Fraezen Releases New German-Made Kurbel Cranks

PRESS RELEASE: FRAEZEN
After extensive development and successful endurance testing in the Enduro World Cup, the time has come: Fraezen proudly presents the Fraezen Kurbel – the brand’s first in-house developed CNC crankset, manufactured in Leutkirch, Germany.
It combines uncompromising strength, clean design, and modern standards – engineered for riders who demand maximum performance.
World Cup tested and proven
The Fraezen crank was created where it’s meant to be ridden: on the trail.
Every stage of development was tested under real-world conditions – from the first prototype to the final production model.
The result: a crank that delivers absolute reliability on enduro stages, freeride sections, and downhill tracks.7075 Aluminum Construction
The crank arms and spindle are made from high-strength 7075 aluminum to ensure maximum durability.
With a 28.99 mm spindle diameter, the FRAEZEN CRANK is fully compatible with the SRAM DUB system. The DUB Wide spindle provides compatibility with both Boost and Super Boost frames.
Its 8-bolt SRAM Direct Mount interface allows easy installation and full compatibility with common chainrings.
When combined with the Fraezen Blatt, the drivetrain is compatible with all major shifting systems – including Shimano and older SRAM Eagle generations.Four Lengths – for Every Riding Style
Depending on your riding style, terrain, and body size, the FRAEZEN crank is available in four lengths:
- 155 mm / 160 mm: compact stance, maximum ground clearance, fewer pedal strikes – ideal for technical terrain
- 165 mm: the all-rounder – perfect balance between efficiency and agility
- 170 mm: maximum leverage for ultimate power transferTechnical Specifications
- Discipline: Trail, Enduro, Freeride, DownhillMade in Germany – Crafted with Precision
- Crank Arm Material: 7075 Aluminum
- Spindle Material: 7075 Aluminum
- Spindle Diameter: 28.99 mm (SRAM DUB)
- Crank Lengths: 155, 160, 165 & 170 mm
- Chainring Interface: 8-bolt SRAM Direct Mount
- Bottom Bracket Compatibility: SRAM DUB MTB-Wide BSA73, PressFit89/92, PressFit30, BB30
- Chainline: 55 mm (compatible with Boost and Super Boost frames)
- Q-Factor: 174 mm
- Max Rider Weight: 130 kg
- Color Options: Black / Silver
- Weight: 624 g (170 mm)
Every Fraezen crank is manufactured in-house in Germany on state-of-the-art CNC machines, with a focus on durability, precision, and function.
Short production paths, strict quality control, and premium materials ensure performance you can rely on – made to last.Price & Availability
Price: €299.00
Set Price (Crank + Chainring): €399.00
Availability: Available now at selected retailers and at www.fraezen.de