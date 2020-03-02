Freeride Pioneer Josh Bender Launches Guiding & Shuttle Company 'Shredding With Bender

Mar 2, 2020
by Sarah Moore  


PRESS RELEASE: Shredding With Bender

Pioneering mountain bike legend, and 2018 Mountain Biker Hall Of Fame inductee Josh Bender has opened Shredding With Bender. A rider-owned and operated cannabis-friendly company that provides a one-of-a-kind world class guided MTB experience for gravity enduro mountain bike riders in Northern California. The cost is $60 per rider for a full day of Shredding With Bender, where riders will experience one of the best gravity enduro riding locations in the continental United States.

Josh Bender

From white knuckled descents, to grueling climbs, Shredding With Bender offers a cornucopia of adrenaline-filled trails to choose from, with plenty of ice cold Guayaki Yerba Maté to enjoy. Shredding With Bender emphasizes gravity enduro riding while fostering 'Ohana in the mountain bike community. We work with USFS Georgetown Ranger District to help protect the local trails, preserve the environment, and support local businesses.

Shredding With Bender is open year around (weather permitting), and is intended for riders with intermediate to advanced bike handling skills. Recommended protective gear includes: Appropriate footwear, knee pads, gloves, eye protection, hydration pack, and helmet is required (a full-face helmet is highly recommended), 5-7inch travel enduro bike, disk brakes, dualply tires, and a wide gear range. This truly unique MTB experience rips through some of earth’s most satisfying and challenging terrain to ride.

According Shredding With Bender founder and lead guide Josh Bender"

bigquotesIt’s a high-energy outdoor experience meant to inspire, foster sustainability, and create a positive energy that embodies all aspects of 'Ohana –– supporting choice, connection, and community.Josh Bender

Shredding With Bender is Northern California's best-kept secret for gravity enduro riding... it is nestled in the foothills of the beautiful Sierra Nevada mountain range of Eldorado National forest, and is conveniently located within a 2.5 hour drive from the regions 5 international airports.


Local amenities are plentiful, with numerous local businesses, hotels, and Airbnb’s to fully enjoy time Shredding With Bender. There are numerous dispersed and free local camping sites in the area for the more adventurous travelers. The staff at USFS Georgetown Ranger Station sells local trail maps for $15.00, and they are happy to answer any questions you might have regarding the national forest land, and Rock Creek OHV areas.

Reservation and live bookings at: www.shreddingwithbender.com

Judge Bender amp Judge Spangler


Posted In:
Racing and Events Press Releases Josh Bender


Must Read This Week
10 Things You Only See on Racers' Bikes
110749 views
Antidote Updates The Carbonjack - Bike Connection Winter 2020
46817 views
Video: Working Out with a Pro Mountain Biker - Remy Metailler Shows Christina Chappetta His Gym Routine
45181 views
Round Up: 10 Canadian Manufacturers Making Exciting Stuff
43633 views
First Ride: Revel's Recyclable, American-made RW30 Fusion-Fiber Wheels
41836 views
Build Your Dream World Cup Team Today with the 2020 DH Fantasy League
38554 views
Final Results: Toa Enduro - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
31497 views
Review: Race Face Next SL G5 Carbon Cranks
29912 views

8 Comments

  • 8 0
 Should read: "Recommended protective gear includes: Hockey pads. Recommended statements include: Life's too short not to go big." Fixed that for you.
  • 2 0
 The Jaw Drop needs to be re-sent. Groms are always down for that type of challenge...
  • 1 0
 I always liked this dude...a bit unorthodox, was sending it way bigger than anybody then but was super into yoga and chill lifestyle from what I remember.
  • 2 0
 Just send’r like Bender!!!
  • 1 0
 Bend it like Beckham, Send’r like Bender!
  • 1 0
 Sounds lit
  • 1 0
 Rad!!
  • 1 0
 I'm in!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008446
Mobile Version of Website