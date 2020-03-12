French Government Introduces €30k Fine for eMTB Tuning

Mar 12, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

The French government has announced that rider who tune their ebikes above the legislated speeds can face a €30k fine. For eMTBs, that means that speeds must be kept at a 25km/h limit.

The law came in as Highway Code provision L317-1 was adjusted last week to include ebikes. On top of the hefty fine, the perpetrator will receive 3 points on their license, the vehicle will be confiscated until it has been returned to normal working order and they could even face a year in jail.

There are also new regulations for professionals working in the eMTB industry too. L317-5 covers manufacturers, importers and those who rent or sell ebikes and threatens punishment of €30,000 or 2 years in prison for anyone found to be breaking the EU limits.

eMTB tuning has become a hot issue in Europe recently after a man in London hit and killed a woman crossing the road on an ebike that was capable of going 30mph (48km/h) but was cleared of all charges. Industry associations in Spain and Germany have also called for stronger action to be taken on users of tuned ebikes.

Previously it was seen as pretty easy to tune an ebike with kits available for sale just a quick Google search away. However, Bosch have begun to take action and introduced an anti-tuning system to its 2020 models. Claus Fleischer, Bosch CEO told Bike.eu: "The new system developed by Bosch engineers is using a sensor to detect whether the e-bike’s drive has been tuned. In that case, the e-bike’s computer will turn in an emergency mode. An error code will show on the display indicating the manipulation and the electric support will be reduced.” If the error state is reached 3 times, riders will have to take their bike to a Bosch dealership to be diagnosed.

Posted In:
eMTB Industry News


Must Read This Week
Spotted: Evil's New Long Travel Bike
72421 views
Spotted: Canyon's New Sender Breaks Cover in Rotorua
57455 views
8 XC Racer Set Up Tricks
56918 views
Lousã Portugal World Cup Postponed
53510 views
Tech Randoms Part 2 - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
40247 views
Prototype Enduro Fork - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
38048 views
Deviate Cycles Releases Highlander High Pivot Trail Bike
37772 views
Video: Danny MacAskill Rides e-MTB Trials on a Deserted Scottish Island
37724 views

5 Comments

  • 6 0
 good
  • 2 0
 agreed
  • 4 0
 You should be fined €30k just for riding an e-bike!
  • 1 0
 I miss the times when tuning a bike meant getting new suspension, new wheels and becoming fit and strong.
  • 1 0
 Glad I'm not french then nor have a Bosch motor.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008489
Mobile Version of Website