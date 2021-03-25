Freeride Legend Paul Basagoitia Joins the Canyon Cllctv

The e-bike has literally given me a second chance in life. If it wasn’t for this technology, I wouldn’t have the freedom to go ride with my buddies and explore new zones. I’m really happy with how the bike is performing. The whole mullet set up is new to me and I love how snappy it is for an e-bike. I’m very blessed to have come this far in the last five years! I still have the same motivation and drive to keep getting better. I set goals and I don’t give up until I reach them! It’s important to progress in all elements in life whether it’s health, wealth, relationships, in your career, etc. If I can progress in all those elements I’ll be one happy guy! — Paul Basagoitia