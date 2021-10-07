Fox's New Mainframe Helmet & A Preview of Spring 2022 - Sea Otter 2021

Fox had a new, more affordable half-shell helmet on display, as well as a selection of items from their Spring '22 collection. It might seem a little early to start thinking about spring, but spring starts a little earlier than most for Fox - the new apparel should be available in February.Fox Mainframe Helmet
The Mainframe was heavily inspired by Fox's popular Speedframe helmet, but at $89.95 it's fair bit less expensive. The helmet is equipped with MIPS, large vents to keep the air flowing, and a removable, moisture wicking liner. Once feature that's missing is an adjustable visor - that's fixed in place in order to keep the cost down. The claimed weight is 390 grams for a size medium.
Defend Jersey & PantsFlexAir Pro Jersey
The new FlexAir Pro jersey is aimed at DH or enduro racers who want a lighter, more form fitting long sleeve jersey. Dyneema threads are woven into the shoulder to provide lightweight abrasion resistance, and there's a generous number of vent holes on each arm. MSRP: $104.95 USD.FlexAir Pro Pants
I'm a big fan of the trend towards lighter, more pedal friendly pants - the days of having heavy, bulky motocross pants as the only option are thankfully long gone. The FlexAir Pro pants are probably the piece I'm most excited for out of the Spring '22 products Fox had on display, since they look ideal for fall and spring riding in the Pacific Northwest. They have a more form-fitting cut than the Defend pants, for the DH racers out there looking for that extra aero advantage. A zipper at each cuff makes them easier to take off, and the tough Dyneema knee panels have enough stretch to accommodate knee pads. MSRP: $199.95 USD.
