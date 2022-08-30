French Politician & Retired Judoka Apologizes to World Champs Podium Athletes

Aug 30, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  
Bruni leading his countrymen into a champagne battle.

Former French Minister of Sport and two-time Olympic gold medallist in judo David Douillet apologized Monday to Loic Bruni, Amaury Pierron, and Loris Vergier for remarks he made on the French podcast "Grandes Gueules du Sport" that insinuated that the three French riders only took the World Champs podium thanks to a home turf advantage.

"The thing that's weird is three French people on the podium and there I say to myself, we are in Les Gets, in France and there I say to myself, well, what are the chances? Isn't the course super well known to our friends? Isn't that what tipped the balance?" he said, translated via Google from French. "So I don't take back all the glory and the efforts and everything that has been done, but when I see three French people in a French downhill, in Les Gets on the podium of the world championships, I say to myself, maybe they had be a small advantage over others."

The athletes fired back that they'd been equally dominant around the world:

"Mr. Douillet, when you don't know anything about a sport or any subject, you refrain from judging," Bruni wrote on his Instagram. "I am a yellow belt in judo but I don't think Teddy Riner has been lucky all these years. With your career and experience, it saddens me to hear you disrespect our performance. Please stay away from our sport. The world downhill has been dominated by France for 4 years. You surely have the Olympic Games in your sights. But other sports are also exceptional and do not need your gratitude, fortunately."

"We did almost the same last year if you ever need any info don't hesitate… And it was in Switzerland… But there may have been an alliance with the Swiss you are going to tell me? 23 World Cup victories between us 3, but yes it's really suspicious these 3 guys on the podium I admit," Pierron echoed.

Monday, Douillet retracted his comments and shared an apology to the three athletes and all of mountain biking:

"I would like to apologize to our three world medalists: Loïc Bruni, Amaury Pierron and Loris Vergier," he wrote on Instagram. "As well as to all the enthusiasts of this discipline of downhill mountain biking, whom I respect. Due to lack of knowledge, my questioning remarks on the radio on the downhill in Les Gets had no basis… I was wrong. Like many French admirers of the great champions: I congratulate you on your extraordinary performance."

Posted In:
Racing and Events Les Gets Dh World Champs 2022


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Les Gets DH World Champs 2022
203046 views
Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Champs 2022
111021 views
Final Results from the Les Gets XC World Champs 2022
69481 views
How to Watch the Les Gets World Championships
66714 views
15 More Custom Bikes from Les Gets DH World Championships 2022
56869 views
Custom Paint & Parts at the Les Gets DH World Championships 2022
50823 views
Athlete Lineup Announced for 2022 Red Bull Rampage
43370 views
5 Small European Manufacturers Making Exciting Products - August 2022
42142 views

32 Comments

  • 34 2
 A Frenchman being dismissive and rude?! Say it isn't so!
  • 2 0
 What's the world coming to that someone can't say something slightly insensitive without making a big deal over it.
  • 18 1
 I’m British and I along with the whole world of DH and MTB enthusiasts, I applaud Logic, Amury and Lois.
Exceptional performance and on home soil absolutely fantastic for France, the French fans and the sport we all love!
Good job guy’s, don’t let this bigot even enter your thoughts he’s not worthy!

Cheers for a fantastic race!!
Ivan
  • 15 0
 French have a HUUUUUGE advantage in DH.

They have an established system to come up in. They have easy access to races all across Europe. They have French's support. Have you seen how many support staff get sent to support the French riders? It's insane. Their advantage is established and it's earned. No reason to get offended or try to hide from it. Everyone with a brain should be able to see it.

They DOMINATE the sport.

UK does well too.

The only way these other countries have top end people are to just truly have gifted talent. Think... Minnaar. Has there been another rider out of South Africa even close? Gwin out of the US? Any American that you think.... that guy has a shot at an overall... hell a freakin win at this point. Canada has a couple big mountains and the youth coming up there is killing it. You can think Smith for laying the groundwork there. Before him it was empty. Now you've got Finn. Goldstone and a host of others under the age of 16 coming up. Couple high quality young women too.

But when one country has 10-12 riders that can win any week and 5 that likely will... that's dominating.
  • 16 0
 Who?
  • 13 0
 What a muppet.
  • 12 0
 A politician spewing shit out of their mouth? I call it Tuesday.
  • 1 0
 :-)))
  • 1 0
 Touché
  • 8 0
 TL;DR: Ignorant man says something inflammatory on a ‘news source’.
  • 6 0
 It's good to know that despite evidence to the contrary we are not the only country with this issue.
  • 4 0
 @gaberoc: At least he gave a legit apology instead of the "I apologize if I offended anyone" non-apology BS we get.
  • 9 2
 We could all learn something from the french in both downhill and putting government hacks to the guillotine.
  • 4 0
 All in all I really don’t think that the home advantage played a significant role, appart from some extra motivation maybe. I don’t even think the French racers knew the track any better than the rest of the field. But I think it’s fair to ask the question. What this dude said wasn’t disrespectful to me, he was just wrong.

I get wrong 100’s of times a day too. IMO it’s fair to ask the question, the answer is just no. Nothing to fuss about..
  • 3 0
 There is only one solution. Loic and Mr. Douillet have a judo royal rumble on friday Loic and Mr. Douillet race the black snake of Val di Sol on Saturday See who comes out alive!
  • 2 1
 There is plenty of examples of this, National riders in the nation that holds events regularly place or win when on average they are not at that level. Its not just the track, its the support, the travel, the familiarity, the "at ease" vibe, the proximity to home and all that entails.

He was stating the truth, however would that in this case have changed the results? Unlikely.
  • 1 0
 Are we upset about this because of the dudes station, or because of what he said? He may be completely wrong, and that may be the most flaming hot take about mountain biking I have ever heard, but it’s also just that. A hot take. Why does he have to apologize? I feel like I am missing something
  • 4 0
 well, the guy clearly doesnt follow DH racing.
  • 3 0
 Perfect summary
  • 3 0
 Wait, what home advantage? Fairly sure Morzine and Les gets are basically British nowadays.
  • 1 0
 If you take that same logic and apply it everywhere these three are winning, then they have a home turf advantage over PLANET EARTH!! Somebody fill their tires with water to make it fair.
  • 1 0
 Classic “Who care’s what the grumpy judoka says” moment.

Move on les bleus - nothing to see here.

Looking forward to Val di Sole!
  • 1 0
 yeah and...home field is...home field....all good. It's not like baseball or soccer where the refs could possibly determine the outcome.
  • 3 0
 Now this is news!
  • 4 6
 I wondered the same thing. If you have been riding a trail your whole life perhaps there is a bit of an home field advantage Same as Finn at Mont St. Anne. He has been riding it since he was a junior. In my DH beer league there is a home field advantage for sure. Don't want to take anything away from their accomplishments of course. Just thinking out loud.
  • 9 0
 You can't ride that track in Les Gets unless there is a race happening. I suppose you could hike to the top, but no one actually does that. Its not a trail that is open or is even complete from top to bottom the rest of the year. Beyond that, the track was changed a good amount just before this years WC.
  • 15 0
 Wait - Finn, who has grown up and lives in BC, somehow has a home track advantage in MSA because he's been riding it as a junior? As in, he's been riding it more frequently than others? I'd love to see the data on that - I'm sure if you made that claim about, say, Whistler trails in the context of Crankworks, it might make sense. But MSA? As a Canadian, surely you're aware of the roughly 5,000 km distance Finn would have had to road trip to get to MSA?
  • 1 0
 Man, Mr. Douillet's foot was ankle-deep in his own mouth. Loic and Amaury absolutely ROASTED that dude, love it!!!
  • 1 0
 I always thought douche was a french word but apparently, they spell it Douillet.
  • 1 0
 Not for a second did I think this, nor would any DH fan.
  • 1 0
 David looks like a session ! ...politician...
  • 1 0
 Bordel de merde,quelle connerie!





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009060
Mobile Version of Website