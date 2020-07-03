Video: Friday Fails #125

Jul 3, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  

Another batch of fails hot off the trails.

Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails


12 Comments

  • 5 0
 PSA: When people talk about ragdolling during a crash to stay loose, they aren't saying "do nothing and hit the ground like an uncooked hamburger patty falling off a counter".
  • 2 0
 Yes, it's Friday. Hey Pinkbike, how about a best of Fails that we can all vote on. Keep the sick minded among us entertained.
  • 2 0
 Got a good batch this week. Watch a pro video - and you know you ride like crap - watch these and you'll feel a lot better about your riding. (for most?)
  • 2 0
 Need a little more PMA at 3:22 there, she began the panic with the rubber side down!
  • 1 0
 When you stare at the rock in the middle of the trail (3:20), you are going to hit it. Also, bike vs tree, tree always wins.
  • 1 0
 I just love the “You ok?” There is one every week. 2 or 3 this time. Natural I suppose.
  • 1 0
 Frontflip attempt at 0:40! lol
  • 1 0
 Friday Fails, Girls Crash Too Edition
  • 1 0
 “Ya dude! Full commit! Full commit!”
  • 1 0
 Lots of otb today
  • 1 0
 1.50. Yes
  • 1 0
 She deserves a medal for attempting anything on that bike.

