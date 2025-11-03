Powered by Outside

Fraezen Releases New German-Made Kurbel Cranks

Nov 3, 2025
by FRAEZEN  

PRESS RELEASE: FRAEZEN

After extensive development and successful endurance testing in the Enduro World Cup, the time has come: Fraezen proudly presents the Fraezen Kurbel – the brand’s first in-house developed CNC crankset, manufactured in Leutkirch, Germany.

It combines uncompromising strength, clean design, and modern standards – engineered for riders who demand maximum performance.

photo


World Cup tested and proven

The Fraezen crank was created where it’s meant to be ridden: on the trail.
Every stage of development was tested under real-world conditions – from the first prototype to the final production model.

The result: a crank that delivers absolute reliability on enduro stages, freeride sections, and downhill tracks.

photo

7075 Aluminum Construction

The crank arms and spindle are made from high-strength 7075 aluminum to ensure maximum durability.

With a 28.99 mm spindle diameter, the FRAEZEN CRANK is fully compatible with the SRAM DUB system. The DUB Wide spindle provides compatibility with both Boost and Super Boost frames.

photo

Its 8-bolt SRAM Direct Mount interface allows easy installation and full compatibility with common chainrings.

When combined with the Fraezen Blatt, the drivetrain is compatible with all major shifting systems – including Shimano and older SRAM Eagle generations.

photo

Four Lengths – for Every Riding Style

Depending on your riding style, terrain, and body size, the FRAEZEN crank is available in four lengths:

- 155 mm / 160 mm: compact stance, maximum ground clearance, fewer pedal strikes – ideal for technical terrain

- 165 mm: the all-rounder – perfect balance between efficiency and agility

- 170 mm: maximum leverage for ultimate power transfer

photo


Technical Specifications

- Discipline: Trail, Enduro, Freeride, Downhill

- Crank Arm Material: 7075 Aluminum

- Spindle Material: 7075 Aluminum

- Spindle Diameter: 28.99 mm (SRAM DUB)

- Crank Lengths: 155, 160, 165 & 170 mm

- Chainring Interface: 8-bolt SRAM Direct Mount

- Bottom Bracket Compatibility: SRAM DUB MTB-Wide BSA73, PressFit89/92, PressFit30, BB30

- Chainline: 55 mm (compatible with Boost and Super Boost frames)

- Q-Factor: 174 mm

- Max Rider Weight: 130 kg

- Color Options: Black / Silver

- Weight: 624 g (170 mm)


photo


Made in Germany – Crafted with Precision

Every Fraezen crank is manufactured in-house in Germany on state-of-the-art CNC machines, with a focus on durability, precision, and function.
Short production paths, strict quality control, and premium materials ensure performance you can rely on – made to last.

photo


Price & Availability

Price: €299.00

Set Price (Crank + Chainring): €399.00

Availability: Available now at selected retailers and at www.fraezen.de

