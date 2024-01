Frameworks Announces 2024 Racing Team with Angel Suarez & Asa Vermette Joining Neko Mulally

PRESS RELEASE: Frameworks Racing

I’m so proud of the way my Frameworks project has grown from a grassroots effort to the roster and staff we have this season. Both Asa and Angel are incredibly talented riders who are as much a pleasure to work with as they are to watch ride a bike. I believe that our race bike will be one of the most competitive this season and the sponsors we partnered with align with our vision for performance. I pioneered this program over the past two years, from bike development to team structure and partnerships, and I’m excited to see these guys take all that hard work to the next level. — Neko Mulally, Team Owner

Frameworks Racing welcomes Asa Vermette and Angel Suarez who join Neko Mulally for the 2024 season. The team will compete in the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Series and World Championships, Monster Energy Pro Downhill Series, and Downhill Southeast Events. All three riders will race aboard the Frameworks DH bike developed over the past two seasons by Neko and Asa.17-year-old Asa Vermette from Durango, Colorado is one of the top prospects coming into the junior category this year. With an outstanding resume of domestic results, we can’t wait to see what he can do on the world stage. Asa is contracted with Frameworks through 2025, including both of his seasons in the Junior Category.28-year-old Angel Suarez from Vigo, Spain has put in several World Cup podium rides over the past few seasons and is a huge asset to the team. Angel has a wealth of knowledge in bike set-up for racing and is off to a great start with testing this year.Martin Whiteley joins Frameworks as team manager and will bring on board the structure that he was able to implement into the successful programs he’s run in the past. Head mechanic, Anxo Perez, has been a huge part of the development process of the bike since day one and will continue to lead this process going forward.Thank you to all of our sponsors who make this team possible: Frameworks : Frames Ride Kanuga : Bike Parks 5Dev : Cranks, Chainrings and Custom CNC Components WD40 : Cleaning and Lubricants Continental : Tires WorldWide Cyclery : Bike Shop Fox Racing : Clothing Fox Factory : Suspension ENVE : Rims Specialized : E-bikes and Dirt Jump Bikes Spank : Cockpit Hayes : Brakes ODI : Grips Kogel : Ceramic Bearings Galfer : Brake Pads and Rotors KMC : Chains O-Chain : Active Spider Crankbrothers : Pedals Faction Bike Studio : Engineering Support Atlas Ride Co. : Mountain Bike Tours and AccommodationPhotos by Mack Faint and Callie Horwath