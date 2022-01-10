Frida Ronning & Lachie Stevens-McNab Join The Union for 2022

I am extremely honored to deliver the Welcoming Address to the Union on behalf of Santa Cruz Bicycles.



When I was a lad, attending my first Zoom meeting, words such as 'union' rarely appeared in the discussions or texts from the proceedings of these meetings. Now they do – regularly. We’re seeing the tide shift and many comrades are banding together to support the largely untapped potential for egalitarian, sustainable, Unionized, World Cup racing.



So, to the collectivized individuals of the Union, I say strike hard at every start line and march onwards with conviction to the finish line! — Seb Kemp - Global Brand Manager of Santa Cruz Bicycles