Freeride Entertainment Offers Remastered HD New World Disorder Films on Freerider.TV

Aug 31, 2023
by Freeride Entertainment  
Freerider TV NWD Wormhole

by Freeride


Press Release: Freeride Entertainment


On the heels of the release of Nothing's For Free, with Outside Studios and Pinkbike, Freeride Entertainment is relaunching our iconic film series New World Disorder, and creating new home for all our legacy mountain bike content at freerider.tv.

Subscribers will have access to all 10 of the original New World Disorder films in remastered HD, unmolested by VHS and low quality uploads. There will also be new original stories, videos, podcasts, and more. The site launches with Magic Man, a new art project from Jaxson Riddle and famed action photographer Blake Jorgensen.


New World Disorder Cover Photos
bigquotesWhen you think back to our humble beginnings in freeriding and how much impact New World Disorder had on the sport we knew this move would be a huge for our fanbase. Back then with those films all we really wanted was a blank canvas for creativity.

Freerider.TV is designed to be that cultural hub and core voice for the future. You will be able to view never before seen content, all access stories, exclusive merch drops, and culturally relevant editorial. The best part about it is nothing is created by influencers... we like to think of it as curated by the influential.

Film, photography and art will be the soul of the site, but the All Killer No Filler Podcast and Cam McCaul's new video music blog Camz Jamz are not to be missed.Derek Westerlund, Director and Founder

6 Comments
  • 3 0
 Sick, now who will remaster Downhill Domination for new gaming systems?
  • 2 0
 NWD made me a DH / Freeride guy. I wore those tapes out.
  • 1 0
 Has anyone signed up, can they let us know if the quality is any good. It would be nice if they showed a preview.
  • 1 0
 Yes, its good quality. It's remastered in 1080p
  • 1 0
 different outfits and bikes, same kind of fun!
  • 1 0
 All ten vids!!.........................You betcha, nothing's for free!





