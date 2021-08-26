Fox Racing Updates the Rampage Pro Carbon Helmet

Fox Racing has updated the Rampage Carbon Pro full-face helmet for 2022. From the outside, the helmet looks identical with its bold, square styling, but up close, there are some subtle differences.



A one-piece carbon shell now features the MIPS rotational protection system, and gone is the magnetic visor attachment. Instead, the visor is mounted with screws that are specially designed to break in the event of a landing face first. The injected mesh vents are covered by a removable foam, should you want more air flow instead of mud shielding. Inside, the antimicrobial X-Static liner and cheek pads are removable to keep things fresh. Underneath the liner is the dual-density, In-Mold Varizorb EPS material to maximize energy absorption.





Rampage Pro Carbon Details



• Carbon shell

• Injected Mesh vent screens

• MIPS rotational protection

• Breakaway visor screws

• Dual-density, In-Mold Varizorb EPS

• Antimicrobial X-Static liner and cheek pads

• Colors: Dark Indigo Navy, Black/Teal, White, Atomic Punch Orange

• Meets EN 1078, CPSC 1203, AS/NZS 2063, and ASTM F1952

• Sizes: S, M, L, XL

• Price $499.95 USD

