Frameworks Announces 2024 Racing Team with Angel Suarez & Asa Vermette Joining Neko Mulally

PRESS RELEASE: Frameworks Racing
Frameworks Racing welcomes Asa Vermette and Angel Suarez who join Neko Mulally for the 2024 season. The team will compete in the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Series and World Championships, Monster Energy Pro Downhill Series, and Downhill Southeast Events. All three riders will race aboard the Frameworks DH bike developed over the past two seasons by Neko and Asa.
|I’m so proud of the way my Frameworks project has grown from a grassroots effort to the roster and staff we have this season. Both Asa and Angel are incredibly talented riders who are as much a pleasure to work with as they are to watch ride a bike. I believe that our race bike will be one of the most competitive this season and the sponsors we partnered with align with our vision for performance. I pioneered this program over the past two years, from bike development to team structure and partnerships, and I’m excited to see these guys take all that hard work to the next level.—Neko Mulally, Team Owner
17-year-old Asa Vermette from Durango, Colorado is one of the top prospects coming into the junior category this year. With an outstanding resume of domestic results, we can’t wait to see what he can do on the world stage. Asa is contracted with Frameworks through 2025, including both of his seasons in the Junior Category.
28-year-old Angel Suarez from Vigo, Spain has put in several World Cup podium rides over the past few seasons and is a huge asset to the team. Angel has a wealth of knowledge in bike set-up for racing and is off to a great start with testing this year.
Martin Whiteley joins Frameworks as team manager and will bring on board the structure that he was able to implement into the successful programs he’s run in the past. Head mechanic, Anxo Perez, has been a huge part of the development process of the bike since day one and will continue to lead this process going forward.
Thank you to all of our sponsors who make this team possible:Frameworks
: FramesRide Rock Creek
/ Ride Kanuga
: Bike Parks5Dev
: Cranks, Chainrings and Custom CNC ComponentsWD40
: Cleaning and Lubricants Continental
: TiresWorldWide Cyclery
: Bike ShopFox Racing
: ClothingFox Factory
: SuspensionENVE
: RimsSpecialized
: E-bikes and Dirt Jump Bikes Spank
: CockpitHayes
: BrakesODI
: GripsKogel
: Ceramic BearingsGalfer
: Brake Pads and RotorsKMC
: ChainsO-Chain
: Active SpiderCrankbrothers
: PedalsFaction Bike Studio
: Engineering SupportAtlas Ride Co.
: Mountain Bike Tours and Accommodation
Photos by Mack Faint and Callie Horwath
A lot of the lower ones on the list are going to be product only and maybe a very small amount of cash. Meaning it's probably these 8 brands that are actually putting the capital into the team to make it happen. Surprised 5Dev is the top of the heap, given their size.
5Dev, WD40, Continental, WorldWide Cyclery, Fox Racing, Fox Factory, ENVE
On the note of the tire: Maxxis is lower on cash this year as their orders have shrunk massively (mainly bike glut related). Probably not willing/able to sponsor a 3-racer team cost wise. On the contrary Continental is a much better financial position and willing to spend on teams right now as their tires gain momentum. No pun intended.