Friday Fails #100 - The Ultimate Compilation of the Best MTB Crashes
Jan 10, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
Celebrating our 100th Friday Fails video with 10 minutes of pure, glorious carnage.
Friday Fails presented by
ODI
Videos
Friday Fails
118 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
83
1
n8dawg82
(9 hours ago)
Am I the only sick person that looks forward to this every Friday morning? I just cant get enough on people failing. Just makes me feel better about myself instead of feeling like crap watching 10 year old kids that could destroy me on the trails.
[Reply]
11
0
FloridaHasMTBToo
(9 hours ago)
Nope
[Reply]
7
0
tstaudte
(9 hours ago)
No
[Reply]
7
0
Radley-Shreddington
(9 hours ago)
Friday afternoon for some of us!
[Reply]
5
0
thejake
(9 hours ago)
The sweet isn’t as sweet with out the bitter. I always liked seeing crash footage of the pro guys, reminds me why I’m not at their level.
[Reply]
7
0
SectionThirtyOne
(8 hours ago)
I look at it as a opportunity for learning what NOT to do when jumping.
[Reply]
2
1
trippleacht
(8 hours ago)
@tstaudte
: you should be working
[Reply]
12
1
downhillhiro
(8 hours ago)
"f*ck, I could watch kids fall off bikes all day, I don’t give a shit about your kids."
[Reply]
1
0
TimRidesBikes
(7 hours ago)
I came here hoping to see the fu
#k
this fu
#k
everything kid from a previous friday fail. I left disappointed.
[Reply]
3
0
SickEdit
(7 hours ago)
@TimRidesBikes
: you mean where the father yells "slow down petey" and the kid pedals even harder to crash it?
[Reply]
1
0
RayDolor
(6 hours ago)
Ditto to that. It also reminds me of all the retained hardware that my body is walking/riding around with.
[Reply]
2
0
DiabloSandwich
(6 hours ago)
@downhillhiro
: Can Confirm
[Reply]
2
0
endlessblockades
(5 hours ago)
Straight sicko here.
[Reply]
1
0
DaFreerider44
(5 hours ago)
It's the thing that gets me through school each friday
[Reply]
1
0
dbendixen
(3 hours ago)
@SectionThirtyOne
: Or what not to do just riding a tame dirt road, in some cases.
[Reply]
1
0
enis
(8 mins ago)
@downhillhiro
:
As someone with 2 kids of my own....its sad to say that I could not agree more!!
MXC was one of my most favourite happy times TV show
[Reply]
47
0
aharvey
(8 hours ago)
Non, no, no Pinkbike. You missed the greatest Friday fail of all time. Who remembers this loser in the first video from years ago?
m.pinkbike.com/news/Fails-For-Your-Friday-April12-2013.html
[Reply]
7
0
yoimaninja
(8 hours ago)
wow thank you for that!
[Reply]
4
0
acrowe
(8 hours ago)
He did deserve that but oh my!
[Reply]
2
0
lRaphl
(7 hours ago)
I just don't know how to feel about this one. Kill the poor guy so that he stop to suffer or let him suffer for as long as possible in name of his stupidity....
[Reply]
2
0
man-wolf
(6 hours ago)
Holy shit how have I never seen this!
[Reply]
1
0
RayDolor
(6 hours ago)
@aharvey
That looks like a classic case for someone who needs lithium.
[Reply]
1
0
tomorr
(6 hours ago)
I’m crying with laughter here. What a Wally.
[Reply]
10
0
brianpark
Mod
Plus
(5 hours ago)
Holy shit how did I forget about this one? We need to do a "where are they now".
[Reply]
6
0
twd953
(5 hours ago)
@brianpark
: Where are they now? Pretty sure that guy is still rolling around on the ground screaming "aaaaaaahhhhhhhhhhhh my nuuuuuuuutttttttzzzzzz!!!!!"
[Reply]
4
0
endlessblockades
(5 hours ago)
A castrato (Italian, plural: castrati) is a type of classical male singing voice equivalent to that of a soprano, mezzo-soprano, or contralto. The high-pitched voice is produced by castration of the singer before puberty, or it occurs in one who, due to an endocrinological condition, or mountain biking accident, never reaches sexual maturity.
[Reply]
1
0
aj8h
(4 hours ago)
But should he qualify for a Darwin award ?
[Reply]
1
0
lRaphl
(4 hours ago)
@aj8h
: Only if he's dead because of what he did.
[Reply]
1
3
excavator666
(4 hours ago)
@brianpark
:
i2-prod.walesonline.co.uk/incoming/article17543031.ece/ALTERNATES/s615/1_Caitlyn-Jenner.jpg
[Reply]
1
0
whiteboarder
(4 hours ago)
Bossnut.
[Reply]
1
0
dbendixen
(3 hours ago)
@RayDolor
: Or someone who needs a lobotomy.
[Reply]
1
0
pedrosalas7
(3 hours ago)
@brianpark
: I would bet he's not a father that's for sure
[Reply]
1
0
MattyBoyR6
(3 hours ago)
@pedrosalas7
: No, no someone like that found some back woods maiden and they had a kid. I'm guessing that kid is about 12 years away from voting age, and following in his pappa's footsteps being the playground dare devil. May god help us all.
[Reply]
1
0
Augustus-G
(58 mins ago)
@yoimaninja
: Future Darwin Award recipient in training.
[Reply]
1
0
maddiver
(24 mins ago)
I spat my beer
[Reply]
17
0
Kiotae
(8 hours ago)
My favorites always fall into one of three groups.
1. Ran over friend b/c following too close.
2. Lands short, fork/frame snaps off and rockets away.
3. Child crashes, dad makes sure to get it all on video before checking if okay.
[Reply]
7
0
therevfryslim
(7 hours ago)
can't up prop point 3 enough
[Reply]
3
0
dbendixen
(3 hours ago)
Wholeheartedly agree; those are my favorite three categories. A fourth, perhaps, though:
4. Over-rotates coming off the lip, lands on the front wheel. Disaster ensues.
[Reply]
19
0
mwjetta
(9 hours ago)
Kudos to dude in the race stopping and going back to check on the other 2 guys.
[Reply]
8
0
pr-g
(8 hours ago)
Always look forward to these NSFM episodes. Not safe for mom. Even if you’re an adult your mom would pawn your bike after seeing these.
Can video 101 be an editor fail compilation? Surely there’s a few clips...
[Reply]
7
0
neimbc
(6 hours ago)
To me, Fails are not trying new tricks that you clearly have the skill to eventually pull off (and suffer no consequence in doing so.) Nor are they crashes in races or a simple mistake in getting off line. Fails are strictly reserved for those supermen and superwomen who love to ride above the law of sensible progression.
[Reply]
2
0
dbendixen
(3 hours ago)
And who clearly have no grasp on reality and where they fit into it.
[Reply]
10
0
gtill9000
(7 hours ago)
Clearly the biggest fail of the last decade is all the vertical shots
[Reply]
8
0
oscartheballer
(9 hours ago)
Don't reach for the ground, it will get to you on its own.
[Reply]
7
0
rayme
(9 hours ago)
Cape-wearing roadie superhero at 5:46 is still my favorite
[Reply]
3
0
mark2203
(8 hours ago)
I took a double take wondering is that dude really wearing a cape?
[Reply]
1
1
Chris97a
(7 hours ago)
Gravel bikes and CX bikes pretty much want to kill you off road. Having long stems and geometry designed primarily for drafting might have something to do with it.
[Reply]
6
0
k-towntrailryder
(8 hours ago)
This will forever be the craziest crash of all time...
m.pinkbike.com/video/5300
[Reply]
3
0
konadan
(8 hours ago)
1:00m This, as a builder of publicly ridden freeride features, it absolutely terrifying. You guys (and girls), please please please check your skills in a training area before biting off something like this. I beg of you.
[Reply]
3
0
HaggeredShins
(6 hours ago)
Some say he is still flying to this day
[Reply]
2
0
jjwillTOmaui
(6 hours ago)
A screen grab @ 4:25 will make everything all right in the world.
Definitely a nice division here. Some definite talent, MOST clearly not. The tailwhip to botched pedals, towards the rnf5, BEEN THERE MANY times. It's hard to learn to remember to keep your feet somewhat parallel just before grabbing the pedals...
Others here, man. I'm still blown away by how little attention is given to speed and actually using the bars to pull up (let alone steer or be fluid.)
[Reply]
5
0
Dustfarter
(5 hours ago)
You know what the PB audience would like more than bike fails? E-bike fails
[Reply]
5
0
WebfootWitchHat
(9 hours ago)
1:40 Nice backflip Beavis! Huh, Huh, Huh!
[Reply]
3
0
PetrolHead209
(5 hours ago)
Over the years I've come to realise that helmets are mainly just to protect you from being hit on the head by your own bicycle.
[Reply]
1
0
brookland27
(3 hours ago)
My favorite part of the fail vids is the friends instant reactions. As a rider who has had some fairly impressive wrecks i love when someone instantly asks " you ok" then with the wind completely knocked out of me and no real idea if im ok i eek out a thumbs up and a "yeah im good"
[Reply]
1
0
Ensminger
(1 hours ago)
Unless it's Skylar...then an indignant "oh yeah" and a subtle sunglass adjustment settles it. (I lie about it like you though, it's the hopeful first step in maybe being ok)
[Reply]
1
0
iamamodel
(2 hours ago)
My favourite of all time is the guy riding down the trail, with the Bee Gee's 'Staying Alive' playing ,when he catches up to a woman who falls in front of him, and then she goes nuts at him for making her crash (he didn't) e.g. "You broke my leg!!" while standing up and throwing her bike at him. Grateful to anyone who can find it.
[Reply]
2
1
pheonix-up
(9 hours ago)
I've said it before and I'll say it again...do some pushups! Or don't my morning coffee was quite enjoyable hahaha Just glad I didn't make the compilation though my crabapple hits fail certainly qualifies!
[Reply]
3
0
Northtwin
(8 hours ago)
Friday Fails always makes me feel good about being a chicken shit and don't do a lot of airborne stuff!
[Reply]
2
0
therevfryslim
(7 hours ago)
slo-mo ooo-shiiii at 10:03 made me laugh same amount as first time round. It's really the quintissential rider bro reaction to your mate eating it.
[Reply]
4
0
tbmaddux
(7 hours ago)
Skyler is still a boss, and his shades are still on just so.
[Reply]
2
0
pink505
(7 hours ago)
Congrats on hitting 100 PB Friday fails. Seems like only yesterday that I crashed in the forest and nobody cared...since there was no video it never happened....
[Reply]
1
0
pinhead907
(5 hours ago)
My favorite part was the slo-mo "ohhhhhh shiiiiiiiittttttttt......."
But, man, I never feel as stupid as I do when I'm watching Friday Fails, wondering the whole time why in the world I would ever ride a mountain bike.
[Reply]
3
0
briceshirbach
Plus
(9 hours ago)
The crowd reaction at 4:14 is stellar
[Reply]
1
0
brappuccino
(9 hours ago)
Happy new year, make a wish!
Me: I wish to watch a bunch of riders like me eat shiz so I can get psyched about going riding today =D
[Reply]
4
1
mackenru
(9 hours ago)
The consistent morale of the story here is don't do jumping...
[Reply]
3
0
KavuRider
(9 hours ago)
6:37, dude cased so hard he snapped his shock in two!
[Reply]
1
0
sdt0012
(3 hours ago)
Noticed that!
[Reply]
3
0
asmtb
(8 hours ago)
2:45 Pogo stick to flip was impressive
[Reply]
1
0
dbendixen
(4 hours ago)
That one's a classic. I remember it from an earlier FF. It almost looked like he could be attempting a Danny MacAskill-style trick. Alas, no...
[Reply]
1
0
asmtb
(3 hours ago)
@dbendixen
: Haha Danny MacNOskill
[Reply]
3
0
nsmithbmx
(8 hours ago)
That dude at 9:30 is for sure dead
[Reply]
3
0
watermonkey
(8 hours ago)
2:58 "Lie down, lie down!".....
Do I look like I'm getting up?
[Reply]
7
0
C206
(8 hours ago)
He didn't care about possible spinal injury, it was a command for his dog. He then rewarded the good doggie with a biscuit.
[Reply]
3
0
downhillhiro
(8 hours ago)
7:44 that's not a real person that's a crash test dummy
[Reply]
3
0
thesharkman
(6 hours ago)
One of my favorite clips ever.. He seems like he just gives up on life !!
[Reply]
1
0
dbendixen
(3 hours ago)
@thesharkman
: He totally just gave in at the end. You can even see him bracing for the impact before he hits. I can't figure out what went wrong. It all looked very intentional.
[Reply]
1
0
atomicspike
(7 hours ago)
I think we need a Recoveries Monday or something, there were a few that were close to saving themselves - but being Friday you knew it wasn't going to happen!
[Reply]
2
0
pigman65
(6 hours ago)
Guy makes road Gap , slides out, girl filming laughs , I want to meet her
[Reply]
1
0
JohnnyVV
(6 hours ago)
Wow, look at all these failing failures failing to complete backflips. Losers. I’ve never failed trying to backflip my bike and I never will (try a backflip.) /s
[Reply]
1
0
mtbikeaddict
(5 hours ago)
Holy cow... 6:35 and 9 1/2 minutes... actually, there's so many, I'm speechless.
P.S. I literally applauded the guy who jumped the berm over the fence.
[Reply]
2
0
SirHades
(3 hours ago)
At what point in your life do you feel the need to film your own mug while riding?
[Reply]
2
0
wisturbo
(9 hours ago)
Abort lunar mission at 1:02.
[Reply]
2
0
Radley-Shreddington
(9 hours ago)
Happy century of always accompanying my first beer of a Friday!
[Reply]
2
0
JohanG
(8 hours ago)
Thanks for putting this together, Pinkbike.
[Reply]
1
0
mtbmaniatv
Plus
(8 hours ago)
Haven't even got past the first one as I almost did that a few years ago at Trestle.
[Reply]
1
0
Arangonator
(7 hours ago)
If a biker falls in the woods, and there is no go pro around to film it, does it make a sound?
[Reply]
1
0
protwurst
(6 hours ago)
5:56 was an incredible otb --> superman bail. Wish we had a side view of him seal-sliding to glory.
[Reply]
1
0
pargolf8
(5 hours ago)
If i see someone about to hit something big and they are lacking knee pads, i always watch.
[Reply]
2
0
hardtailhowie
(5 hours ago)
7:17 didn't quite gap it the same as phil kmetz
[Reply]
1
0
dbendixen
(4 hours ago)
Wow. The guy at 5:20 who rides over his friend then calmly looks back and replies "oh sh**" as if out of obligation. ????
[Reply]
1
0
skidmarkbro
(8 hours ago)
This Friday Fail almost makes me not want to ride a bike anymore. Almost.
[Reply]
2
0
asmtb
(8 hours ago)
4:37 Taco Friday?
[Reply]
1
0
pivotpoint
(8 hours ago)
Averting death at 10:00!!!
[Reply]
1
0
rotos
(8 hours ago)
The tree hug was excellent
[Reply]
1
0
flipoffthemonkeys
(8 hours ago)
hard to watch this week as i'm recovering from 2 broken ribs...
[Reply]
1
0
JamesGTi
(7 hours ago)
Gotta question why we do this sport hahaa
[Reply]
1
0
bok-CZ
(6 hours ago)
Could we get one only including pros please?
[Reply]
1
0
JackStephen
(6 hours ago)
I knew you’ll release something special for FF#100! Love you, Pinkbike!
[Reply]
1
0
savage47
(6 hours ago)
Thanks stupid stick on the head guy. They make crashing the best.
[Reply]
1
1
TheOriginalTwoTone
(6 hours ago)
Looks like they all have one thing in common- 26'' wheels . . . . . . . . I kid.
[Reply]
1
0
MikeyMT
(6 hours ago)
Dude...That Goat's Gully one at 4:52...JFC
[Reply]
2
0
ishi
(5 hours ago)
poor
[Reply]
1
0
ferenooo
(5 hours ago)
Ohhhh shiiiiid... Last one is pure gold
[Reply]
1
0
NinetySixBikes
(4 hours ago)
0:20 RIP headphone users
0:23 RIP rider
[Reply]
1
0
JohanG
(4 hours ago)
This comp wasn't that great.
[Reply]
1
0
Mrzumbi
(3 hours ago)
Bike, check. Helmet, check. Knee pads, come on guys!
[Reply]
1
0
asmtb
(2 hours ago)
The thing that hurt the most to watch was.... Vertical filming
[Reply]
1
0
allenfstar
(2 hours ago)
I literally have nightmares about crashing like the 1 minute mark
[Reply]
1
0
ReformedRoadie
(18 mins ago)
I’d say the two with BlueTooth speakers got what they deserved...
[Reply]
1
0
sebmx
(9 hours ago)
Dude!
[Reply]
1
0
RedBurn
(8 hours ago)
3:22 for the win
[Reply]
1
0
Whatajohnny
(7 hours ago)
that superman tho
[Reply]
1
0
pigman65
(7 hours ago)
Thank you Pink Bike xxx
[Reply]
1
0
Rollminister
(3 hours ago)
7.29 Coolest slam ever
[Reply]
1
1
Clarkeh
(3 hours ago)
6:33 His shock yoke broke - classic Specialized
[Reply]
1
0
Kimura
(2 hours ago)
Nothing for highland??
[Reply]
1
0
lobon
(2 hours ago)
A few repeats this week
[Reply]
