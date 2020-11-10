Fox Release 200mm Drop Transfer Seatpost

Nov 10, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  

For 2021, Fox took their Transfer seatpost and gave it a substantial overhaul, which we saw earlier this year. The post, at launch, was available in 100, 125, 150, and 175mm but there was a longer travel option missing. Today, Fox have launched a 200mm version of the Transfer which shares the same inner workings and head of the other posts but, with more travel.

The post is available in both Kashima and black colors in Factory or Performance Elite versions. The 100mm-175mm versions sell for $299-$349 USD, we're waiting to hear final pricing on the 200mm post. Levers are available separately for $65 USD.
Transfer Details
• New clamp design gives more clearance
• Internal routing only
• 100, 125, 150, 175, 200mm drop options
• Matchmaker and I-SPEC EV compatible
• Kashima or Black Anodized colors
• 657g - 200mm
• 30.9 and 31.6mm diameters
• Price: $299-$349 USD* (200mm to be confirmed)
ridefox.com


The redesigned clamp is much more user-friendly for saddle swaps.

The heart of the new Transfer, released this spring, is the redesigned clamp. The head now features a more streamlined design that allows for the post to drop further before bottoming out, thus allowing Fox to make the overall length of the post shorter in the extended position.

The new post has a 30-50mm shorter overall length than the old model depending on the amount of travel. This should allow riders to increase the amount of drop they can run by 25-50mm if they were already bottoming out the collar, depending on the frame. The newly released 200mm post has a 530.7mm extended length, 150mm minimum insertion, and 320mm maximum insertion.

More drop than before, the Transfer's new clamp head allows a shorter overall post length.

For more information, visit ridefox.com



43 Comments

  • 13 1
 I've been waiting for this to drop for awhile now. Guess it's time to transfer out my 150mm post.
  • 4 0
 Gotta stop foxing around with these puns
  • 15 6
 Best in the business these. Expensive, but last absolutely ages if you look after it and for what it's worth, has a really nice feel, which I know sounds like nonsense, but if you've owned one you'll know. Had my current Transfer since January 2017 and it has never let me down. Just shy of 4 years old
  • 12 12
 Absolutely - way better than Oneup (yes, I know there is a price difference). My 3 year old Transfer has been simply fantastic; my newer OneUp not so much
  • 18 6
 Second best behind BikeYoke Revive.
  • 16 4
 Best in the business if you conveniently forget PNW, OneUp and BikeYoke.
  • 4 1
 I have two Transfers and they've been solid for 2-3 years.
  • 3 0
 @stuie321: agree 3 years with transfer no problem a month with one up and I got problems already.
  • 3 0
 2 Transfers here. One on a Druid, the other on a Honzo. The Druid has two full seasons of 5 day a week riding. Zero maintenance. Zero issues. Rock solid. Buying 2 more for my fat bikes that I am eagerly awaiting.
  • 2 0
 Not even really that expensive. Middle to maybe mid-high on price, really.
  • 2 1
 Not even remotely close to a bikeyoke revive
  • 3 0
 I’ve had Transfer factories, bike yoke revives and one ups amoungst others like reverbs and budget models.


For operation (ie smoothness, ease to deploy) Bike yoke Revive the clear winner, then transfer, then one up. One up is just not as smooth as the other two.

Bike yoke win again for reliability and ease of servicing.

One up is 1/2 the price of the other two though, so if you take that into consideration, I’d put it in second place and transfer in 3rd...
  • 1 0
 @Mntneer: that was very smoooth
  • 1 0
 Agreed, I had a Transfer on my old bike (until I sold it) for close to 4 years and it worked just as well at the end as when I bought it. Though I will say I love the PNW on my new bike
  • 1 0
 mark me down with those happy with fox performance. even my OG Transfer is still solid. Good feel imho too. That said, historically they were long tho and tougher to fit. Splitting my ride time w/ a BikeYoke which has been impressive so far.
  • 13 4
 longer max insertion than a 210mm Oneup. What full suspension bikes would this even fit in? I could use a 210mm if I could slam it but very few bikes allow this. I guess it is merely for the very tall folk.
  • 27 0
 Some of us are taller than 5' 9"
  • 2 0
 Forbidden Druid allows for about 190mm of slam on a size L.
  • 2 0
 "I guess it is merely for the very tall folk."

Um, yeah, pretty much.
  • 1 0
 @racecase: I could run a 210 mm and I’m only 5 10
  • 8 1
 I feel like bedazzling my saddle might be more effective and less costly than a Kashima coating on my dropper post.
  • 5 0
 new we just need better frames for XXL bikes so i dont ride behind my wheel when i am on my 200mm seatpost
  • 3 0
 Where are the "I need 225mm drop" comments...
  • 2 0
 At least they're really expensive!
  • 1 0
 Somehow I doubt the bottom of collar to mid seat rail distance is 10.7MM. Must be one of those marketing measuring tapes.
  • 2 0
 Its actually 10.69mm
  • 5 5
 "The redesigned clamp is much more user-friendly for saddle swaps."

And absolutely no one, outside of bike reviewers, gives a shit.
  • 1 0
 I swap saddles a few times a year at least.
  • 1 0
 @adamweld: Umm, why?
  • 3 0
 I give a shit after fumbling around with bolts under the seats on other posts. Or the ones that have little balls, that so easily jump out and roll under the nearest immovable object or down a crack in the garage floor.
  • 1 0
 If you ride your bike you will find that you do need to disassemble and clean the saddle clamp every couple of months otherwise they start creaking. Any, and I do mean any, improvement of the clamp design is welcome imo.
  • 2 0
 Now they just need to get on the 34.9 train.
  • 1 0
 Finally, a dropper with proper for high people! Wait for it for long time, thanks FOX !
  • 1 0
 man, I've been a high person most my life. finally some recognition!
  • 1 0
 Is the clamp backwards compatible with the older transfer? Would like to actually get the full 150mm out of my older one.
  • 1 0
 Available in the summer of 2022...
  • 2 2
 They should have gone with 201mm.
  • 8 1
 200.99
  • 1 0
 203
  • 1 0
 about time
  • 1 0
 no 203mm?
  • 2 5
 Shouldn't have "spotted review" before the release?
Fake news.
