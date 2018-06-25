Video: Going Big In Russia

As a rider, I have always been inspired by really big jumps and long airtime, but I live in Moscow that is quite flat and cannot boast mountain terrain. However, a couple of years ago a new scene emerged. Not a mountain but more of hill completely made of phosphate tailings and waste of functioning fertilizer giant plant situated close by to the city of Voskresensk.Kirill Benderoni and his friends who live near that city have always been on the forefront of the freeride movement in Russia and even took part in Fest series a year ago. They train on those jumps and build them, for what we are extremely grateful.Guys kindly welcomed me, Kolya Tsymbalov and Ivan Kunaev to ride there and shoot some vids. I hope you enjoy it.Instagram: @dogrides @kolyatsymbalov @kunaev_ivan