Frameworks DH Bikes Stolen in Milton Keynes, UK

May 7, 2024
by Sarah Moore  
Asa Vermette lived up to the hype surrounding him to take the win win the Junior men with Luke Wayman in second and Daniel Parfitt third
Asa Vermette won the first round on his Frameworks DH bike.


The Frameworks Racing Team shared on Instagram that they had their van stolen from their hotel in Milton Keynes, UK after leaving the Fort William World Cup.

Thieves abandoned the van and some of their gear, which they were able to track with an Air Tag that was in one of the bags, but Asa Vermette, Angel Suarez and Neko Mulally's Frameworks race bikes were stolen, along with two Specialized S-Works Levo complete bikes, two Specialized S-Works Levo frames, and 10 sets of ENVE spare wheels.


bigquotesPlease keep an eye out for listings online. Email us with any info at info@rideframeworks.com or contact police directly (Good luck).

We lost:

3 Frameworks DH race bikes
1 Specialized S-Works Levo complete bike
2 Specialized S-Works Levo frames
1 Specialized S-Works Kenevo complete bike
2 pro tool boxes
Custom helmets and gear

We appreciate you sharing this!Neko Mulally


We hope that the small team is able to recover these bikes or find replacements before the next round kicks off in Poland May 17-19.

Junior Men s winner Asa Vermette


Posted In:
Industry News Racing and Events Frameworks Angel Suarez Asa Vermette Neko Mulally


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,373 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024
158500 views
Semi-Final Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024
105031 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024
82564 views
Extra Tech Randoms: Fort William DH World Cup 2024
51729 views
Bike Check: Greg Minnaar's Norco Prototype DH Bike at Fort William World Cup
49655 views
4 Tech Takeaways From the Fort William DH World Cup
46428 views
More Tech Randoms - Fort William World Cup 2024
46315 views
Timed Training Results: Fort William DH World Cup 2024
44261 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

35 Comments
  • 41 0
 Everybody in the building came together this morning when we heard the news. Our wheelbuilders are building up fresh wheels for the team, which should ship out tomorrow. Spares are coming the team's way as well. Let's get the boys back to the races!
  • 5 0
 Good on ya
  • 5 0
 Respect
  • 29 0
 scum.
  • 14 0
 those shitheads have no idea they just stole the mountain biking equivalent of an F1 car. hopefully, they're dumb enough to attempt selling those bikes, that would be comical.
  • 1 0
 An F1 car from the Southeast..... bad business for a bike thief.
  • 14 1
 Bike thieves should be executed. Separately, what else could teams do as this seems a fairly common occurrence. Take the van battery inside? Alarm it? Sleep in it? Bring the bikes into the hotel?
  • 17 0
 The advice I've always been given is never be apart from the bikes. If you're sleeping in a hotel, take them into the room with you. Pack some XL refuse sacks to wrap the bike in if the hotel gives you stick about bringing in dirt. This really stinks for the Framework crew. I apologise on behalf of my shit hole country.
  • 11 0
 Hire me. I'll come watch all the World Cups then every night find a hidden nook of the van to sleep in accompanied by a trusty .45 loaded with hollow points.
  • 7 1
 @ryanandrewrogers: Your plan may be somewhat complicated in Europe.
  • 4 0
 we literally used to hang horse thieves...... cars, bikes, and motos are todays horses..... let's make theft deadly again
  • 2 0
 @toast2266: To be fair, murder is illegal everywhere. Would you rather they were pushed out windows, stabbed or bludgeoned to death.
  • 2 0
 @Fix-the-Spade: don't apologize, just fix your shithole......I say this as someone that his lived in both countries, and both have a lot of work to do. But that work begins and ends with you and I.
  • 3 1
 @vapidoscar: self defense isn't murder
  • 3 1
 @Mtbdialed: I try but people keep voting Conservative.
  • 10 0
 I know it’s like this with most thievery, but the way the criminals get pennies on the dollar (if that in some cases) for something they don’t care about at all (bikes) while depriving people of their hard work, passion and livelihood always makes my blood boil especially badly with bike theft. Half the times, these bikes will end up tossed in someone’s yard or just pedaled around by some clueless bugger who has no clue what they even have on their hands.
  • 11 1
 bikes go in the hotel room no matter what.
  • 1 0
 Pretty sure Neko was on the Intense team when their bikes were stolen a few years back in the UK. Bum luck. Frank is gonna have to put in some OT the next few days.
  • 1 4
 @RCederholm: these frames aren't welded by Frank. They moved away from welded steel to bonded aluminum (except the rear triangle is carbon)
  • 3 0
 @freestyIAM: Asa for example was definitely on a FTW frame for the first race
  • 10 0
 Death to bike thieves!
  • 3 0
 On a positive note, I would be 100% in on a GoFundMe type situation here. Even their tool kit was knicked. Bastards!
  • 7 0
 air tag everything
  • 3 0
 Man I’ve had my bikes stolen before and that suuuuuuuuucks, can’t imagine having prototype wheels, frames and shocks stolen. Dude thieves are the worst. Heart goes out to y’all and your team.
  • 5 1
 Probably Christian Horner trying to keep Max from going to Mercedes with fancy bikes.
  • 2 1
 Or Adrian's got a new hobby, they have locked him out of the factory after all.
  • 2 1
 That sucks, but I would never leave my $5000 bike in my truck over night ever. Why do pro teams keep doing this with multiple $10k bikes? I'm sure vans wrapped with a bunch of bike logos is like a moth to a light with thieves.
  • 1 0
 I live in the UK and was in Milton Keynes today. It's quite a nice place, home to lot's of F1 teams, close to a couple of Bike parks like Woburn, fair bit of ££ around. Whoever nicked this lot did a proper job and knew what was what. I can imagine the bike's being stripped & Frames binned.

It's disgusting they are c**ts... I apologise for my country men.
  • 1 0
 Always rent a van that is big enough for someone to sleep in the back. And park it against a wall, under a light fitting and CCTV, and ideally get someone else to "park you in".
  • 4 0
 !@#$ing trash humans
  • 1 0
 this just hurts...frick. Gotta get these guys back on their bikes for the next round!!! Asa is on fire! heart breaking. Best on luck indeed
  • 1 0
 Don't worry, the globe does not realize they are messing with us here in the Southeast USA. If you have to ask why, read a book
  • 1 0
 Best of luck to the thieves trying to sell this to anyone except a fellow crackhead.
  • 1 0
 All of our vehicles and bikes are air tagged because of stories like this. So bummed for Neko and the team
  • 1 0
 Bike thieves should be waterboarded with diesel fuel.







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.044063
Mobile Version of Website