Fox US Open of Mountain Biking Opens Athlete Registration

PRESS RELEASE: The Fox US Open of Mountain Biking
Athlete registration is now open for the 2022 race festival at Killington Resort this September 15-18th. Athletes can sign up for Open and Amateur Class Downhill, Dual Slalom and Enduro here today: usopen.bike
. The Fox US Open originated on the East Coast in 2003 and was last hosted at Killington Resort in 2018. Top professional racers from around the world are anticipated to compete for the $80,000 prize purse, with this year’s top male and female of the Open Class Downhill taking home $15,000 each.
“After a two-year hiatus, our team is really excited to launch athlete registration for the '22 US OPEN. We've added new categories to the amateur downhill, and we're paying our largest prize purse to date. Remaining true to our ethos, we continue to push the industry standards on equal payouts - including a $15,000 award for the top step of the men's and women's Open Downhill podiums! Also, Killington Resort has been hard at work building the all new USO venue for this year and the focus is clearly on good times. This year's USO downhill track will be fast and fun, perfect for a 'season ender' race,” said Clay Harper, co-founder and event director of the Fox US OPEN of Mountain Biking.
The iconic US Open Downhill race remains true to its heritage as an open class event that gives up-and-coming racers the chance to step-up and compete against the pros. The race will once again be the final stop of the US Downhill National Series. As always, open classes will compete for the cash purse and the amateur classes will be chasing bragging rights. Young racers will also have their shot in the USO Next Gen Youth Downhill, which offers age categories for intermediate and expert athletes under 15 years old as well as novice categories on a shorter, dedicated track.
The 2022 Fox US Open will again feature Enduro and Dual Slalom racing. Event organizers plan to return to the roots of Northeast Dual Slalom with a more traditional track designed to suit all levels, so get ready for some loose and rowdy racing.
The Best Whip event is back by popular demand! This year the Red Bull Best Whip, presented by YT Industries will be taking place on a massive set of jumps carved into the base area of the bike park for easy viewing. This invitational competition has become a spectating favorite. Photo: Andrew Santoro
Beyond the competition, the Fox US Open has long attracted race fans, freeriders and families. The vibe is relaxed, and Killington Bike Park will remain open for non-racers too, with three separate peaks to ride. Warm days and cool nights make September a great time to visit Vermont.
A lot goes into building this event, and fans can see behind the scenes through a “Shaping the US Open” series on the @usopenmtb Instagram.
Join the Fox US Open for a great weekend of laid-back racing and riding at Killington Resort on September 15-18th. To register for Open and Amateur Class Downhill, Dual Slalom and Enduro, visit us online here
.
Follow us at: instagram.com/usopenmtbfacebook.com/usopenmtbusopen.bike
1 Comment