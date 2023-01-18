French Authorities Give Race Organizer 3-Months' Suspended Sentence & €65,000 Fine for Damaging Nature Reserve

Damage to the Contamines-Montjoie nature reserve. Image provided by ASTERS.

Words: Matt Wragg

Damage to the Contamines-Montjoie nature reserve. Image provided by ASTERS.

Justice: A historique decision for the nature reserves of Haute Savoie.



In summer 2020, an eMTB race, the eTour du Mont Blanc, was organised in Haute Savoie with the authorisation from the prefect and traversed the national nature reserve Contamines-Montjoie.



The racers, in teams of two high-level athletes, passed through the heart of two rare and protected peat bogs, destroying the roots of a delicate carnivorous plant, the protected and emblematic: the round-leafed droséra.



The management team of the nature reserve (Aster, Conservatoire d’Espaces Naturels de Haute Savoie) discovered significant and probably irreversible damage in the area and drew up a dossier on the organiser.



At the end of the preliminary investigation, the state prosecutor decided to press charges against the event organiser and its representative.



Asters-CEN74, as managing agency for the reserve, also filed civil charges with the court, alongside a landowner whose property the race crossed without notification and where several trees were damaged with indelible paint.



The Bonneville court delivered its judgement 21 November 2022. The event organiser and their representative were sentenced with:



The legal representative:



- 3 months’ suspended prison sentence

- €15,000 damages and €1,000 criminal fine

- Banned from organising events in France for one year



The event organiser:



€50,000 damages and €1,000 criminal fine

Banned from organising events in France for one year



In terms of damages, as manager of the nature reserve, Asters-CEN74 will be compensated for damage caused to the peat bogs and protected species in the Contamines-Montjoie nature reserve.



The defendants were also ordered to compensate the landowner whose property was used by the race without his agreement.



This ruling sets an example for cases in protected natural areas with very high heritage value. It is part of Bonneville public prosecutor's office firm stance against attacks on the environment.



The message is clear: organising a sporting event in a nature reserve is possible with proper consultation and authorisation to avoid irreparable damage to nature, as was unfortunately the case in 2020.