Frameworks Announces 2024 Racing Team with Angel Suarez & Asa Vermette Joining Neko Mulally

I’m so proud of the way my Frameworks project has grown from a grassroots effort to the roster and staff we have this season. Both Asa and Angel are incredibly talented riders who are as much a pleasure to work with as they are to watch ride a bike. I believe that our race bike will be one of the most competitive this season and the sponsors we partnered with align with our vision for performance. I pioneered this program over the past two years, from bike development to team structure and partnerships, and I’m excited to see these guys take all that hard work to the next level. — Neko Mulally, Team Owner