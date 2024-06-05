France Announces Olympic Team for Paris 2024

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, Loana Lecomte, Victor Koretzky, and Jordan Sarrou will officially be racing on home soil July 28 and July 29 at the Paris Olympics.
On the women's side, it was clear that Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and Loana Lecomte would get to represent their country at the Olympics again after finishing first and second at the World Championships last year along with multiple World Cup podiums apiece.
However, the race to make the men's team was much tighter, with Jordan Sarrou, Thomas Griot, Joshua Dubau all making it into the top ten in the 2023 overall standings
. Victor Koretzky finished 13th in the overall last year, but came fourth at the World Championships last year and started off the 2024 season with a bang and is currently leading the World Cup overall. Unfortunately, Joshua Dubau injured his elbow
in the XCC race in Araxa.
Pauline Ferrand-Prevot announced that 2024 will be her last season racing mountain bikes
after Nove Mesto and so we look forward to seeing if she can finally add an elusive Olympic medal to her extensive collection before exiting the sport.