VIDEOS

Video: Going Big In Russia

Jun 24, 2018
by Anton Sapronov  
Vosk

by ionn
Views: 906    Faves: 12    Comments: 0


As a rider, I have always been inspired by really big jumps and long airtime, but I live in Moscow that is quite flat and cannot boast mountain terrain. However, a couple of years ago a new scene emerged. Not a mountain but more of hill completely made of phosphate tailings and waste of functioning fertilizer giant plant situated close by to the city of Voskresensk.


Kirill Benderoni and his friends who live near that city have always been on the forefront of the freeride movement in Russia and even took part in Fest series a year ago. They train on those jumps and build them, for what we are extremely grateful.

Guys kindly welcomed me, Kolya Tsymbalov and Ivan Kunaev to ride there and shoot some vids. I hope you enjoy it.


Instagram: @dogrides @kolyatsymbalov @kunaev_ivan

Must Read This Week
First Ride: Pivot's New Firebird 29
60446 views
First Look: Öhlins DH Race Fork
54482 views
Review: Commencal's New Meta AM 29 Team
51857 views
Revisiting the Birthplace of Shimano
38494 views
Brand New Tech: The Sequence Downhill Bike - Crankworx Les Gets 2018
34653 views
Video: How to Ride Like Sam Blenkinsop - With Loïc Bruni
34361 views
Interview: Chris Ball, Director of the EWS - 'Why Would We Mess With A Good Thing?'
32892 views
Rocky Mountain's Parent Company Changes Name To... Rocky Mountain?
31972 views

9 Comments

  • + 9
 In soviet russia, bike jumps you
  • + 3
 kukushka hvalit petukha za to cho hvalit on kukushku
  • + 3
 "I didn't know there was a turn" - classic
  • - 1
 At first I was like, no sleeves, no shirt and okie tan, wow, kind of lame. Then at 1:08 when they hit that monster of a jump, I was like, damn, these guys are legit! Then a gratuitous burn out at the end, nope......lame.
  • + 1
 that step down jump looks incredibly familiar... didn't someone backflip that?
  • + 2
 Kirill Benderoni, maybe?
  • + 1
 www.pinkbike.com/news/getting-to-know-kirill-benderoni-russias-freerider.html
  • + 3
 Suka blyad
  • + 1
 cyka

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.027127
Mobile Version of Website