Video: Friday Fails #116

May 1, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  


It's Friday, enjoy some more glorious fails!





Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails Riding Videos


46 Comments

  • 25 0
 The Giant Reign has to be declared the official bike of bad decisions.
  • 2 0
 Maybe even just giant bikes...I saw a couple other giant models in their too.
  • 9 1
 the ford mustang of bikes?
  • 4 0
 @acdownhill: only when it starts taking out the crowd as well.
  • 2 0
 As an ex-owner, I can only agree.
  • 2 1
 IDK, it looks like a Session to me.
  • 16 0
 The real fail is portrait mode.
  • 10 0
 The portrait mode fail is real.
  • 9 0
 The fail mode is portrait real.
  • 4 0
 Is the portrait fail real mode?
  • 4 0
 @mitochris: portrait fail is the real mode.
  • 9 0
 1:50... you know your suspension is dialed and ready to rock when your fork bottoms out on small rocks at 4mph.
  • 6 0
 He didn't account for the 30lbs in the backpack.
  • 7 0
 Was also carrying way too much speed into it.
  • 2 0
 @Bikesnale: exactly. Everyone knows the key to rock gardens is to hit them as slow as possible.
  • 1 0
 You know you’re going to make FF when you’re picking your way hesitantly through chunky terrain at 4mph wearing a 30lb backpack, just waiting to crash. The failure is real (and inevitable).
  • 7 0
 Would a wheelie bar (like dragsters sometimes have), but at the front help for OTBs?
  • 1 0
 Probably...until you catch it on rocks/trees in a tight switchback or roll-down.
  • 5 0
 You got It, Commit!!!
  • 3 0
 Man, there are some nasty ones this week. I’m need to go watch a clip of an otter cradling a seahorse or something now.
  • 2 0
 The last one..feels like a horror movie, you know something will happen, and it's going to be bad
  • 3 0
 If the game was to drink for each concussion, we'd all be dead.
  • 2 0
 Sometimes it seems like people don't learn to bike, they just gear up and huck meat
  • 2 0
 It’s also May 1st International Workers’ Day - let’s work this shit
  • 1 0
 Work it to the max. Peace, land, bread and shred!
  • 2 0
 Dude who landed on his feet surprised himself huh?
  • 1 0
 Or his knee caps almost exploded out of his pants and was surprised they didn't
  • 2 0
 Massive case, get's up "Yow!!!"
  • 3 0
 Better than: SUBSCRIBE TO MY YOUTUBE CHANNEL
  • 2 0
 Friday fails is on a case to case basis today.
  • 2 0
 3:23 "BEAT AND SAUCE"
  • 1 0
 That was the biggest dead sailor i've ever seen.
  • 1 0
 Didn't know front wheels were so damn heavy.
  • 1 0
 Gotta love the yeeeaaahhhhhohhhh at 1.37
  • 1 0
 This was definitely the whoop while your bro dies compilation ????
  • 1 0
 Anyone know what "Pintansas" is?
  • 1 0
 The rider at 1:18 « I watch how to jump on GMBN » yeah right
  • 1 0
 As far as I'm concerned 1:26 stuck the landing. That was a 10
  • 1 0
 Some stonkers in there!
  • 1 1
 Mister Freeze at 1:47. MTB is definitely not a sport for you Smile
  • 1 0
 As always, trees win.
  • 1 0
 Sniper at 3:14
  • 1 0
 0:30...he dead
  • 1 0
 Sounded like it.

