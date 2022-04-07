close
Fox Updates 36 Fork With Lighter, More Durable Crown

Apr 7, 2022
by Seb Stott  

It's probably fair to say the Fox 36 has been overshadowed by its bigger brother, the 38. Most of used to think it was a perfectly capable enduro fork, but the arrival of the 38 has relegated it to shorter-travel bikes, despite Fox claiming the latest version (launched in 2020) is actually slightly stiffer than its predecessor. But with people asking ever more of single crown forks (go to any local DH race and half the field will be on enduro bikes, to say nothing of the insanity that is a modern EWS race course), it's no surprise that people are wanting burlier forks.


For similar reasons, it seems that a small but significant percentage of riders have had problems with fork crowns starting to work loose and creak where the steerer tube is pressed into the crown. When I asked various suspension companies about this, Fox was more candid than most about the problem: "We realize this can be a frustrating issue for riders", they admited, and hinted at a running change in the pipeline to help address it: "we’re close to introducing additional updates that we feel confident will provide an extremely robust long-term solution".


Today, Fox is introducing an updated 36 with a new crown. They say this crown features "updated design and engineering for more steer tube overlap improving durability and maintaining stiffness while dropping 20 grams."

The all-important region of overlap between the crown and the steerer has been lengthened. This should reduce the stresses on the join, and so reduce the chances of the steerer starting to work loose inside the crown and making that annoying creaking sound.

The claimed weight of the 2023 36 can be as little as 4.28 lb / 1942g (29”, 160mm Travel, KaboltX axle, Fit4 damper, 165mm steerer length with star fangled nut), which is just over 20g lighter than the claimed weight for the previous version. With a Grip2 damper and a less Hobbit-specific steerer tube length, expect the real-world weight to be north of 2,000 g.




34 Comments

  36 0
 The first manufacturer that releases a transparent chassis on their fork for real-world use wins all the money..
  3 0
 Only if they name it Slim Goodbody.
  3 1
 Step 1: Get a Scottish Starfleet engineer to travel back in time and give Fox's engineers the formula for transparent aluminum.

Step 2: All the money.
  19 2
 I would rather have a slightly heavier crown that never creaked. a fork crown is maybe not the best area to save grams.
  6 3
 This^^^. Weight weenism is the reason stuff like this is even an issue.
  12 0
 " 20 grams lighter" woah
  12 1
 if you rocked a piss before the race you're saving at least 69 grams of urine
  • 9 1
 @formerbmxguy: drop a deuce and take away another 420g
  1 0
 @formerbmxguy: unless you pissed your pants… but you could save a pound or more riding nekked, and be sure to aero- shave yourself
  • 1 0
 But that is before the drillium treatment Smile
  5 0
 Sr Suntour Aurons for the Win! lighter than fox, air release valves, feel smooth on the trail and the crown never creaks. Yep SR Suntours!!
  1 0
 Not to mention the Durolux which is awesome
  3 0
 I've found that the running changes between some '21 models and '22 models have been really solid. I'm 220lbs and used to get about 6-8 weeks out of a crown before the creaking ensued. My last 3 Fox forks have been run for almost a year now without a peep (one of which was ok an e-bike, which should make it creak quicker).
  8 3
 I'd like to see a) a heavier thicker and thus stiffer crown or b) a dual crown to solve this creaking BS issue.
  3 0
 That exists. A lot of ebikes use the bigger steerer and crown. But also means a new standard so wont fit existing frames. Careful what you wish for
  1 0
 This is copying EXT who increased the steerer tube overlap from something like 20 mm to 50 mm. It's a really good idea to majorly reduce creaking potential. Fox didn't say how much they increased it by though.
  1 0
 Wish they would also move to the splined top caps like RS uses instead of the super thin and fragile hex. Rebuild for RS is a lot easier simply because you can use standard tools without being super nervous that you're going to wreck the top caps either functionally or aesthetically.
  3 0
 I also had a running change... to another brand.
  4 1
 Taking bets on it still creaking inside a year of ownership
  7 0
 I see your "inside one year" and raise you "just after warranty expires"
  1 0
 And what about backwards compatibility for all of us current 36 owners? Are warranty replacement CSU’s still going to the old version?
  9 8
 Seriously just bring back bolt up crowns so we never have this issue again.
  12 2
 This is an objectively awful idea.
  2 1
 @nskerb: I’m excited to hear the reason why.
  1 0
 sweet - mine creaks like a bastard, not covered by warranty. I wonder how this one will do?!
  1 0
 They should do what EXT has done and have the crown extend up on the steer tube above the crown race seat.
  1 0
 X-Fusion was doing one-piece CSUs almost a decade ago:
www.pinkbike.com/news/x-fusion-trace-rl2-fork-review-2014.html
  • 1 0
 1 0
  6 6
 Waiting for the 140lb rider claim they NEED a 38 for all their rad sh!t they do at the weekend.
  1 0
 130lb pound rider here on a 38. I definitely don't NEED it but it came with the bike so why not.
  1 0
 So are they using an anaerobic adhesive yet or still no?
  1 0
 "Less Hobbit Specific steerer tube length" hahahahaha
  1 0
 Does it come standard with a bottle of Loctite 290?
  1 0
 New and unproved . I love marketing!

