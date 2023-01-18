French Authorities Give Race Organizer 3-Months' Suspended Sentence & €65,000 Fine for Damaging Nature Reserve

Words: Matt Wragg
A French court has prosecuted organisers of Verbier eBike Festival for causing damage to a nature reserve during their 2020 event, the eTour du Mont Blanc.
The CEO of the event organiser, Nicholas Hale-Wood, was sentenced to three months’ suspended prison sentence, a €1,000 criminal fine, a €15,000 civil fine and a one-year ban from organising events in France. The event organisation, Bike Freeride, was sentenced to a €1,000 criminal fine, a €50,000 civil fine and a one year ban from organising events in France.
During the 2020 Verbier eBike Festival, their marquee race, the eMTB Tour of Mont Blanc, passed through the Contamines-Montjoie nature reserve, and during this passage two peat bogs were damaged and trees permanently marked by course directions.
Although Verbier is in Switzerland, the eTour du Mont Blanc crosses the border between Switzerland and France as it traverses the mountain. The Contamines-Montjoie area is designated a nature reserve, specifically containing peat bogs that are home to the rare, carnivorous droséra
flower. In two places during the race, riders left the marked trail and rode through this peat bog, damaging them and the flowers that grow there. Race markings painted on trees proved to be permanent, damaging the trees.
The court in Bonneville found the organisers guilty on all charges. The prosecutor asked for six months suspended sentence and a two year organisation ban, but the sentence handed down was a suspended sentence of three months and a single year organisation ban.
The race organisers do not dispute the facts of the damage, but are appealing the sentence as they feel it is not proportionate to the offense.
Here is the full text of the decision translated by me from French:
Justice: A historique decision for the nature reserves of Haute Savoie.
In summer 2020, an eMTB race, the eTour du Mont Blanc, was organised in Haute Savoie with the authorisation from the prefect and traversed the national nature reserve Contamines-Montjoie.
The racers, in teams of two high-level athletes, passed through the heart of two rare and protected peat bogs, destroying the roots of a delicate carnivorous plant, the protected and emblematic: the round-leafed droséra.
The management team of the nature reserve (Aster, Conservatoire d’Espaces Naturels de Haute Savoie) discovered significant and probably irreversible damage in the area and drew up a dossier on the organiser.
At the end of the preliminary investigation, the state prosecutor decided to press charges against the event organiser and its representative.
Asters-CEN74, as managing agency for the reserve, also filed civil charges with the court, alongside a landowner whose property the race crossed without notification and where several trees were damaged with indelible paint.
The Bonneville court delivered its judgement 21 November 2022. The event organiser and their representative were sentenced with:
The legal representative:
- 3 months’ suspended prison sentence
- €15,000 damages and €1,000 criminal fine
- Banned from organising events in France for one year
The event organiser:
€50,000 damages and €1,000 criminal fine
Banned from organising events in France for one year
In terms of damages, as manager of the nature reserve, Asters-CEN74 will be compensated for damage caused to the peat bogs and protected species in the Contamines-Montjoie nature reserve.
The defendants were also ordered to compensate the landowner whose property was used by the race without his agreement.
This ruling sets an example for cases in protected natural areas with very high heritage value. It is part of Bonneville public prosecutor's office firm stance against attacks on the environment.
The message is clear: organising a sporting event in a nature reserve is possible with proper consultation and authorisation to avoid irreparable damage to nature, as was unfortunately the case in 2020.
You can see the full text in French
.
99% of riders don’t want to damage anything and they mean well so I am more perplexed that there's still no top-down process for agencies & organizations, public/private funders, trail building communities (etc). The process still ignores 99% of these wild, awesome natural resources and it mostly abides by the bare minimum "regulatory" requirements (established by transient politicians). Most of those resources, though often key / critical featueres, are often decaces out of date anyway in terms of actual conservation laws - and their protection varies by agency, department or by state / province (etc). IE - There’s no coherent process to consider natural resources across the board in trails - and thats a lame situation.
But to put it in a positive light, trails go directly thru and use up “natural capital” - cool natural opportunities, amenities, centerpieces, features and wild living things that can often be easily be incorporated into trails, and I know this because I’ve been doing this three decades (for all kinds of impacts). There is no zero-impact trail or development, but with even just a few simple stock guidelines and ideas, massive damage can be prevented regardless of the ecoystem type (ie, desert, forest, woodland, etc).
Instead - tons of resources get mashed, bashed and left behind as unknown casualties just because there's not top-down system (yet!) in the trail planning / building community to incorporate them (except for features to ride on). There are some great exceptions to this, and every system I have been involved with goes above & beyond the bureaucratic minimum, because its easy to do - it just takes a little extra time & forethought.
Complaining about the "bog" is equally lame.