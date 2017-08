Brian broke his elbow and couldn’t start, Mark broke his ribs and couldn't finish, Elaine had carburettor issues and everybody else got really bad arm pump. We raced down proper mountain bike trails, raced down alpine slides and did a lot of hiking. Tune in as Craig Harvey blesses your eardrums with positivity and then rides along in Duffman’s Odyssey for some type-one and type-two fun during the 2017 Trans BC.Catch up with the Free Candy Tour:Follow the Free Radicals on Instagram Follow us on Facebook and Instagram Pinkbike readers save 40% on subscriptions to Freehub Magazine with our Shared Reader Discount