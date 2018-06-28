FOX Calls For Industry-Wide Ride MTB Day

PRESS RELEASE: Fox Racing
MAY 7, 2018 – We are announcing our support and participation in the first annual “International Ride Mountain Bike Day”. Otherwise known as #Ride
MTB Day, the movement is composed of decentralized, community-based events that take place around the globe with mountain bike brands, media, professionals, retailers, parks and local riders everywhere, with everyone showing their love and support for the sport of mountain biking by holding group rides, fundraisers, races and demos on JULY 20 – EVERY YEAR.
On this day, riders gather together at local trails, bike parks, and bike shops or even enjoy a solitary ride alone at their favorite spot, all bringing riders all over the world together to make it an official holiday for mountain biking.
“The sport of Mountain Biking has an incredible culture and Ride MTB Day is a great way to celebrate it. Fox is excited to support the inaugural #RIDEMTBDAY
to help get more riders on their mountain bikes and have fun. The goal is to have the concept adopted by the ENTIRE industry and raise mountain bike awareness and participation. We look forward to more and more brands and retailers supporting #RIDEMTBDAY
year after year.” - Dave Ahumada, Global Marketing Manager, Fox MTB.
EventsBig Bear, CA
Fox will be hosting an event at Snow Summit. There will be Fox Team riders and giveaways. 880 Summit BLVD, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315Mammoth, CA
Bike park will be open. More details and events coming soon. 1 Minaret RD, Mammoth lakes, CA 93546Killington, VT
Bike park will be open. More details and events coming soon. 4264-4448 Killington RD, Killington, VT 05751
