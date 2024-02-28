Frameworks' Bonded Alloy Prototype Made by Faction Bike Studio

In a recent Instagram post made by Faction Bike Studio, they’ve announced that they’ve built a prototype for Frameworks, Neko Mulally’s bike company. The prototype aluminum front triangle uses “tube and lug” construction for their downhill team
to test.
The new front triangle design is built in two parts; round aluminum tubes are pressed and bonded into the CNC'd lugs, similar to the recently released aluminum frames from Atherton Bikes.
This construction method drastically increases the strength-to-weight ratio, saving 373g. Since there are no welded frame members, no zones are affected by heat and retain precise alignment, leading to faster prototyping turnarounds.
The project is supported by Faction Bike Studio, a bicycle engineering company based in Granby, Canada, which specializes in the prototype construction method. Loctite North American also lent a helping hand with recommendations on the bonding process and the adhesives themselves.
Neko says that this is still a prototype, but the frame uses all of the same pivot locations as the production version. When speaking to confidence in strength, Faction Bike Studio put the prototype through testing using forces recorded by the Frameworks team at the last two World Cups.
Dario had the chance to swing a leg over the current Frameworks enduro bike
at Whistler Crankworx this past summer, and has held onto it as his personal daily driver
. Increasing the strength-to-weight ratio using the lug and tube construction would be highly beneficial to their enduro bike prototype almost more so than the DH frame, since you'll be climbing uphill on this one.