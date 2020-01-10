Friday Fails #100 - The Ultimate Compilation of the Best MTB Crashes

Jan 10, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  


Celebrating our 100th Friday Fails video with 10 minutes of pure, glorious carnage.



118 Comments

  • 83 1
 Am I the only sick person that looks forward to this every Friday morning? I just cant get enough on people failing. Just makes me feel better about myself instead of feeling like crap watching 10 year old kids that could destroy me on the trails.
  • 11 0
 Nope
  • 7 0
 No
  • 7 0
 Friday afternoon for some of us!
  • 5 0
 The sweet isn’t as sweet with out the bitter. I always liked seeing crash footage of the pro guys, reminds me why I’m not at their level.
  • 7 0
 I look at it as a opportunity for learning what NOT to do when jumping. Smile
  • 2 1
 @tstaudte: you should be working
  • 12 1
 "f*ck, I could watch kids fall off bikes all day, I don’t give a shit about your kids."
  • 1 0
 I came here hoping to see the fu#k this fu#k everything kid from a previous friday fail. I left disappointed.
  • 3 0
 @TimRidesBikes: you mean where the father yells "slow down petey" and the kid pedals even harder to crash it? Big Grin
  • 1 0
 Ditto to that. It also reminds me of all the retained hardware that my body is walking/riding around with.
  • 2 0
 @downhillhiro: Can Confirm
  • 2 0
 Straight sicko here.
  • 1 0
 It's the thing that gets me through school each friday
  • 1 0
 @SectionThirtyOne: Or what not to do just riding a tame dirt road, in some cases.
  • 1 0
 @downhillhiro:
As someone with 2 kids of my own....its sad to say that I could not agree more!!

MXC was one of my most favourite happy times TV show
  • 47 0
 Non, no, no Pinkbike. You missed the greatest Friday fail of all time. Who remembers this loser in the first video from years ago?

m.pinkbike.com/news/Fails-For-Your-Friday-April12-2013.html
  • 7 0
 wow thank you for that!
  • 4 0
 He did deserve that but oh my!
  • 2 0
 I just don't know how to feel about this one. Kill the poor guy so that he stop to suffer or let him suffer for as long as possible in name of his stupidity.... Wink
  • 2 0
 Holy shit how have I never seen this!
  • 1 0
 @aharvey That looks like a classic case for someone who needs lithium.
  • 1 0
 I’m crying with laughter here. What a Wally.
  • 10 0
 Holy shit how did I forget about this one? We need to do a "where are they now".
  • 6 0
 @brianpark: Where are they now? Pretty sure that guy is still rolling around on the ground screaming "aaaaaaahhhhhhhhhhhh my nuuuuuuuutttttttzzzzzz!!!!!"
  • 4 0
 A castrato (Italian, plural: castrati) is a type of classical male singing voice equivalent to that of a soprano, mezzo-soprano, or contralto. The high-pitched voice is produced by castration of the singer before puberty, or it occurs in one who, due to an endocrinological condition, or mountain biking accident, never reaches sexual maturity.
  • 1 0
 But should he qualify for a Darwin award ?
  • 1 0
 @aj8h: Only if he's dead because of what he did.
  • 1 3
 @brianpark: i2-prod.walesonline.co.uk/incoming/article17543031.ece/ALTERNATES/s615/1_Caitlyn-Jenner.jpg
  • 1 0
 Bossnut.
  • 1 0
 @RayDolor: Or someone who needs a lobotomy.
  • 1 0
 @brianpark: I would bet he's not a father that's for sure
  • 1 0
 @pedrosalas7: No, no someone like that found some back woods maiden and they had a kid. I'm guessing that kid is about 12 years away from voting age, and following in his pappa's footsteps being the playground dare devil. May god help us all.
  • 1 0
 @yoimaninja: Future Darwin Award recipient in training.
  • 1 0
 I spat my beer Big Grin
  • 17 0
 My favorites always fall into one of three groups.
1. Ran over friend b/c following too close.
2. Lands short, fork/frame snaps off and rockets away.
3. Child crashes, dad makes sure to get it all on video before checking if okay.
  • 7 0
 can't up prop point 3 enough
  • 3 0
 Wholeheartedly agree; those are my favorite three categories. A fourth, perhaps, though:
4. Over-rotates coming off the lip, lands on the front wheel. Disaster ensues.
  • 19 0
 Kudos to dude in the race stopping and going back to check on the other 2 guys.
  • 8 0
 Always look forward to these NSFM episodes. Not safe for mom. Even if you’re an adult your mom would pawn your bike after seeing these.

Can video 101 be an editor fail compilation? Surely there’s a few clips...
  • 7 0
 To me, Fails are not trying new tricks that you clearly have the skill to eventually pull off (and suffer no consequence in doing so.) Nor are they crashes in races or a simple mistake in getting off line. Fails are strictly reserved for those supermen and superwomen who love to ride above the law of sensible progression.
  • 2 0
 And who clearly have no grasp on reality and where they fit into it.
  • 10 0
 Clearly the biggest fail of the last decade is all the vertical shots
  • 8 0
 Don't reach for the ground, it will get to you on its own.
  • 7 0
 Cape-wearing roadie superhero at 5:46 is still my favorite
  • 3 0
 I took a double take wondering is that dude really wearing a cape?
  • 1 1
 Gravel bikes and CX bikes pretty much want to kill you off road. Having long stems and geometry designed primarily for drafting might have something to do with it.
  • 6 0
 This will forever be the craziest crash of all time...

m.pinkbike.com/video/5300
  • 3 0
 1:00m This, as a builder of publicly ridden freeride features, it absolutely terrifying. You guys (and girls), please please please check your skills in a training area before biting off something like this. I beg of you.
  • 3 0
 Some say he is still flying to this day
  • 2 0
 A screen grab @ 4:25 will make everything all right in the world.

Definitely a nice division here. Some definite talent, MOST clearly not. The tailwhip to botched pedals, towards the rnf5, BEEN THERE MANY times. It's hard to learn to remember to keep your feet somewhat parallel just before grabbing the pedals...

Others here, man. I'm still blown away by how little attention is given to speed and actually using the bars to pull up (let alone steer or be fluid.)
  • 5 0
 You know what the PB audience would like more than bike fails? E-bike fails Smile
  • 5 0
 1:40 Nice backflip Beavis! Huh, Huh, Huh!
  • 3 0
 Over the years I've come to realise that helmets are mainly just to protect you from being hit on the head by your own bicycle.
  • 1 0
 My favorite part of the fail vids is the friends instant reactions. As a rider who has had some fairly impressive wrecks i love when someone instantly asks " you ok" then with the wind completely knocked out of me and no real idea if im ok i eek out a thumbs up and a "yeah im good"
  • 1 0
 Unless it's Skylar...then an indignant "oh yeah" and a subtle sunglass adjustment settles it. (I lie about it like you though, it's the hopeful first step in maybe being ok)
  • 1 0
 My favourite of all time is the guy riding down the trail, with the Bee Gee's 'Staying Alive' playing ,when he catches up to a woman who falls in front of him, and then she goes nuts at him for making her crash (he didn't) e.g. "You broke my leg!!" while standing up and throwing her bike at him. Grateful to anyone who can find it.
  • 2 1
 I've said it before and I'll say it again...do some pushups! Or don't my morning coffee was quite enjoyable hahaha Just glad I didn't make the compilation though my crabapple hits fail certainly qualifies!
  • 3 0
 Friday Fails always makes me feel good about being a chicken shit and don't do a lot of airborne stuff!
  • 2 0
 slo-mo ooo-shiiii at 10:03 made me laugh same amount as first time round. It's really the quintissential rider bro reaction to your mate eating it.
  • 4 0
 Skyler is still a boss, and his shades are still on just so.
  • 2 0
 Congrats on hitting 100 PB Friday fails. Seems like only yesterday that I crashed in the forest and nobody cared...since there was no video it never happened....
  • 1 0
 My favorite part was the slo-mo "ohhhhhh shiiiiiiiittttttttt......."

But, man, I never feel as stupid as I do when I'm watching Friday Fails, wondering the whole time why in the world I would ever ride a mountain bike.
  • 3 0
 The crowd reaction at 4:14 is stellar
  • 1 0
 Happy new year, make a wish!
Me: I wish to watch a bunch of riders like me eat shiz so I can get psyched about going riding today =D
  • 4 1
 The consistent morale of the story here is don't do jumping...
  • 3 0
 6:37, dude cased so hard he snapped his shock in two!
  • 1 0
 Noticed that!
  • 3 0
 2:45 Pogo stick to flip was impressive
  • 1 0
 That one's a classic. I remember it from an earlier FF. It almost looked like he could be attempting a Danny MacAskill-style trick. Alas, no...
  • 1 0
 @dbendixen: Haha Danny MacNOskill
  • 3 0
 That dude at 9:30 is for sure dead
  • 3 0
 2:58 "Lie down, lie down!".....
Do I look like I'm getting up?
  • 7 0
 He didn't care about possible spinal injury, it was a command for his dog. He then rewarded the good doggie with a biscuit.
  • 3 0
 7:44 that's not a real person that's a crash test dummy
  • 3 0
 One of my favorite clips ever.. He seems like he just gives up on life !!
  • 1 0
 @thesharkman: He totally just gave in at the end. You can even see him bracing for the impact before he hits. I can't figure out what went wrong. It all looked very intentional.
  • 1 0
 I think we need a Recoveries Monday or something, there were a few that were close to saving themselves - but being Friday you knew it wasn't going to happen!
  • 2 0
 Guy makes road Gap , slides out, girl filming laughs , I want to meet her Wink
  • 1 0
 Wow, look at all these failing failures failing to complete backflips. Losers. I’ve never failed trying to backflip my bike and I never will (try a backflip.) /s
  • 1 0
 Holy cow... 6:35 and 9 1/2 minutes... actually, there's so many, I'm speechless.
P.S. I literally applauded the guy who jumped the berm over the fence.
  • 2 0
 At what point in your life do you feel the need to film your own mug while riding?
  • 2 0
 Abort lunar mission at 1:02.
  • 2 0
 Happy century of always accompanying my first beer of a Friday!
  • 2 0
 Thanks for putting this together, Pinkbike.
  • 1 0
 Haven't even got past the first one as I almost did that a few years ago at Trestle.
  • 1 0
 If a biker falls in the woods, and there is no go pro around to film it, does it make a sound?
  • 1 0
 5:56 was an incredible otb --> superman bail. Wish we had a side view of him seal-sliding to glory.
  • 1 0
 If i see someone about to hit something big and they are lacking knee pads, i always watch.
  • 2 0
 7:17 didn't quite gap it the same as phil kmetz
  • 1 0
 Wow. The guy at 5:20 who rides over his friend then calmly looks back and replies "oh sh**" as if out of obligation. ????
  • 1 0
 This Friday Fail almost makes me not want to ride a bike anymore. Almost.
  • 2 0
 4:37 Taco Friday?
  • 1 0
 Averting death at 10:00!!!
  • 1 0
 The tree hug was excellent
  • 1 0
 hard to watch this week as i'm recovering from 2 broken ribs...
  • 1 0
 Gotta question why we do this sport hahaa
  • 1 0
 Could we get one only including pros please?
  • 1 0
 I knew you’ll release something special for FF#100! Love you, Pinkbike!
  • 1 0
 Thanks stupid stick on the head guy. They make crashing the best.
  • 1 1
 Looks like they all have one thing in common- 26'' wheels . . . . . . . . I kid.
  • 1 0
 Dude...That Goat's Gully one at 4:52...JFC
  • 2 0
 poor
  • 1 0
 Ohhhh shiiiiid... Last one is pure gold
  • 1 0
 0:20 RIP headphone users
0:23 RIP rider
  • 1 0
 This comp wasn't that great.
  • 1 0
 Bike, check. Helmet, check. Knee pads, come on guys!
  • 1 0
 The thing that hurt the most to watch was.... Vertical filming
  • 1 0
 I literally have nightmares about crashing like the 1 minute mark
  • 1 0
 I’d say the two with BlueTooth speakers got what they deserved...
  • 1 0
 Dude!
  • 1 0
 3:22 for the win
  • 1 0
 that superman tho
  • 1 0
 Thank you Pink Bike xxx
  • 1 0
 7.29 Coolest slam ever
  • 1 1
 6:33 His shock yoke broke - classic Specialized
  • 1 0
 Nothing for highland??
  • 1 0
 A few repeats this week

Post a Comment



