our support and participation in the first annual “International Ride Mountain Bike Day”. Otherwise known as #Ride MTB Day, the movement is composed of decentralized, community-based events that take place around the globe with mountain bike brands, media, professionals, retailers, parks and local riders everywhere, with everyone showing their love and support for the sport of mountain biking by holding group rides, fundraisers, races and demos on JULY 20 – EVERY YEAR.

On this day, riders gather together at local trails, bike parks, and bike shops or even enjoy a solitary ride alone at their favorite spot, all bringing riders all over the world together to make it an official holiday for mountain biking.

“The sport of Mountain Biking has an incredible culture and Ride MTB Day is a great way to celebrate it. Fox is excited to support the inaugural #RIDEMTBDAY to help get more riders on their mountain bikes and have fun. The goal is to have the concept adopted by the ENTIRE industry and raise mountain bike awareness and participation. We look forward to more and more brands and retailers supporting #RIDEMTBDAY year after year.” - Dave Ahumada, Global Marketing Manager, Fox MTB.

Follow International Ride MTB Day on Instagram and at ridemtbday.com.

Events

Big Bear, CA
Fox will be hosting an event at Snow Summit. There will be Fox Team riders and giveaways.
880 Summit BLVD, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

Mammoth, CA
Bike park will be open. More details and events coming soon.
1 Minaret RD, Mammoth lakes, CA 93546

Killington, VT
Bike park will be open. More details and events coming soon.
4264-4448 Killington RD, Killington, VT 05751

Hosting an event? DM @ridemtbday to be featured.

Must Read This Week
First Impressions: Riding Shimano's New XTR Components
56776 views
Review: Guerrilla Gravity Smash
49540 views
Brand New Tech: The Sequence Downhill Bike - Crankworx Les Gets 2018
49125 views
Review: e*thirteen's New TRS Plus 12-Speed Upgrade Kit
38185 views
Video: How to Ride Like Sam Blenkinsop - With Loïc Bruni
37164 views
Interview: Chris Ball, Director of the EWS - 'Why Would We Mess With A Good Thing?'
34630 views
First Ride: 2019 Canyon Lux
32343 views
5 Men's Shoes Tested - 2018 Summer Gear Guide
31048 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.021915
Mobile Version of Website