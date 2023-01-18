French Authorities Give Race Organizer 3-Months' Suspended Sentence & €65,000 Fine for Damaging Nature Reserve

Jan 18, 2023
by Matt Wragg  
Damage to Contamines-Montjoie nature reserve. Images provided by ASTERS.
Damage to the Contamines-Montjoie nature reserve. Image provided by ASTERS.

Words: Matt Wragg

A French court has prosecuted organisers of Verbier eBike Festival for causing damage to a nature reserve during their 2020 event, the eTour du Mont Blanc.

The CEO of the event organiser, Nicholas Hale-Wood, was sentenced to three months’ suspended prison sentence, a €1,000 criminal fine, a €15,000 civil fine and a one-year ban from organising events in France. The event organisation, Bike Freeride, was sentenced to a €1,000 criminal fine, a €50,000 civil fine and a one year ban from organising events in France.

During the 2020 Verbier eBike Festival, their marquee race, the eMTB Tour of Mont Blanc, passed through the Contamines-Montjoie nature reserve, and during this passage two peat bogs were damaged and trees permanently marked by course directions.

Although Verbier is in Switzerland, the eTour du Mont Blanc crosses the border between Switzerland and France as it traverses the mountain. The Contamines-Montjoie area is designated a nature reserve, specifically containing peat bogs that are home to the rare, carnivorous droséra flower. In two places during the race, riders left the marked trail and rode through this peat bog, damaging them and the flowers that grow there. Race markings painted on trees proved to be permanent, damaging the trees.

The court in Bonneville found the organisers guilty on all charges. The prosecutor asked for six months suspended sentence and a two year organisation ban, but the sentence handed down was a suspended sentence of three months and a single year organisation ban.

The race organisers do not dispute the facts of the damage, but are appealing the sentence as they feel it is not proportionate to the offense.

Here is the full text of the decision translated by me from French:

Justice: A historique decision for the nature reserves of Haute Savoie.

In summer 2020, an eMTB race, the eTour du Mont Blanc, was organised in Haute Savoie with the authorisation from the prefect and traversed the national nature reserve Contamines-Montjoie.

The racers, in teams of two high-level athletes, passed through the heart of two rare and protected peat bogs, destroying the roots of a delicate carnivorous plant, the protected and emblematic: the round-leafed droséra.

The management team of the nature reserve (Aster, Conservatoire d’Espaces Naturels de Haute Savoie) discovered significant and probably irreversible damage in the area and drew up a dossier on the organiser.

At the end of the preliminary investigation, the state prosecutor decided to press charges against the event organiser and its representative.

Asters-CEN74, as managing agency for the reserve, also filed civil charges with the court, alongside a landowner whose property the race crossed without notification and where several trees were damaged with indelible paint.

The Bonneville court delivered its judgement 21 November 2022. The event organiser and their representative were sentenced with:

The legal representative:

- 3 months’ suspended prison sentence
- €15,000 damages and €1,000 criminal fine
- Banned from organising events in France for one year

The event organiser:

€50,000 damages and €1,000 criminal fine
Banned from organising events in France for one year

In terms of damages, as manager of the nature reserve, Asters-CEN74 will be compensated for damage caused to the peat bogs and protected species in the Contamines-Montjoie nature reserve.

The defendants were also ordered to compensate the landowner whose property was used by the race without his agreement.

This ruling sets an example for cases in protected natural areas with very high heritage value. It is part of Bonneville public prosecutor's office firm stance against attacks on the environment.

The message is clear: organising a sporting event in a nature reserve is possible with proper consultation and authorisation to avoid irreparable damage to nature, as was unfortunately the case in 2020.

You can see the full text in French.

26 Comments

  • 25 1
 I know there are many race enthousiasts amongst the mountainbiking community, but after racing twice in 2012, something just fell wrong about bunching up in the woods trying to beat the clock. Yet this kind of scenery reflects what grinds my gears about turning our sport, our discipline, our way out, into something much less profound, into entertainment. While racing is not despicable in itself, let us remember that the dose makes the poison. While this seems like an examplary painful sentence, the message is clear: we desperately need to protect the few wild places we have left to enjoy biking.
  • 2 0
 Amen.
  • 4 0
 I did a "challenge" - not a race - deep in the middle of nowhere in a National Forest in Arkansas. The people who live out there have built a wonderfully secluded trail system that is well built and maintained for those who either live there or take the time to venture into the area. During this challenge, it rained for 10 hours the night before the start of the event, yet in the name of pushing through, about 200 people set out to ride 30 miles of single track that probably needed 48 hours to dry out. I was towards the back of the group, so I got to see how much damage had been done to this small community's beautiful trails and to this day still feel terrible for adding two more tires to the problem. I think it is the responsibility of event organizers to be able to weigh the pros and cons in the moment and be able to just say "this isn't the right decision to do the event."
  • 26 10
 The only way to avoid this is to kill the problem at its roots. All e-bikers to the gulag.
  • 14 0
 This arrow's job is horrible. But a hunter killing a hiker or a biker in France usually just gets a suspended sentence.
  • 4 0
 All E-bike comments aside, it just sounds like shitty planning. So yeah, they probably got what they deserved. not working with local forest managers and not getting permission to use someones private property... That tracks.
  • 4 0
 Gotta say as a 30 year rider, but a 30-yr ecologist professionally, I see a lot of entirely avoidable, unnecessary damage from trails (and riders) to natural resources. These don't have to be “listed” (by state / fed / provincial agencies) to be important, critcal, rare, fragile, conservation-worthy, highly valuable or impacted. Most of what is legally considered (like T&E species, bogs, nature preserves) is barely just the tip of the iceberg, and even then you can typically get permits to destroy them in your “susatainable” trail system. That being said, MTB / hiking trails are the least impact among developments compared to roads, housing, urban sprawl, etc.

99% of riders don’t want to damage anything and they mean well so I am more perplexed that there's still no top-down process for agencies & organizations, public/private funders, trail building communities (etc). The process still ignores 99% of these wild, awesome natural resources and it mostly abides by the bare minimum "regulatory" requirements (established by transient politicians). Most of those resources, though often key / critical featueres, are often decaces out of date anyway in terms of actual conservation laws - and their protection varies by agency, department or by state / province (etc). IE - There’s no coherent process to consider natural resources across the board in trails - and thats a lame situation.

But to put it in a positive light, trails go directly thru and use up “natural capital” - cool natural opportunities, amenities, centerpieces, features and wild living things that can often be easily be incorporated into trails, and I know this because I’ve been doing this three decades (for all kinds of impacts). There is no zero-impact trail or development, but with even just a few simple stock guidelines and ideas, massive damage can be prevented regardless of the ecoystem type (ie, desert, forest, woodland, etc).

Instead - tons of resources get mashed, bashed and left behind as unknown casualties just because there's not top-down system (yet!) in the trail planning / building community to incorporate them (except for features to ride on). There are some great exceptions to this, and every system I have been involved with goes above & beyond the bureaucratic minimum, because its easy to do - it just takes a little extra time & forethought.
  • 9 1
 *insert Ebike comment
  • 3 0
 How did this carnivorous flower not eat the guys on eBikes? I happen to know that carnivorous flowers can swallow a mustached plumber while he is go-karting or trying to save a princess(I've seen it happen), so why would they allow their habitat to be destroyed by middle-aged guys on motorized bicycles.
  • 4 0
 The courts got right to the point and nipped this problem in the bud.
  • 7 3
 This should be the international precedent for all ebike races
  • 3 2
 Actually kind of surprised they didn't go over all the details BEFORE the race to maybe prevent this...unless they went OUTSIDE the prescribed area?
  • 2 0
 This validates the value and critical importance of establishing (more) nature reserves
  • 4 2
 Looks very motorsport to me.
  • 1 0
 I wonder if they are as hard on the industry in that area, as they are these individuals, with respect to "damaging nature".
  • 1 0
 even if the race and course was allowed, marking the trail by spraying trees is just stupid and should be fined anyway.
  • 1 0
 oh god of course this is because they are ebikers and not regular bikers. Riding in wet is bad everywhere.
  • 1 0
 Just at a glance, I'm surprised someone thought it would pass to spray-paint big pink arrows on trees in a nature reserve...
  • 4 3
 Another reason why bicycles shouldn't have motors
  • 1 0
 Bad math in the title.
  • 1 3
 The paint is lame.
Complaining about the "bog" is equally lame.
  • 12 14
 Get recked eebers
Below threshold threads are hidden





