French Politician & Retired Judoka Apologizes to World Champs Podium Athletes

Former French Minister of Sport and two-time Olympic gold medallist in judo David Douillet apologized Monday to Loic Bruni, Amaury Pierron, and Loris Vergier for remarks he made on the French podcast "Grandes Gueules du Sport" that insinuated that the three French riders only took the World Champs podium thanks to a home turf advantage.
"The thing that's weird is three French people on the podium and there I say to myself, we are in Les Gets, in France and there I say to myself, well, what are the chances? Isn't the course super well known to our friends? Isn't that what tipped the balance?" he said, translated via Google from French. "So I don't take back all the glory and the efforts and everything that has been done, but when I see three French people in a French downhill, in Les Gets on the podium of the world championships, I say to myself, maybe they had be a small advantage over others."
The athletes fired back that they'd been equally dominant around the world:
"Mr. Douillet, when you don't know anything about a sport or any subject, you refrain from judging," Bruni wrote on his Instagram. "I am a yellow belt in judo but I don't think Teddy Riner has been lucky all these years. With your career and experience, it saddens me to hear you disrespect our performance. Please stay away from our sport. The world downhill has been dominated by France for 4 years. You surely have the Olympic Games in your sights. But other sports are also exceptional and do not need your gratitude, fortunately."
"We did almost the same last year if you ever need any info don't hesitate… And it was in Switzerland… But there may have been an alliance with the Swiss you are going to tell me? 23 World Cup victories between us 3, but yes it's really suspicious these 3 guys on the podium I admit," Pierron echoed.
Monday, Douillet retracted his comments and shared an apology to the three athletes and all of mountain biking:
"I would like to apologize to our three world medalists: Loïc Bruni, Amaury Pierron and Loris Vergier," he wrote on Instagram
. "As well as to all the enthusiasts of this discipline of downhill mountain biking, whom I respect. Due to lack of knowledge, my questioning remarks on the radio on the downhill in Les Gets had no basis… I was wrong. Like many French admirers of the great champions: I congratulate you on your extraordinary performance."
Exceptional performance and on home soil absolutely fantastic for France, the French fans and the sport we all love!
Good job guy’s, don’t let this bigot even enter your thoughts he’s not worthy!
Cheers for a fantastic race!!
Ivan
They have an established system to come up in. They have easy access to races all across Europe. They have French's support. Have you seen how many support staff get sent to support the French riders? It's insane. Their advantage is established and it's earned. No reason to get offended or try to hide from it. Everyone with a brain should be able to see it.
They DOMINATE the sport.
UK does well too.
The only way these other countries have top end people are to just truly have gifted talent. Think... Minnaar. Has there been another rider out of South Africa even close? Gwin out of the US? Any American that you think.... that guy has a shot at an overall... hell a freakin win at this point. Canada has a couple big mountains and the youth coming up there is killing it. You can think Smith for laying the groundwork there. Before him it was empty. Now you've got Finn. Goldstone and a host of others under the age of 16 coming up. Couple high quality young women too.
But when one country has 10-12 riders that can win any week and 5 that likely will... that's dominating.
I get wrong 100’s of times a day too. IMO it’s fair to ask the question, the answer is just no. Nothing to fuss about..
He was stating the truth, however would that in this case have changed the results? Unlikely.
Move on les bleus - nothing to see here.
Looking forward to Val di Sole!