Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: Friday Fails #125
Jul 3, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Another batch of fails hot off the trails.
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
First Look: Transition's All-New Spur is a Rowdy XC Bike
73454 views
MTB on a Budget: Where to Spend & Where to Save on Bike Parts
65217 views
49 Bikes of Whistler Bike Park Opening Day 2020
58785 views
Kona Teases New Honzo ESD & Shonky Hardtails
47584 views
First Look: 2021 Yeti SB115
44921 views
Must Watch: Amaury Pierron Goes Ridiculously Fast Aboard Commencal's New Supreme DH 29/27
42606 views
Updated: When Are Bike Parks Reopening?
41017 views
Review: 2021 Guerrilla Gravity Gnarvana
40027 views
12 Comments
Score
Time
5
0
4thflowkage
(33 mins ago)
PSA: When people talk about ragdolling during a crash to stay loose, they aren't saying "do nothing and hit the ground like an uncooked hamburger patty falling off a counter".
[Reply]
2
0
dglobulator
(36 mins ago)
Yes, it's Friday. Hey Pinkbike, how about a best of Fails that we can all vote on. Keep the sick minded among us entertained.
[Reply]
2
0
neimbc
(27 mins ago)
Got a good batch this week. Watch a pro video - and you know you ride like crap - watch these and you'll feel a lot better about your riding. (for most?)
[Reply]
2
0
chrismac
(31 mins ago)
Need a little more PMA at 3:22 there, she began the panic with the rubber side down!
[Reply]
1
0
crudestmass
(3 mins ago)
When you stare at the rock in the middle of the trail (3:20), you are going to hit it. Also, bike vs tree, tree always wins.
[Reply]
1
0
llarrggee
(4 mins ago)
I just love the “You ok?” There is one every week. 2 or 3 this time. Natural I suppose.
[Reply]
1
0
Marcelo666
(32 mins ago)
Frontflip attempt at 0:40! lol
[Reply]
1
0
vemegen
(31 mins ago)
Friday Fails, Girls Crash Too Edition
[Reply]
1
0
BiNARYBiKE
(5 mins ago)
“Ya dude! Full commit! Full commit!”
[Reply]
1
0
Supergirl56
(24 mins ago)
Lots of otb today
[Reply]
1
0
john260164
(19 mins ago)
1.50. Yes
[Reply]
1
0
rrolly
(4 mins ago)
She deserves a medal for attempting anything on that bike.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009198
Mobile Version of Website
12 Comments
Post a Comment