French Government Introduces €30k Fine for eMTB Tuning

The French government has announced that rider who tune their ebikes above the legislated speeds can face a €30k fine. For eMTBs, that means that speeds must be kept at a 25km/h limit.
The law came in as Highway Code provision L317-1 was adjusted last week to include ebikes. On top of the hefty fine, the perpetrator will receive 3 points on their license, the vehicle will be confiscated until it has been returned to normal working order and they could even face a year in jail.
There are also new regulations for professionals working in the eMTB industry too. L317-5 covers manufacturers, importers and those who rent or sell ebikes and threatens punishment of €30,000 or 2 years in prison for anyone found to be breaking the EU limits.
eMTB tuning has become a hot issue in Europe recently after a man in London hit and killed a woman crossing the road
on an ebike that was capable of going 30mph (48km/h) but was cleared of all charges. Industry associations in Spain and Germany have also called for stronger action to be taken on users of tuned ebikes.
Previously it was seen as pretty easy to tune an ebike with kits available for sale just a quick Google search away. However, Bosch have begun to take action and introduced an anti-tuning system to its 2020 models. Claus Fleischer, Bosch CEO told Bike.eu
: "The new system developed by Bosch engineers is using a sensor to detect whether the e-bike’s drive has been tuned. In that case, the e-bike’s computer will turn in an emergency mode. An error code will show on the display indicating the manipulation and the electric support will be reduced.” If the error state is reached 3 times, riders will have to take their bike to a Bosch dealership to be diagnosed.
5 Comments
Post a Comment