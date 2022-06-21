Freenight Releases Planetary MTB Freecoaster Hub

First built for the insanely technical world of fakie (riding backwards) BMX tricks, freecoaster-style hubs let you roll in reverse without needing to backpedal. This opens up the possibilities for new trick variations and makes landing backwards easier.
The Freenight Planetary Freecoast Hub uses a unique system that has no "slack", better known as the amount of crank rotation it takes to engage the drive in the forward direction, which is one of the major drawbacks of standard freecoasters on the market. It's also roughly 150-grams lighter than most freecoasters - another downside to the typical cone-style decoupling mechanism.
Freenight Hub Details
▪ No "slack" or lag in drive engagement
▪ 6-bolt disc brake compatible
▪ 135 x 10 mm hub spacing
▪ 32 or 36 hole, 58mm diameter flanges
▪ black or polished finish
▪ 10 mm male axle bolts
▪ 11T driver
▪ 502 g
▪ $290 USD
▪ More info: freenightbmx.com
The Freenight Hub is now available for mountain bike frames with 135x10mm hub spacing and is available through their consumer-direct website
.How Does It Actually Work?
Inside the Freenight Planetary Freecoaster Hub are three main components that makeup the design: pawls or sprung teeth that engage with a drive ring that allow the hub to freewheel in the foward direction, a set of planetary gears inside the hub shell, and a clutch plate that is sandwiched between those two components.
The one-piece 11-tooth steel driver has three double-row pawls that are sprung in a downward, disengaged position, unlike a traditional hub. When pedalling forwards, one of the three ramps on the clutch plate rotates in the clockwise direction (when viewing from the drive-side of the hub) to catch the pawls and raises them tangentially outward from the axle to lock into the drive ring on the hub shell, turning the wheel forwards.
Upon landing fakie when the wheel rolls in the reverse direction, the planetary clutch plate rotates backwards to disengage from the pawls. This is where the downward sprung action of the pawl is crucial. Confused? Check out the video below to see the internals and how it works in action.
