Fox's Coil Sprung Electronic Suspension - Crankworx Whistler 2023

It's no secret that Fox is working on the next generation of their electronic suspension system – several of their sponsored enduro and DH racers have been seen on the unreleased system
for well over a year, although up until this point all of the shocks were of the air variety. Now, it looks like testing is underway on a coil version, at least based on what Pivot's Matt Walker was running on his Firebird at the Canadian Open Enduro race.
The basics of the suspension appear identical to the air sprung version – a battery is mounted to the shock, presumably controlling a servo that adjusts the shock's compression damping. The shock also has a black dial that's not found on Fox's current offerings located underneath the low-speed compression dial. I've previously speculated that this could be used to adjust the feel of the shock in one of the positions that are activated by the handlebar mounted remote. For instance, on a smoother track you might want a very firm secondary setting, while on a rougher track you might not want quite as much of a platform. Again, this is purely a guess on my part; that dial could be for something else entirely.
Small sensors on the brake caliper suggest that there is an automatic mode, where the suspension is adjusted without rider input, and the remote is used to toggle through different settings.
Implementing the new system onto a coil shock makes a lot of sense to me, especially for racing. Coil shocks are great when comfort and traction are the top priorities, but they do tend to lack the 'pop' and support that an air shock can deliver. Being able to firm things up on the fly for sections of pedaling and pumping, and then opening up the shock for maximum grip on rougher sections of trail could be the ticket when getting from point A to B as fast as possible is the goal.
There's no word when / if the new electronic suspension will hit the market, but we'll keep working on getting our greasy hands on a setup as soon as possible.
The concept of electronic coil suspension isn't a new one to Fox - aftermarket kits are already on the market for motor vehicles.