Free Candy Tour Ep. 3: Fading Sanity and a Three-Winged Chicken at the NZ Enduro

There comes a point toward the end of any road trip when both the passengers and the vehicle begin approaching a state of disorder, both physically and emotionally. This is the point we are at as we arrive in Havelock for the NZ Enduro. Combined with three days of torrential rain, any aspirations of "racing" are replaced with mere survival. We make it through the event by any means necessary: tripoding, scootering and flat out walking.After the race, we explore the steep trails, lush forests and diverse bird populations between Havelock and Nelson. Our birding is amateur at best, but we do manage to identify a three-winged chicken in the takeaways section of a Nelson grocery.