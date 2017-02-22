Freewheelin' with Andrew Taylor: Ocotillo Wells - Video

Feb 22, 2017 at 15:00
Feb 22, 2017
by Andrew Taylor  
 
Freewheelin' - Ocotillo Wells

by AndrewTaylor
Freewheelin' - Free of restraints or rules in organization. This term pretty much sums up this new series I'm doing with one of my longest supporters X-Fusion-Shox. Over the past ten years I've had some amazing opportunities to travel to remote riding destinations with film crews but sometimes the stress that comes along with it can be hard to handle. So, this year I wanted to take things into my own hands by riding, shooting, and editing a laid back series with friends. For this first episode, my buddy Lasse Mørch Jensen flew over from Denmark to join me on a week-long trip down to the desert. It was nothing but good times!

Andrew Taylor Ocotillo Wells

MENTIONS: @x-fusion-shox / @norcobicycles / @adidaseyewear / @BellBikeHelmets / @ethirteen-components / @kendatire
22 Comments

  • + 17
 OH NO! What about the cryptophytoadamantiums! It will take years for them to come back!
  • + 9
 Did anyone else notice that Tahoe? Never seen flares with door handles on them that's badass.
  • + 5
 That thing is filthy. Full roll cage and all. Havent seen a Tahoe decked out like that before. Mad steez points for that guy.
  • + 2
 @txrider1: I want one
  • + 3
 @FrozenTreads56: instagram.com/p/BLzHKcej4oP

Scope the build here
  • + 4
 That was nutty! Trophy truck family car!
  • + 5
 @jarrod801: my buddy Brant who owns it calls it the four seater whoop beater haha he built it so his two daughters could roll with!
  • + 2
 @AndrewTaylor: rad!
  • + 0
 @SimonBros: I
Don't see a build list. Just a photo
  • + 1
 @txrider1: what do you want to know about it?? I've watched it get built from day 1
  • + 1
 @txrider1: that instagram page has the build
  • + 4
 wow! cool to see ramage like riding in socal!
  • + 1
 Looks like an awesome series from a guy I love and a bus I love even more (ultimate adventure vehicle?). So stoked for the next edit!
  • + 2
 Moto mecca turned MTB playground. Best of both worlds!
  • + 1
 family pre-runners and mtb's...it dont get no better!
  • + 1
 FYI...JD Fabrication built Tahoe (specifically Leather himself)
  • + 1
 We were just in that desert the last couple days!
  • + 2
 Nice work AT!
  • + 2
 fun lines
  • + 2
 Very nice Smile
  • + 1
 Great vibes.
  • + 1
 cool looks fun

