Fox's Dropframe Helmet Takes Top Spot in Latest Virginia Tech Rankings

Apr 2, 2020
by Sarah Moore  
Kirt Voreis mountain biking in California


The latest Virginia Tech helmet safety rankings have been released and it's Fox's Dropframe helmet, released just under a year ago, that now sits in the number one spot with five stars and a safety score of 8.9.





In addition, MIPS equipped helmets have claimed the top seven spots. In fact, 27 of the top 30 helmets had MIPs in the latest rankings. The Bontrager Specter Wavecel, POC Tectal Race Spin and Bontrager Blaze WaveCel were the only non-MIPs helmets to make it into the top 30, with the Bontrager Specter Wavecel now being bumped to seventh.




Virginia Tech has now rated 99 helmets in collaboration with the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. Their impact tests evaluate a helmet's ability to reduce linear acceleration and rotational velocity of the head resulting from a range of impacts a cyclist might experience.

The latest rankings score Lazer's G1 MIPS road helmet in second place with a score of 9.2, Bontrager's Rally MIPS (the winner of the last round) in third place with a score of 9.3 and Troy Lee Designs' A2 MIPS Decoy in fourth place with a score of 10.

Posted In:
Industry News Reviews and Tech Fox Clothing


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Crankworx Innsbruck Postponed]
89429 views
The Grim Donut is Already Spawning Imitations
70159 views
Bike Check: 9 of the Pinkbike Office Staff's Personal Rides
66622 views
Video: We Tested Our Bike From The Future - The Grim Donut Part 2 [April Fools]
57475 views
The Best April Fools Day Jokes From the Mountain Bike Industry
52676 views
Bike Check: Maxime Chapuis' Specialized S-Works Enduro
46714 views
Field Trip: Calibre's $1,400 Bossnut - The Boss of Low Cost
45953 views
Video: The Ochain Chainring Spider Promises Chainless Performance
43520 views

32 Comments

  • 7 0
 If you find this info useful, shoot them a few bucks so we can have them continue buying and testing helmets as an independent 3rd party.

apps.es.vt.edu/onlinegiving/gift?giftDetail.supportAreaID=GTEN&giftDetail.fundCode=821082&giftDetail.fundName=Other&giftDetail.customFundName=Helmet%20Lab%20Research%20Account%20875399
  • 6 3
 Here’s the methodology used: vtechworks.lib.vt.edu/bitstream/handle/10919/83760/Bicycle%20STAR%20Methodology.pdf?sequence=1&isAllowed=y

I still think MIPS tests are are only valid for people who don’t have hair...
  • 4 7
 I have hair, and MIPS saved my life!
  • 5 2
 @JacobyDH: www.khanacademy.org/partner-content/wi-phi/wiphi-critical-thinking/wiphi-fundamentals/v/critical-thinking-fundamentals-correlation-and-causation
  • 1 2
 @unrooted: what?
  • 1 2
 @unrooted: why?
  • 5 0
 @JacobyDH: Because your hair provides a slip-plane inside the helmet that makes MIPS redundant.
  • 3 1
 I can call an A1 non-mips and an A2 and a lot of hair my own. If I apply pressure on any spot on my head there is almost no slippage with the A1 and a lot with the A2. The A1 has one crack (therefore the upgrade) and shorty after the A2 purchase I tried that exact stupid line again and, surprise surprise, the same thing happened at the same speed and I braked with my head first. I had a slight headache with the A1 and nothing with the A2. That crash was as similar as something can be in real world situations. I even lost the same lens of my riding glasses both times. Never had any headaches or something with my Switchblade either, the last helmet I got headaches with was my non-mips ski helmet. If there is any technology that adresses brain injuries, even if it may be a little immature still, it's worth it IMO.
  • 3 1
 @jzPV: given the number of variables if you believe you replicated the experiment, then the hit was much harder than you have imagined. Mips makes sense in theory but proving it in practice is virtually impossible.
  • 1 0
 @f*ckingsteve: oh, I can see how that might work, but if it is tightened properly, shouldn’t it work? Also, I would imagine that you would be sweaty if it was a bad enough trail that you might crash on, and that would (in theory) make the MIPS not work on a bald person.
  • 1 0
 @WAKIdesigns: of course it's not scientific. That's why lab experiments need to happen. But those results and my real world experience don't lead me to the conclusion that it's all just marketing. There surely will be better systems in the years to come. And better tests. But you have to start somewhere, that's my point.
  • 1 0
 @WAKIdesigns: waki dropping truth bombs
  • 11 8
 I would hope it would get a great score to offset how ugly it is. Its also being compared against road helmets and half shells, so I would hope that the extra material and protection would give it a safety bump over those other helmets.
  • 7 2
 I think they look rad.
  • 5 0
 Ear lobes be flappin in the wind
  • 2 1
 If you're gonna go so far as to have a helmet that wraps around your ears and has a pad near your cheeks, just go all-in and get a convertible full-face or one of the newer breathable full-faces. Chin/teeth protection isn't much farther down the line than what the dropframe provides. IMO.
  • 3 0
 Has anyone ever suffered an ear injury from biking?
  • 24 0
 yeah, one time I tried inflating a 700x23 road tube with an entire 25gram cartridge of Co2.
  • 11 1
 Only when riding with Avid/SRAM brakes.
  • 2 0
 Yeah, i've cut up my ear during a crash. The ear is part of the head so it make sense to protect that part of head as well. Imagine hitting a branch or sharp rock with the side of your head.
  • 2 0
 TLD A2 with a great score as well.
  • 2 0
 I have personally watched this helmet save Kirt's noggin a couple times!
  • 1 0
 Has anyone ridden this helmet? is it noticeably hotter/sweatier than a normal half shell?
  • 1 0
 Any of these offer a L/XL to fit heads as big as 62cm?
  • 1 0
 I have a big 62cm round head and rock a Troy lee a2, not a lot of room left though.
  • 1 1
 If they made mesh covers for the ear holes, I would definitely maybe consider the dropframe.
  • 2 0
 Probably the only helmet you could fit over-the-ear beats on.
  • 2 1
 Is this design a late april's fool?
  • 1 0
 What about Giro helmets??
  • 1 0
 there's a bunch of them on the list
  • 1 2
 Isn’t it basically the Proframe version of the Giro Switchblade?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010783
Mobile Version of Website