Powered by Outside

France Announces Olympic Team for Paris 2024

Jun 5, 2024
by Sarah Moore  

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, Loana Lecomte, Victor Koretzky, and Jordan Sarrou will officially be racing on home soil July 28 and July 29 at the Paris Olympics.

On the women's side, it was clear that Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and Loana Lecomte would get to represent their country at the Olympics again after finishing first and second at the World Championships last year along with multiple World Cup podiums apiece.

However, the race to make the men's team was much tighter, with Jordan Sarrou, Thomas Griot, Joshua Dubau all making it into the top ten in the 2023 overall standings. Victor Koretzky finished 13th in the overall last year, but came fourth at the World Championships last year and started off the 2024 season with a bang and is currently leading the World Cup overall. Unfortunately, Joshua Dubau injured his elbow in the XCC race in Araxa.

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot announced that 2024 will be her last season racing mountain bikes after Nove Mesto and so we look forward to seeing if she can finally add an elusive Olympic medal to her extensive collection before exiting the sport.


Pauline Ferrand Prevot looking to make it 2 from 2 this week.

Loana Lecomte looked as if she was about to run away with the whole thing. She put the hurt in early and separated herself from the field on the first lap before being caught in the later laps.

Victor Koretzky takes home 4th so close yet so far to those coveted medal positions.

Nino Schurter was able to pass both Sarrou and Hatherly on the long climb to take the head of the race.


Posted In:
Racing and Events Jordan Sarrou Loana Lecomte Pauline Ferrand Prevot Victor Koretzky Paris Olympics


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,418 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Final Results from Red Bull Hardline 2024
95313 views
Santa Cruz Bikes Founder Rob Roskopp is Joining Specialized Bikes
87190 views
Qualifying Results from Red Bull Hardline 2024
71910 views
Replay: Red Bull Hardline 2024
61330 views
15 Race Bikes from Red Bull Hardline 2024
52447 views
Review: Forbidden Druid - Travel is Just a Number
50805 views
Destination Showcase: Pocahontas County, West Virginia
50269 views
Josh Bryceland & Sam Hockenhull's Prototype Cannondale DH Bikes - Red Bull Hardline 2024
34593 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

3 Comments
  • 7 0
 The pressure on Pauline must be quite intense. Last chance to win, in her home country and probably more than a year of dedicated training just for this one event. If she doesn't get Gold she is going to be a bit miffed.
  • 1 0
 It would br a great moment for her, and the French fans, if she wins. I gotta cheer for Puck though. That kid makes it look fun.
  • 3 0
 Pretty solid team!







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.049988
Mobile Version of Website