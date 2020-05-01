Pinkbike.com
Video: Friday Fails #116
May 1, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
It's Friday, enjoy some more glorious fails!
Videos
Friday Fails
Riding Videos
46 Comments
Score
Time
25
0
Adamrideshisbike
(1 hours ago)
The Giant Reign has to be declared the official bike of bad decisions.
[Reply]
2
0
Supergirl56
(48 mins ago)
Maybe even just giant bikes...I saw a couple other giant models in their too.
[Reply]
9
1
acdownhill
(42 mins ago)
the ford mustang of bikes?
[Reply]
4
0
metsrangers35
(37 mins ago)
@acdownhill
: only when it starts taking out the crowd as well.
[Reply]
2
0
Tasso75
(22 mins ago)
As an ex-owner, I can only agree.
[Reply]
2
1
Arepiscopo
(20 mins ago)
IDK, it looks like a Session to me.
[Reply]
16
0
metsrangers35
(1 hours ago)
The real fail is portrait mode.
[Reply]
10
0
dexterfawkes
(1 hours ago)
The portrait mode fail is real.
[Reply]
9
0
nozes
(56 mins ago)
The fail mode is portrait real.
[Reply]
4
0
mitochris
(45 mins ago)
Is the portrait fail real mode?
[Reply]
4
0
dexterfawkes
(40 mins ago)
@mitochris
: portrait fail is the real mode.
[Reply]
9
0
DrPete
(1 hours ago)
1:50... you know your suspension is dialed and ready to rock when your fork bottoms out on small rocks at 4mph.
[Reply]
6
0
Kiotae
(51 mins ago)
He didn't account for the 30lbs in the backpack.
[Reply]
7
0
Bikesnale
(24 mins ago)
Was also carrying way too much speed into it.
[Reply]
2
0
DrPete
(15 mins ago)
@Bikesnale
: exactly. Everyone knows the key to rock gardens is to hit them as slow as possible.
[Reply]
1
0
SoddenDeath
(14 mins ago)
You know you’re going to make FF when you’re picking your way hesitantly through chunky terrain at 4mph wearing a 30lb backpack, just waiting to crash. The failure is real (and inevitable).
[Reply]
7
0
Jacquers
(1 hours ago)
Would a wheelie bar (like dragsters sometimes have), but at the front help for OTBs?
[Reply]
1
0
big-red
(3 mins ago)
Probably...until you catch it on rocks/trees in a tight switchback or roll-down.
[Reply]
5
0
cpobanz
(40 mins ago)
You got It, Commit!!!
[Reply]
3
0
SoddenDeath
(21 mins ago)
Man, there are some nasty ones this week. I’m need to go watch a clip of an otter cradling a seahorse or something now.
[Reply]
2
0
gallico916
(1 hours ago)
The last one..feels like a horror movie, you know something will happen, and it's going to be bad
[Reply]
3
0
notenduro
(43 mins ago)
If the game was to drink for each concussion, we'd all be dead.
[Reply]
2
0
grntnckl
(17 mins ago)
Sometimes it seems like people don't learn to bike, they just gear up and huck meat
[Reply]
2
0
dj100procentenduro
(1 hours ago)
It’s also May 1st International Workers’ Day - let’s work this shit
[Reply]
1
0
SoddenDeath
(12 mins ago)
Work it to the max. Peace, land, bread and shred!
[Reply]
2
0
mtbmaniatv
Plus
(58 mins ago)
Dude who landed on his feet surprised himself huh?
[Reply]
1
0
EnduroG
(11 mins ago)
Or his knee caps almost exploded out of his pants and was surprised they didn't
[Reply]
2
0
zonoskar
(56 mins ago)
Massive case, get's up "Yow!!!"
[Reply]
3
0
brodoyouevenbike
(42 mins ago)
Better than: SUBSCRIBE TO MY YOUTUBE CHANNEL
[Reply]
2
0
hollowing2000
(44 mins ago)
Friday fails is on a case to case basis today.
[Reply]
2
0
nofear259
(49 mins ago)
3:23 "BEAT AND SAUCE"
[Reply]
1
0
kittenjuice
(48 mins ago)
That was the biggest dead sailor i've ever seen.
[Reply]
1
0
JohnnyVV
(40 mins ago)
Didn't know front wheels were so damn heavy.
[Reply]
1
0
Bleatbleat
(38 mins ago)
Gotta love the yeeeaaahhhhhohhhh at 1.37
[Reply]
1
0
hoodyblues
(27 mins ago)
This was definitely the whoop while your bro dies compilation ????
[Reply]
1
0
RadBartTaylor
(18 mins ago)
"you gotta
it...commit....aahugghh
"
[Reply]
1
0
jdelasalle
(12 mins ago)
Anyone know what "Pintansas" is?
[Reply]
1
0
Twowheelsjunkie
(6 mins ago)
The rider at 1:18 « I watch how to jump on GMBN » yeah right
[Reply]
1
0
msalcher
(3 mins ago)
As far as I'm concerned 1:26 stuck the landing. That was a 10
[Reply]
1
0
dglobulator
(1 hours ago)
Some stonkers in there!
[Reply]
1
1
softsteel
(58 mins ago)
Mister Freeze at 1:47. MTB is definitely not a sport for you
[Reply]
1
1
boss-matsumoto
(57 mins ago)
All I can say :
www.youtube.com/watch?v=NUp-LEDBBgM
[Reply]
1
0
Tasso75
(24 mins ago)
As always, trees win.
[Reply]
1
0
wisturbo
(16 mins ago)
Sniper at 3:14
[Reply]
1
0
phalley
(14 mins ago)
0:30...he dead
[Reply]
1
0
sebmx
(0 mins ago)
Sounded like it.
[Reply]
