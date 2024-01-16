Frameworks Announces 2024 Racing Team with Angel Suarez & Asa Vermette Joining Neko Mulally

Jan 16, 2024
by Neko Mulally  

photo
FRAMEWORKS RACING
TEAM LAUNCH

PRESS RELEASE: Frameworks Racing

Frameworks Racing welcomes Asa Vermette and Angel Suarez who join Neko Mulally for the 2024 season. The team will compete in the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Series and World Championships, Monster Energy Pro Downhill Series, and Downhill Southeast Events. All three riders will race aboard the Frameworks DH bike developed over the past two seasons by Neko and Asa.


bigquotesI’m so proud of the way my Frameworks project has grown from a grassroots effort to the roster and staff we have this season. Both Asa and Angel are incredibly talented riders who are as much a pleasure to work with as they are to watch ride a bike. I believe that our race bike will be one of the most competitive this season and the sponsors we partnered with align with our vision for performance. I pioneered this program over the past two years, from bike development to team structure and partnerships, and I’m excited to see these guys take all that hard work to the next level.Neko Mulally, Team Owner

photo

17-year-old Asa Vermette from Durango, Colorado is one of the top prospects coming into the junior category this year. With an outstanding resume of domestic results, we can’t wait to see what he can do on the world stage. Asa is contracted with Frameworks through 2025, including both of his seasons in the Junior Category.

photo

28-year-old Angel Suarez from Vigo, Spain has put in several World Cup podium rides over the past few seasons and is a huge asset to the team. Angel has a wealth of knowledge in bike set-up for racing and is off to a great start with testing this year.

photo

photo
photo

photo
photo

photo

Martin Whiteley joins Frameworks as team manager and will bring on board the structure that he was able to implement into the successful programs he’s run in the past. Head mechanic, Anxo Perez, has been a huge part of the development process of the bike since day one and will continue to lead this process going forward.

Thank you to all of our sponsors who make this team possible:

Frameworks: Frames
Ride Rock Creek / Ride Kanuga: Bike Parks
5Dev: Cranks, Chainrings and Custom CNC Components
WD40: Cleaning and Lubricants
Continental: Tires
WorldWide Cyclery: Bike Shop
Fox Racing: Clothing
Fox Factory: Suspension
ENVE: Rims
Specialized: E-bikes and Dirt Jump Bikes
Spank: Cockpit
Hayes: Brakes
ODI: Grips
Kogel: Ceramic Bearings
Galfer: Brake Pads and Rotors
KMC: Chains
O-Chain: Active Spider
Crankbrothers: Pedals
Faction Bike Studio: Engineering Support
Atlas Ride Co.: Mountain Bike Tours and Accommodation


Photos by Mack Faint and Callie Horwath

Posted In:
Industry News Racing and Events Racing Rumours Frameworks Angel Suarez Asa Vermette Neko Mulally


Author Info:
Frameworks avatar

Member since Jan 13, 2024
1 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[Update: Thibault Laly Joins the Goodman Santa Cruz Racing Team] Racing Rumours: A Complete Timeline of 2024 Team Moves
146430 views
Injury Update from Gee Atherton
73509 views
Intense Factory Racing Teases 4 Racers - [Update: Aaron Gwin Confirms He's No Longer on Intense]
56115 views
Spotted: New Rocky Mountain Enduro Bike
52731 views
Velo Digest: New Hour Record, Continuous Lactate Monitors, ’90s Stumpjumper Transformed, & Matt Beers Joins Specialized
37168 views
Mondraker Opens a New Base in the USA
33428 views
Throwback Thursday: Ben Cathro's 2009 Orange 225 Prototype Bike Check
31717 views
Review: KS Lev Circuit Wireless Dropper Post
31316 views

43 Comments
  • 134 0
 I will represent the entire MTB community and say that we are SO proud of you. Let’s go racin’!!!
  • 4 0
 I'll double down on this comment. So cool to watch the progression from Neko's idea to build his own frame all the way up to a WC team!
  • 2 0
 This is the team to beat!
  • 36 0
 Wow they have a supplemental bike sponsor for e-bikes + dj. Impressive considering the market.
  • 39 0
 Props to Specialized for supporting the team!
  • 9 0
 Specialzied probably has enough e-bikes for years of inventory, sponsorship is a good tax write off
  • 1 0
 @avg-roadie: *Enough bikes for years of inventory
  • 3 0
 Specialized is the e-bike fleet at Kanuga so it makes sense. Rock Creek is also selling off all their Propain bikes so I wouldn't be surprised is Specialized filled their rental fleet as well.
  • 27 0
 Angel has always been right on the verge of greatness. It'd be awesome if this was his year. Lots of potential from this little team.
  • 22 0
 The easiest “pick a team to cheer for” lately and most probably in the following years.
  • 21 0
 I can get behind this crew!!!!
  • 16 0
 We are extremely excited to support such rad team! Let's get racing!
  • 1 0
 Do you support any Canadian teams OR riders.
  • 11 0
 The swap to continental tires and hayes brakes. Interested to see if we get a component update video!
  • 2 0
 You will.
  • 10 0
 Teams more stacked then Dak's bars
  • 8 0
 This is the most exciting team in 2024. Excited to see where frameworks goes with Asa in junior and Angel on board.
  • 9 0
 LFG!
  • 8 0
 stoked for Angel to have landed in Neko's team, f yeah!
  • 8 0
 Wishing them a successful and healthy 2024.
  • 5 0
 Most hype team in World Cup racing for sure! Can't wait to see Asa smashing runs faster than the elites. Hoping Angel can put down a consistent season as well! Kudos to Neko as always for doing the hard work.
  • 3 0
 Safe to say that sponsor list is in the order of the amount of money (value) they're contributing...
A lot of the lower ones on the list are going to be product only and maybe a very small amount of cash. Meaning it's probably these 8 brands that are actually putting the capital into the team to make it happen. Surprised 5Dev is the top of the heap, given their size.
5Dev, WD40, Continental, WorldWide Cyclery, Fox Racing, Fox Factory, ENVE
On the note of the tire: Maxxis is lower on cash this year as their orders have shrunk massively (mainly bike glut related). Probably not willing/able to sponsor a 3-racer team cost wise. On the contrary Continental is a much better financial position and willing to spend on teams right now as their tires gain momentum. No pun intended.
  • 1 1
 On vital Neko says his budget is 400k. divide that by 10 and it's 40k a brand. Not that much money. Also Neko embraces the Influencer model not the Bro Marketing model. So his brands are probably seeing sales vs just dumping money in sites like this and freeriders who get no return on investment. Go look at surfing and snowboarding. the media and the pros are gone and it's influencer content and youtube. Bike is just a few years behind and shift is happening right now.
  • 1 0
 @BermSkid72: £130k per rider to do 9 races
  • 2 0
 WD40 helped fund the purchase of new F250's and outfitting them as shuttle trucks for Rock Creek. The uhaul's were a blast, but I welcome the new reliable trucks that you won't fall out of. The sponsorships Neko has been able to put together are nothing short of impressive.
  • 1 0
 @chrismac70: go watch the bernard kerr budget video on youtube. it will explain how it all works. youtu.be/u36GGbEePOw?si=Ytk_RZs2mm1HyJNZ
  • 4 0
 We're so excited to be supporting the team this year. Asa and Angel have been spectacular athletes for us, and we know Neko will only elevate things. Let's go team Frameworks.
  • 2 0
 So stoked to see ENVE be part of this! Been talking to the employees around here when I bump into them on the trails and they are stoked to be involved with this team and see some more action on the MTB side of things. The new wheels look absolutely killer in person as well.
  • 5 0
 Now THIS is a racing team presentation MONDRAKER. Straight to the point.
  • 4 0
 Nice... Cheese and baked bean toastie jersey.
  • 1 0
 Hope to see some sweet edits with this team. Logan kills the videography and Angel was a blast to watch on the YT Mob vids a few years back.
  • 2 0
 Now that is a stacked team!
  • 2 0
 Ah yes! Some rad news! Stoked for them!
  • 3 0
 Logan kills it
  • 1 0
 Always has the best soundtracks
  • 2 0
 Orange Creamsicle Factory Racing™️ is looking stacked
  • 2 0
 Nice!
  • 2 0
 awesome!
  • 1 0
 They wont be wearing that kit to MSA. No white after Labour day.
  • 1 0
 Yesssss!! Most exciting team this year. LFG!!!
  • 2 0
 Awesome team! Congrats!
  • 2 0
 very nice!
  • 1 1
 Why doesn’t Franeworks just make a DJ??? It’s the easiest frame to make…







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.037391
Mobile Version of Website