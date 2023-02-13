Fox Transfer SL Dropper Post Now Available In 125 & 150mm Lengths

Fox says its Transfer SL Seatpost is 25% (128g) lighter than the standard Transfer, with a claimed weight of just 327 g for the lightest (27.2 mm) configuration. Now, the Transfer SL is available in 125 mm and 150 mm travel for the first time - the full travel range is now 50, 70, 75, 100, 125, and 150mm.
The Transfer SL uses a simple coil spring return mechanism, with a two-position action that locks at the top or bottom of the travel only - there's no in-between. Fox say it's like this to save weight and because XC racers never run their seat posts halfway up. Another feature that differentiates it from the standard Transfer is the pair of windows that allow the cable tension to be adjusted at the post end, thereby making it compatible with more remotes, including GRX-style gravel remotes. The Transfer SL is aimed at gravel, XC and trail disciplines.
One thing to note is that the Transfer SL has a slightly taller stack height than the regular Transfer. This is unlikely to be an issue with the 50-100 mm travel versions, but with the longer travelpostss, some riders might need to check if it will fit before buying.
It's available in 27.2, 30.9, and 31.6mm diameters and is compatible with 7mm and 7x9 ‘Ob-round’ saddle rails. There's a Factory and Performance Elite option - the Factory post gets the gold Kashima coating and Ti hardware which saves a claimed 10 g.
MSRP: $399 USD (Factory) / $329 USD (Performance Elite).
For more information, visit ridefox.com
8 Comments
While also saving $200 USD, and I can use it at any height??