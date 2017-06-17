Free Candy Tour Ep. 3: Fading Sanity and a Three-Winged Chicken at the NZ Enduro

Jun 17, 2017 at 14:00
Jun 17, 2017
by Freehub Magazine  
 
Free Candy Tour // E3: Fading Sanity and a Three-Winged Chicken at the NZ Enduro

by FreehubMag
Views: 230    Faves: 6    Comments: 0


There comes a point toward the end of any road trip when both the passengers and the vehicle begin approaching a state of disorder, both physically and emotionally. This is the point we are at as we arrive in Havelock for the NZ Enduro. Combined with three days of torrential rain, any aspirations of “racing” are replaced with mere survival. We make it through the event by any means necessary: tripoding, scootering and flat out walking.

After the race, we explore the steep trails, lush forests and diverse bird populations between Havelock and Nelson. Our birding is amateur at best, but we do manage to identify a three-winged chicken in the takeaways section of a Nelson grocery.

Catch up with the Free Candy Tour:
Episode 0 // Two Weeks on Vancouver Island
Episode 1 // A Verification Situation
Episode 2 // A Case of the Madness at the Trans NZ Enduro

Follow the Free Radicals:
Instagram
