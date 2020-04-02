Fox's Dropframe Helmet Takes Top Spot in Latest Virginia Tech Rankings

The latest Virginia Tech helmet safety rankings
have been released and it's Fox's Dropframe helmet, released just under a year ago
, that now sits in the number one spot with five stars and a safety score of 8.9.
In addition, MIPS equipped helmets have claimed the top seven spots. In fact, 27 of the top 30 helmets had MIPs in the latest rankings. The Bontrager Specter Wavecel, POC Tectal Race Spin and Bontrager Blaze WaveCel were the only non-MIPs helmets to make it into the top 30, with the Bontrager Specter Wavecel now being bumped to seventh.
Virginia Tech has now rated 99 helmets in collaboration with the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. Their impact tests evaluate a helmet's ability to reduce linear acceleration and rotational velocity of the head resulting from a range of impacts a cyclist might experience.
The latest rankings score Lazer's G1 MIPS road helmet in second place with a score of 9.2, Bontrager's Rally MIPS (the winner of the last round) in third place with a score of 9.3 and Troy Lee Designs' A2 MIPS Decoy in fourth place with a score of 10.
32 Comments
apps.es.vt.edu/onlinegiving/gift?giftDetail.supportAreaID=GTEN&giftDetail.fundCode=821082&giftDetail.fundName=Other&giftDetail.customFundName=Helmet%20Lab%20Research%20Account%20875399
I still think MIPS tests are are only valid for people who don’t have hair...
www.nytimes.com/2016/07/25/business/vw-wvu-diesel-volkswagen-west-virginia.html
Post a Comment