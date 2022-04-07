Fox Updates 36 Fork With Lighter, More Durable Crown

It's probably fair to say the Fox 36 has been overshadowed by its bigger brother, the 38. Most of used to think it was a perfectly capable enduro fork, but the arrival of the 38 has relegated it to shorter-travel bikes, despite Fox claiming the latest version (launched in 2020
) is actually slightly stiffer than its predecessor. But with people asking ever more of single crown forks (go to any local DH race and half the field will be on enduro bikes, to say nothing of the insanity that is a modern EWS race course), it's no surprise that people are wanting burlier forks.
For similar reasons, it seems that a small but significant percentage
of riders have had problems with fork crowns starting to work loose and creak where the steerer tube is pressed into the crown. When I asked
various suspension companies about this, Fox was more candid than most about the problem: "We realize this can be a frustrating issue for riders", they admited, and hinted at a running change in the pipeline to help address it: "we’re close to introducing additional updates that we feel confident will provide an extremely robust long-term solution".
Today, Fox is introducing an updated 36 with a new crown. They say this crown features "updated design and engineering for more steer tube overlap improving durability and maintaining stiffness while dropping 20 grams."
The all-important region of overlap between the crown and the steerer has been lengthened. This should reduce the stresses on the join, and so reduce the chances of the steerer starting to work loose inside the crown and making that annoying creaking sound.
The claimed weight of the 2023 36 can be as little as 4.28 lb / 1942g (29”, 160mm Travel, KaboltX axle, Fit4 damper, 165mm steerer length with star fangled nut), which is just over 20g lighter than the claimed weight for the previous version. With a Grip2 damper and a less Hobbit-specific steerer tube length, expect the real-world weight to be north of 2,000 g.
