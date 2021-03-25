Freeride Legend Paul Basagoitia Joins the Canyon Cllctv

Mar 25, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
Paul Basagoitia Canyon

34-year-old freeride legend Paul Basagoitia has signed with the Canyon Cllctv and will represent the brand using their eMTB range.

Paul announced himself in mountain biking in 2004, when, as a 17-year-old, he showed up at the Crankworx Slopestyle Contest in Whistler without a bike of his own, let alone any sponsors, and won. It was a defining victory for Bas and the beginning of an impressive career that would take him all around the world, scoring numerous international wins. Unfortunately, Bas's career came to an abrupt halt after a crash at Red Bull Rampage fractured his T12 vertebra and damaged his spinal cord.

Paul Basagoitia Canyon

Paul's miraculous recovery was documented in the Sports Emmy nominated 'Any One of Us' documentary. Through incredibly hard work and the generous support of the mountain biking community, Paul was able to overcome a prognosis that told him he might never walk again. Today, more than five years have passed since the accident and, while he still walks with a stick, he is back on the bike and uses eMTBs to overcome the limitations of his body.

bigquotesThe e-bike has literally given me a second chance in life. If it wasn’t for this technology, I wouldn’t have the freedom to go ride with my buddies and explore new zones. I’m really happy with how the bike is performing. The whole mullet set up is new to me and I love how snappy it is for an e-bike. I’m very blessed to have come this far in the last five years! I still have the same motivation and drive to keep getting better. I set goals and I don’t give up until I reach them! It’s important to progress in all elements in life whether it’s health, wealth, relationships, in your career, etc. If I can progress in all those elements I’ll be one happy guy!Paul Basagoitia

Paul Basagoitia Canyon

bigquotesThe Canyon Cllctv is a strong community, like a big family of mountain bikers. We are extremely proud to have an absolute legend like Paul join us as a Canyon brand ambassador. It is impressive and inspiring to see how he won the battle to get back on the bike. We look forward to supporting him in his future endeavours. We couldn’t be more happy to see Paul riding Canyon bikes, and we can’t wait to get started on the projects we’ve got lined up with him. Welcome to the Canyon Cllctv, PaulKerstin Kaufmann, Canyon Brand Manager MTB


Posted In:
Racing and Events eMTB Racing Rumours Canyon Paul Basagoitia


23 Comments

  • 22 1
 Pl bsgt jns th cllctv, wht (a) tm t b alv!
  • 8 4
 Seriously, when is the dropping-the-vowels thing going to end? Surely it's played out by now
  • 1 0
 @VtVolk: nvr!
  • 17 0
 I always assume someone has passed or has suffered a career ender when a title starts with "Freeride legend"
  • 6 0
 I had that same sinking feeling when I read the headline. So glad that’s not the case. Stoked for Bas!
  • 1 3
 Apparently now you can add "represents brand on ebikes" to the list.
  • 3 0
 Thank god they didn't make the thumbnail photo black and white!
  • 1 2
 ??????? stupid comment of the year and we are on march.
  • 1 0
 He did suffer a career ender, but somehow he is clawing it back and it astounds me everytime he posts an update.
  • 7 0
 this is what a bicycle community stands for.... supporting our legends with a future and help when they are down. It is about what happens when the smoke clears and no one is around. Paul is a stand up guy who I admire. Good on ya Team Canyon
  • 1 1
 This is one thing that mountain biking and skateboarding do very very well in respect to other action sports, seeing how the brands/corporate entities treat pro skiiers/snowboarders and the weird culture it breeds, its hard to get as hyped on those sports as I once used too.
  • 12 1
 cngrts t pl bsgt!
  • 4 0
 This right here... seeing that Paul Bas is now a sponsored rider again, is one of the best moments in Rampage history.
  • 3 0
 Paul Bass is just that.... An absolute bike legend and all around great person. Super stoked for him.
  • 1 0
 I've been listening to some podcasts with Paul as a guest and as legendary as he is on a bike it sounds like he's an equally great human being. Stoked for this dude.
  • 1 0
 "It’s important to progress in all elements in life whether it’s health, wealth, relationships, in your career, etc."
health, ok. but wealth? on second place. really?
  • 1 0
 Right on Paul and Canyon!! ????????????. We're still enjoying your work in the pinenuts!!! Congratulations and enjoy the ride.
  • 2 0
 (ノ ͡❛ ͜ʖ ͡❛)ノ aeiou
  • 2 0
 Hell yea, Paul. Youre an inspiration
  • 2 0
 A free ride legend and an eMTB. It's a baby boomer's wet dream.
  • 1 0
 This is what heart is. Nothing is going to stop Paul Bass. Amazing work and congratulations.
  • 1 0
 Literally watched his part in accomplice this morning as a little motivation. Love what you're doing Paul, keep crushing it!
  • 1 0
 What a guy! This is awesome!

Post a Comment



