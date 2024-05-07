Frameworks DH Bikes Stolen in Milton Keynes, UK

Asa Vermette won the first round on his Frameworks DH bike.

The Frameworks Racing Team shared on Instagram that they had their van stolen from their hotel in Milton Keynes, UK after leaving the Fort William World Cup.Thieves abandoned the van and some of their gear, which they were able to track with an Air Tag that was in one of the bags, but Asa Vermette, Angel Suarez and Neko Mulally's Frameworks race bikes were stolen, along with two Specialized S-Works Levo complete bikes, two Specialized S-Works Levo frames, and 10 sets of ENVE spare wheels.We hope that the small team is able to recover these bikes or find replacements before the next round kicks off in Poland May 17-19.