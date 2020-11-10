Fox Release 200mm Drop Transfer Seatpost

For 2021, Fox took their Transfer seatpost and gave it a substantial overhaul, which we saw earlier this year. The post, at launch, was available in 100, 125, 150, and 175mm but there was a longer travel option missing. Today, Fox have launched a 200mm version of the Transfer which shares the same inner workings and head of the other posts but, with more travel.



The post is available in both Kashima and black colors in Factory or Performance Elite versions. The 100mm-175mm versions sell for $299-$349 USD, we're waiting to hear final pricing on the 200mm post. Levers are available separately for $65 USD.



Transfer Details

• New clamp design gives more clearance

• Internal routing only

• 100, 125, 150, 175, 200mm drop options

• Matchmaker and I-SPEC EV compatible

• Kashima or Black Anodized colors

• 657g - 200mm

• 30.9 and 31.6mm diameters

• Price: $299-$349 USD* (200mm to be confirmed)

