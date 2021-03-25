Freeride Legend Paul Basagoitia Joins the Canyon Cllctv

34-year-old freeride legend Paul Basagoitia has signed with the Canyon Cllctv and will represent the brand using their eMTB range.
Paul announced himself in mountain biking in 2004, when, as a 17-year-old, he showed up at the Crankworx Slopestyle Contest in Whistler without a bike of his own, let alone any sponsors, and won. It was a defining victory for Bas and the beginning of an impressive career that would take him all around the world, scoring numerous international wins. Unfortunately, Bas's career came to an abrupt halt after a crash at Red Bull Rampage fractured his T12 vertebra and damaged his spinal cord.
Paul's miraculous recovery was documented in the Sports Emmy nominated 'Any One of Us' documentary
. Through incredibly hard work and the generous support of the mountain biking community
, Paul was able to overcome a prognosis that told him he might never walk again. Today, more than five years have passed since the accident and, while he still walks with a stick, he is back on the bike
and uses eMTBs to overcome the limitations of his body.
|The e-bike has literally given me a second chance in life. If it wasn’t for this technology, I wouldn’t have the freedom to go ride with my buddies and explore new zones. I’m really happy with how the bike is performing. The whole mullet set up is new to me and I love how snappy it is for an e-bike. I’m very blessed to have come this far in the last five years! I still have the same motivation and drive to keep getting better. I set goals and I don’t give up until I reach them! It’s important to progress in all elements in life whether it’s health, wealth, relationships, in your career, etc. If I can progress in all those elements I’ll be one happy guy!—Paul Basagoitia
|The Canyon Cllctv is a strong community, like a big family of mountain bikers. We are extremely proud to have an absolute legend like Paul join us as a Canyon brand ambassador. It is impressive and inspiring to see how he won the battle to get back on the bike. We look forward to supporting him in his future endeavours. We couldn’t be more happy to see Paul riding Canyon bikes, and we can’t wait to get started on the projects we’ve got lined up with him. Welcome to the Canyon Cllctv, Paul—Kerstin Kaufmann, Canyon Brand Manager MTB
23 Comments
health, ok. but wealth? on second place. really?
Post a Comment