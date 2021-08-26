Fox Racing Updates the Rampage Pro Carbon Helmet

Aug 26, 2021
by Matt Beer  
Fox Rampage Carbon Pro

Fox Racing has updated the Rampage Carbon Pro full-face helmet for 2022. From the outside, the helmet looks identical with its bold, square styling, but up close, there are some subtle differences.

A one-piece carbon shell now features the MIPS rotational protection system, and gone is the magnetic visor attachment. Instead, the visor is mounted with screws that are specially designed to break in the event of a landing face first. The injected mesh vents are covered by a removable foam, should you want more air flow instead of mud shielding. Inside, the antimicrobial X-Static liner and cheek pads are removable to keep things fresh. Underneath the liner is the dual-density, In-Mold Varizorb EPS material to maximize energy absorption.

Rampage Pro Carbon Details

• Carbon shell
• Injected Mesh vent screens
• MIPS rotational protection
• Breakaway visor screws
• Dual-density, In-Mold Varizorb EPS
• Antimicrobial X-Static liner and cheek pads
• Colors: Dark Indigo Navy, Black/Teal, White, Atomic Punch Orange
• Meets EN 1078, CPSC 1203, AS/NZS 2063, and ASTM F1952
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• Price $499.95 USD
foxracing.com

Fox Rampage Carbon Pro
Fox Rampage Carbon Pro

Fox Rampage Carbon Pro
Fox Rampage Carbon Pro

Fox Rampage Carbon Pro

For $499.95, there are four colors to choose from; Dark Indigo Navy, Black/Teal, White, and Atomic Punch Orange. The four sizes available do fit a little smaller compared to the respectable sizes of the Bell Full 9 or the Troy Lee Designs D4. So, check out the sizing chart before committing to a shell size.

Look for a full review coming soon. In the meantime, visit foxracing.comto see all the colors and for more info on where to find a new Fox RPC.

Fox Rampage Carbon Pro


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Helmets Fox Clothing Fox Rampage Pro Carbon


Must Read This Week
First Ride: The New Intense Tracer 279
68611 views
Opinion: Are New Bike Component Standards Really That Bad?
51230 views
Review: 2022 Scott Spark 900 Tuned AXS - A Hidden Shock & All the Integration
41601 views
Spotted: Prototype Antidote Darkmatter 29er Downhill Bike
40430 views
10 Days Left to Complete Pinkbike's Annual Community Survey - Your Chance to Be Heard
39721 views
Tech Randoms & Custom Bikes - Val di Sole World Championships 2021
39119 views
Review: BikeYoke Revive 2.0 Dropper Post
36943 views
Bike Check: The 95% Made in Europe Kavenz VHP16
36702 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007138
Mobile Version of Website