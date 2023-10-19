Fox Releases New Crossframe XC & Gravel Helmet

After making appearances at trade shows earlier this year, Fox is officially launching the new Crossframe helmet. It's aimed at cross-country and gravel riders, with a unique shell shape that does away with the visor entirely. Instead, the helmet tips upwards above the brow, allowing air to enter the three prominent front vents.

The Crossframe has a total of 22 vents, although it's worth keeping in mind that vent count doesn't matter as much as size and position. The vents located just above the temples do serve double duty – they can also be used to store sunglasses. A small plastic flap holds the sunglass arms in place, and the vents are lined with rubber to help keep them from slipping out.
Fox Crossframe Details
• Mips liner
• BOA fit adjust
• Dual-density Varizorb EPS foam
• Weight: 370 grams (medium, actual)
• Sizes: S, M, L
• MSRP: $220 USD
www.foxracing.com

photo

photo
photo

A ratcheting Boa dial at the back of the helmet is used to fine-tune the fit, and the chinstrap uses a Fidlock magnetic buckle. The Crossframe uses Fox's Varizorb dual-density foam, which uses a softer foam to help deal with the slower speed impacts, and a higher density foam for larger impacts. In addition, the Crossframe is equipped with a Mips liner, a plastic slip plane that's attached to the inside of the helmet with elastomers that allow it to move in the event of a crash, ideally dissipating some of the impact energy.

My size medium helmet weighed in at 370 grams, the same number indicated by the sticker inside the helmet. That's a reasonable weight for a helmet designed for mountain biking, but many XC racers these days are using helmets originally designed for road biking, like the POC Octal or Specialized Prevail, that weigh nearly 100 grams less. That said, I'm not convinced that a helmet is really the place to shave every gram possible, and the Crossframe does offer more coverage towards the back of the head.

The Crossframe is available in sizes S, M, and L, and is priced at $220 USD.



  • 24 0
 Looks like you’re wearing it backwards in either direction. Hahaha!
  • 10 0
 POC: we make some funny looking stuff
Fox: Hold my beer
  • 1 0
 You mean - Fox: Hold my crystal meth.
  • 13 5
 That, is UGLY AF. Hell naw.
  • 5 3
 What peakless XC helmet isn't
  • 3 8
flag GriffinMcMurray (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 thats what i said. no wonder xc is so lame
  • 1 0
 @maglor: Poc Ventral.
  • 1 0
 @maglor: Giro Aries, Synthe and, in some colors, Giro Aether.
  • 1 0
 @bikewriter: @ShredDoggg Looks can be subjective but in my view they are only slightly better and not exactly great looking.
  • 4 0
 It’s moot since this isn’t a helmet I have any interest in buying, but for prospective buyers I hope they did a better job of sweat management with this then they did the speed frame. That thing seems almost designed to gutter sweat directly into your eyeballs.
  • 1 0
 I can't find a helmet that has good sweat management. The best I've found is the Smith Forefront 2. The POC Kortal was absolute trash. I'm not a sweaty guy, but I would just constantly have sweat raining down my face. I have a Sweet Protection now that is worse than my Smith. I tried that Spesh one that people said looked like a shark. No dice. I know people say Bell works great, but I'd rather crash and die from sweat streaming down my glasses and obscuring my vision than be caught wearing one of those dork lids.
  • 1 0
 @stravaismyracecourse: specialized ambush 2 is the best I’ve found for sweat management. I’m bald and in the southwest if it’s bad at managing sweat I can find out really fast
  • 1 0
 @stravaismyracecourse: Kask Caipi (admittedly, with an extra layer of brow pad sewn by my sweetie).

Great ventilation, great, solid visor to block sun, and damn good sweat management.
  • 1 0
 @stravaismyracecourse: Oakley helmets have the best sweat management.
  • 8 2
 A lot of hate here, but I honestly think it's a pretty good-looking helmet for someone looking for visorless options.
  • 5 0
 I wait to pass judgement until I see this with Dario's doodling on it
  • 1 0
 A quick look at the Virginia Tech results shows that low weight is not really correlated with decreased safety. Actually, out of the top 5 best results, 3 are road helmets, including the Prevail that Mike mentions.

Another thing, yes, it might have a little more coverage in the rear compared to a traditional road/XC helmet, but always mind that any material bellow the certification test lines is not tested, so there's no way to know as a consumer if that increased coverage is indeed effective as protection
  • 1 0
 Even more reason to continue using my trail helmet for gravel rides. Usually love all Fox designed stuff but wow...what a looker eh?
  • 2 0
 thanks, I hate it.
  • 3 2
 Looks like something XC riders would wear
  • 1 0
 why did they make it like that
  • 1 0
 Channeling their inner Stormtrooper......
  • 1 0
 Heavy and ugly. Swipe left.
  • 1 0
 It kinda looks like a pug. So that’s a plus I suppose.
  • 1 0
 220 bucks 22 vents that's only 10 bucks a vent
  • 1 0
 The official helmet of people who cut roots out of the trail.
  • 1 0
 Ugamundo.
  • 1 0
 That looks like SHite
  • 1 0
 my eyes !
  • 1 0
 Kill it with fire





