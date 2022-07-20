Fox Sues SRAM Over Fork Bleed Valves

Jul 20, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  

It's only been a matter of months since SRAM and Fox ended their six-year legal battle over chainring and axle patents, but the two bike industry giants are at it again.

Fox Factory, Inc. last week filed a complaint with Central District of California courts seeking actual and punitive damages from SRAM, LLC for supposed patent infringement related to the bleed valves on RockShox's 2023 forks. The filing references United States patent #US10746250B2 for a "Method and Apparatus for an Adjustable Damper" that is described as such:

bigquotesAn air bleed system for a suspension fork or shock absorber includes: a fluid passage between an interior of the suspension and an exterior of the suspension; and a manually operable valve having a first position substantially closing the fluid passage and a second position allowing fluid flow between the interior and the exterior.

Bleed valves on mountain bike forks aren't entirely new - companies like MRP, X-Fusion, Manitou, and others have used different iterations of the concept, but Fox was granted the patent in 2020 and RockShox introduced its version of the valves for its recent launch of the 2023 ZEB, Lyrik, and Pike models.

The battle of the bleed valves: Fox vs RockShox.

Fox is not only requesting damages but demanding that RockShox stop selling the forks immediately and hand over all unsold inventory to be destroyed.

At the beginning of this year, when the two companies ended their series of claims and counterclaims against one another over chainrings and axles, both ended up licensing technology to each other - Fox granted SRAM a non-exclusive royalty-free license for its axles, and SRAM granted Fox a non-exclusive license for its chainrings, but one that demanded that Fox pay royalties to SRAM.

Many speculated that the battle ended because legal fees simply became too high, with estimates that both companies spent millions on the claims. It'll be interesting to see how long this round continues, and whether it results in Fox licensing the bleed valve design to SRAM.

We have reached out to both companies for comment and will update this article with any statements we receive.

Posted In:
Industry News Fox Factory RockShox SRAM


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Vallnord DH World Cup 2022
127808 views
Qualifying Results from the Vallnord DH World Cup 2022
82868 views
Eurobike 2022: A Closer Look at New Products from European Manufacturers
61546 views
Eurobike 2022: Exciting Products from European Manufacturers - Part 1
57142 views
Day 1 Randoms - Eurobike 2022
52933 views
7 Things We Learned from the Vallnord DH World Cup
46304 views
Video: Tom Pidcock Hits 100km/h as he Takes Tour de France Stage Win
44261 views
Day 3 Randoms - Eurobike 2022
41816 views

52 Comments

  • 35 3
 Fox should just ask rockshox if they can copy their CSU's as a compromise....
  • 2 0
 But I keep getting new CSUs every two years. Nice to have brand new uppers.
  • 1 0
 Wish I could give this +100 props.
  • 2 0
 Worth an upvote, but...

I've owned 4 Fox forks, 0 with a creaky CSU (it seems I'm just lucky here).

I've owned 3 Rockshox forks, all 3 started with or developed bushing play.
  • 1 0
 zing
  • 19 1
 Both companies are gonna be bleeding after this battle.
  • 2 0
 getting all pumped up for nothing IMO
  • 1 0
 We'll have to see if RockShox can handle the pressure.
  • 1 0
 This all seems like a lot of hot air.
  • 17 0
 If there was prior art that patent shouldn't have been granted in the first place.
  • 15 0
 Patent is invalid if there is prior art (e.g., MRP)
  • 2 0
 Yep, my MRP Ribbon had this a while ago
  • 1 0
 That's what I don't get. Fox was not first to market with this technology. Let's go MRP!! Time to sue Fox!!
  • 9 0
 DVO and X-fusion both have this tech as well iirc. Sue them too? #specialized
  • 1 0
 Loosing battle. DVO launched their Onyx forks in 2019. Fox only just released their forks with bleed buttons.

This will be like the lawsuit with Intense and Another company. Fox is reaching too far not realizing they’re infringement.

I understand you were being sarcastic.
  • 4 0
 "Fox is not only requesting damages but demanding that RockShox stop selling the forks immediately and hand over all unsold inventory to be destroyed."

Why not license the air bleed system? Avoiding the landfills should be a priority
  • 2 0
 Fuck fox
  • 1 0
 Well my guess is they'll negotiate from there. "Ask for reasonable damages" said no litigation attorney ever.
  • 7 0
 If it bleeds... We can kill it.
  • 2 0
 it seems sad that they're suing over what is essentially a pretty hacky way to address the design defficiency that results in an air pressure imbalance between the lower fork and ambient air pressure. Couldn't they use these resources to solve that with requiring end users push a button?
  • 6 0
 I'll... uh... take all those forks and destroy them. don't worry
  • 3 0
 Interesting... Manitou has had bleed valves on the Dorado since... 2016, I think. At least that is when I added it via an upgrade kit to my 2015 fork.
  • 1 0
 Fox is stressin out man. Warranty boiz are nervous. Have you ridden the new RS stuff? If you have, you know that Fox is in deep shit. I truly believe they ride the finest of lines with the best suspension on market that ISNT reliable AND is a PITA to service in your shed. Rockshox should take this as a win.
  • 1 0
 "Fox is not only requesting damages but demanding that RockShox stop selling the forks immediately and hand over all unsold inventory to be destroyed."

And yet ANOTHER reason NOT to ride Fox. What a waste if they actually got what they wanted. All of those forks going straight to the landfill. Or, maybe they want the forks so they can stick their logo on them and say, "Look! We figured out how to stop the creaking!"
  • 1 0
 What’s the point? It’s not like they can’t sell everything they can build. And how they ever got this patent with the amount of similar air bleed ports available for literally decades in moto forks and more recently mtb is kinda crazy. f*ck off fox, don’t f*ck up the already wrecked supply chain. I’ll buy Rockshox next just as a nice thank you for this legal action.
  • 3 0
 What about DVO - they've had air bleeders for a bit? Why isn't Fox going after them?
  • 1 1
 because Fox patented it in 2020
  • 4 0
 Time to sue all the motorcycle companies as well I guess
  • 1 0
 So fucking stupid... companies wasting capital on attorney's just means customers paying more for forks and shocks in the end and, if this patent claim is upheld, less options in the market.
  • 1 0
 SR Suntour used air-bleeding and oil-filling ports for their Durolux36 at least in 2015.
SRAM should say they copied idea of another one's not Fox's. Isn't it shame that Fox even applied for such a stupid patent?
  • 4 0
 This is deflating news
  • 1 0
 someone at fox needs to release some pressure
  • 1 0
 Wonder why they designed manual bleed valves. Why not have a check valve instead? That automatically releases when the pressure inside hits a certain psi?
  • 3 0
 My Bos fork had bleedports more than a century ago....
  • 1 0
 Fox racing shock needs to F-ing kidding. These “bleed ports” have been on Moto forks for decades. Rockshox/Sram owes Fox nothing.
  • 1 0
 Saw this coming when the new RS forks came out. Sounds like Fox is really putting the pressure on them.
  • 2 4
 Funny that this is a suit over a design feature that is basically a band-aid due to questionable internal architecture in both their (maybe any MTB?) forks.

Instead of wasting their money on lawsuits why doesn't one of them design a fork that doesn't bleed air into the lowers?
  • 1 0
 Not at all what they're for - it's not like a Bike Yoke Revive (although hey - that's a good idea!)
  • 2 1
 why don't you design a fork that doesn't bleed air into the lower? I feel like if both Sram and fox haven't been able to, then maybe its not as easy as it seems...
  • 4 0
 it's not about bleeding air into the lowers, it's about trapped air in the lowers (which is sufficiently sealed through dust wipers and bushings) that expands with increasing temperature or altitude and acts kind of like a second spring outside the air spring...
  • 2 0
 Trade them for marking sag on the stanchion
  • 1 0
 Marzocchi had this 20+ years ago on their Shiver IIRC. Probably another reason why Fox purchased them.
  • 1 0
 RIP getting the new suspension I ordered Frown
  • 2 1
 I love Fox but wow, even my daughter know how to play nice in the sand box
  • 1 0
 What about Halston inversion forks?
  • 1 0
 Saw this coming haha
  • 1 0
 DVO next?
  • 1 0
 Fox is feeling attacked.
  • 1 0
 Shots fired
  • 1 0
 look out DVO
  • 1 1
 Nice





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.011422
Mobile Version of Website