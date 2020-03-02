Freeride Pioneer Josh Bender Launches Guiding & Shuttle Company 'Shredding With Bender

PRESS RELEASE: Shredding With Bender
Pioneering mountain bike legend, and 2018 Mountain Biker Hall Of Fame inductee Josh Bender has opened Shredding With Bender. A rider-owned and operated cannabis-friendly company that provides a one-of-a-kind world class guided MTB experience for gravity enduro mountain bike riders in Northern California. The cost is $60 per rider for a full day of Shredding With Bender, where riders will experience one of the best gravity enduro riding locations in the continental United States.
From white knuckled descents, to grueling climbs, Shredding With Bender offers a cornucopia of adrenaline-filled trails to choose from, with plenty of ice cold Guayaki Yerba Maté to enjoy. Shredding With Bender emphasizes gravity enduro riding while fostering 'Ohana in the mountain bike community. We work with USFS Georgetown Ranger District to help protect the local trails, preserve the environment, and support local businesses.
Shredding With Bender is open year around (weather permitting), and is intended for riders with intermediate to advanced bike handling skills. Recommended protective gear includes: Appropriate footwear, knee pads, gloves, eye protection, hydration pack, and helmet is required (a full-face helmet is highly recommended), 5-7inch travel enduro bike, disk brakes, dualply tires, and a wide gear range. This truly unique MTB experience rips through some of earth’s most satisfying and challenging terrain to ride.
According Shredding With Bender founder and lead guide Josh Bender"
|It’s a high-energy outdoor experience meant to inspire, foster sustainability, and create a positive energy that embodies all aspects of 'Ohana –– supporting choice, connection, and community.—Josh Bender
Shredding With Bender is Northern California's best-kept secret for gravity enduro riding... it is nestled in the foothills of the beautiful Sierra Nevada mountain range of Eldorado National forest, and is conveniently located within a 2.5 hour drive from the regions 5 international airports.
Local amenities are plentiful, with numerous local businesses, hotels, and Airbnb’s to fully enjoy time Shredding With Bender. There are numerous dispersed and free local camping sites in the area for the more adventurous travelers. The staff at USFS Georgetown Ranger Station sells local trail maps for $15.00, and they are happy to answer any questions you might have regarding the national forest land, and Rock Creek OHV areas.
Reservation and live bookings at: www.shreddingwithbender.com
