Frida Ronning & Lachie Stevens-McNab Join The Union for 2022

The Union has revealed its updated team lineup for the 2022 season with the additions of Frida Ronning and Lachie Stevens-Mcnab.
The Union was founded last year as a collaboration between Steel City Media and Oliver Zwar
to bring new talent to the world cup circuit and this year sees more upcoming riders brought onboard. After making the leap from World Cup XC to DH and competing as a privateer, Frida Ronning has seen some great results as she gets closer to securing a top ten finish. She will be a fresh face alongside Lachie Stevens-Mcnab who had an amazing first year as a Junior with a 3rd at the 2021 World Champs.
|When our small Union formed during turbulent times in January 2021, we never thought we’d be sat here writing this article, looking back on numerous top 20 World Cup results, surviving on a minimal budget with maximum good times and now, announcing a fresh setup with support from new friends and old going into 2022.
Unions Must Find the Balance Between Adherence and Progress and with this in mind we’re stoked to announce a handful of new but mighty sponsors, plus our two new members joining the fold. Frida Ronning (NOR) and Lachie Stevens-Mcnab (NZ).— The Union
2021 team manager Oliver Zwar is going to get more time to focus on racing after multiple top 20 finishes in 2021 as the team brings in Walker Shaw to manage this year's roster of riders. With new riders and team management The Union has also brought on new sponsors with the following brands supporting in 2022:
Santa Cruz Bicycles
Fox Racing
Maxxis Tyres
TRP Cycling
Deity
Bike Morzine
Ohlins Suspension
Reserve Wheels
Crankbrothers
MRP
FSA Components
Peaty’s Products
HKT Products
SHREDDER Magazine
|I am extremely honored to deliver the Welcoming Address to the Union on behalf of Santa Cruz Bicycles.
When I was a lad, attending my first Zoom meeting, words such as 'union' rarely appeared in the discussions or texts from the proceedings of these meetings. Now they do – regularly. We’re seeing the tide shift and many comrades are banding together to support the largely untapped potential for egalitarian, sustainable, Unionized, World Cup racing.
So, to the collectivized individuals of the Union, I say strike hard at every start line and march onwards with conviction to the finish line!— Seb Kemp - Global Brand Manager of Santa Cruz Bicycles
