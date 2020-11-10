Fox Release 200mm Drop Transfer Seatpost

For 2021, Fox took their Transfer seatpost and gave it a substantial overhaul, which we saw earlier this year. The post, at launch, was available in 100, 125, 150, and 175mm but there was a longer travel option missing. Today, Fox have launched a 200mm version of the Transfer which shares the same inner workings and head of the other posts but, with more travel.
The post is available in both Kashima and black colors in Factory or Performance Elite versions. The 100mm-175mm versions sell for $299-$349 USD, we're waiting to hear final pricing on the 200mm post. Levers are available separately for $65 USD.
Transfer Details
• New clamp design gives more clearance
• Internal routing only
• 100, 125, 150, 175, 200mm drop options
• Matchmaker and I-SPEC EV compatible
• Kashima or Black Anodized colors
• 657g - 200mm
• 30.9 and 31.6mm diameters
• Price: $299-$349 USD* (200mm to be confirmed)
• ridefox.com
The redesigned clamp is much more user-friendly for saddle swaps.
The heart of the new Transfer, released this spring, is the redesigned clamp. The head now features a more streamlined design that allows for the post to drop further before bottoming out, thus allowing Fox to make the overall length of the post shorter in the extended position.
The new post has a 30-50mm shorter overall length than the old model depending on the amount of travel. This should allow riders to increase the amount of drop they can run by 25-50mm if they were already bottoming out the collar, depending on the frame. The newly released 200mm post has a 530.7mm extended length, 150mm minimum insertion, and 320mm maximum insertion.
For more information, visit ridefox.com
43 Comments
For operation (ie smoothness, ease to deploy) Bike yoke Revive the clear winner, then transfer, then one up. One up is just not as smooth as the other two.
Bike yoke win again for reliability and ease of servicing.
One up is 1/2 the price of the other two though, so if you take that into consideration, I’d put it in second place and transfer in 3rd...
Um, yeah, pretty much.
And absolutely no one, outside of bike reviewers, gives a shit.
Fake news.
Post a Comment