Free Candy Tour E7: Broken Down in Oregon - Video

Nov 8, 2017
by Freehub Magazine  

The Free Radicals // Episode 7: Broken Down in Oregon

As the season wound down after Trans-Cascadia, the crew was a bit worn out from a long year on the road, including Elaine. When she ran out of steam shortly into the drive home, Will found himself with some unscheduled free time in Northern Oregon. The boys at Outside Van supplied the custom slab and local savage Daven Kuder supplied the tour.

Catch up on the Free Candy Tour:

Episode 0 // Two Weeks on Vancouver Island
Episode 1 // A Verification Situation
Episode 2 // A Case of the Madness at the Trans NZ Enduro
Episode 3 // Fading Sanity and a Three-Winged Chicken the NZ Enduro
Episode 4 // Arm Pump and RV Games at Trans BC
Episode 5 // Ripping and Living On Island Time
Episode 6 // Full Dust Warfare

The Free Radicals are four guys who are just trying to ride some bikes. We live in vans, work seasonal jobs and eschew the comforts and constraints of traditional lives in order to ride our bikes as much as humanly possible. Racing is the impetus for our travels, but we live for the in-betweens: the hidden trails, local swimming holes and general mischief encountered while on the road.

1 Comment

  • + 1
 It was great to run into Will and Mark just before the van broke down. Great to see it's back up, running and that some Hood River shredding was had.

