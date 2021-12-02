Fox Updates Live Valve Electronic Suspension for 2022

Dec 2, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  

Live Valve, Fox's electronically controlled suspension system has received several updates for 2022 that are designed to soften up the overall feel a little bit, while still allowing it to automatically adapt to the terrain. Where the previous version was all about delivering an extra-firm, hardtail-like sensation whenever possible, that's been toned down for version 1.5.

The basics remain the same – there are sensors at various locations that communicate with a central controller that's mounted on top of the battery that powers the system. The system monitors the pitch angle of the bike and detects bump inputs at the front wheel, and then makes changes to the fork and shock accordingly by increasing or decreasing the amount of compression damping

For the latest version of Live Valve, Fox reduced the slope angle required to put the bike into descend mode, decreased the size of the impact required for the system to switch modes, and changed the timer settings so that the suspension will remain in descend mode longer than before. All of those changes help to keep the bike from feeling too firm too much of the time, a sensation testers noticed on the Live Valve bikes we've reviewed in the past.


Along with altering Live Valve's algorithm, Fox also made revisions to the internals of the fork and shock. Live Valve shocks receive a new main piston, the same one used in the Float X2 Performance shock, which is said to allow for a broader tuning range. Bike manufacturers are able to choose from three different base tunes – XC, Trail, and All-Mtn/Enduro - depending on the bike the system will be going on.

The final piece of the Live Valve 1.5 puzzle is Bluetooth connectivity and an app to go along with it. The allows riders to select from 5 different factory pre-set modes that can be further customized to suit different preferences. There will also be more modes added in the future that can be downloaded via the app.

Mike Levy and Henry Quinney were able to put in a bunch of miles on the new Giant Trance Advanced 29 as part of the Fall Field Test – you can read all about how it works in the real world here.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Suspension Fork Fox Racing Fox Live Valve


12 Comments

  • 11 0
 Why do you see very little athletes use these systems? Since flight attendant launch all it is promo vids but no athletes causally using it. They more openly use their ebikes but not live valve or FA
  • 2 0
 It's a fair point, but ebikes have had more time and iteration. This is version 1.5. Let's see what it does, how well it works, and who is using it at version 4+.
  • 2 0
 I hated the dpx2 enough to make me not want any part of live valve. I hated the air spring most of all My new float x is SOOOOOOO much better I would have better confidence, but I would like to see the live valve modularized to the x2 shocks
  • 2 1
 I don't know that this belongs on trail bikes. I would love to have it on a trail bike personally, but I am also a pure XC racer and thus don't fit the build of most PB readers. I get the impression most people just run their suspension all the way open, all the time.
  • 1 0
 This is a blessing or another marketing play. Everyone can down load the lastest updated to software for fee! Right? It's a soft ware change. The older generation s get updates ? Should be easy.
  • 3 0
 No comments...shocking!
  • 2 0
 Sweet, I wonder how it holds up to rockshox flight attendant.
  • 7 0
 Steve from Vorsprung just put out an excellent video explaining both Flight Attendant and Live Valve
  • 4 0
 And where is the mysterious (and Olympic gold medal winning) Suntour equivilent?
  • 2 0
 Plug and play
  • 1 1
 Unpredictably changing suspension valving? Pass.
  • 1 0
 @CamNeelyCantWheelie:

Traditional knobs, fully accessible to mischievous trail gnomes, changing my suspension valving? Pass.

Post a Comment



