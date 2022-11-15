Freeride Fiesta Announces 3rd Annual Event in January 2023

Words: Freeride Fiesta
We are back with the 3rd Edition of Fortaleza Freeride Fiesta. This event started with Johny Salido's vision of helping young and talented riders have a shot at riding at a world class event along side the world's best. Partnering up with his buddy Oscar Tobogangster and putting in months of work, they created Freeride Fiesta. After 2 successful years, we are stoked to be hosting the biggest Freeride Event in Latin America again on January 21st 2023.
Erik Fedko throwing some of the most stylish flatspins on the market.
Riders dropping in at the same time for the final drop and step down is a common thing to watch during the Event..
This year we had more than 1,500 spectators who were mega stoked watching the riders send their biggest tricks.
And of course we had to have Dylan Stark sign a couple posters for the Mexican fans.
For this 3rd edition we are hosting some big names in the mountain bike industry and have a couple surprises for the public under our belt. Don't miss some of the best freeride action on site on Saturday January 21st in Guadalajara, Jalisco. Or if you can't make it, make sure to follow the event through our social channels.
We want to thank all of our sponsors for making this event happen one more time. This could not be done without all of you. Make sure to give them some love and maybe a like or two on their social channels.
