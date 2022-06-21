Freenight Releases Planetary MTB Freecoaster Hub



First built for the insanely technical world of fakie (riding backwards) BMX tricks, freecoaster-style hubs let you roll in reverse without needing to backpedal. This opens up the possibilities for new trick variations and makes landing backwards easier.



The Freenight Planetary Freecoast Hub uses a unique system that has no "slack", better known as the amount of crank rotation it takes to engage the drive in the forward direction, which is one of the major drawbacks of standard freecoasters on the market. It's also roughly 150-grams lighter than most freecoasters - another downside to the typical cone-style decoupling mechanism.





Freenight Hub Details



▪ No "slack" or lag in drive engagement

▪ 6-bolt disc brake compatible

▪ 135 x 10 mm hub spacing

▪ 32 or 36 hole, 58mm diameter flanges

▪ black or polished finish

▪ 10 mm male axle bolts

▪ 11T driver

▪ 502 g

▪ $290 USD

▪ More info:

