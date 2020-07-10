Pinkbike.com
Friday Fails #126
Jul 10, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
Another batch of fails hot off the trails.
Videos
Friday Fails
16 Comments
Score
Time
3
0
msalcher
(16 mins ago)
I'm not good at hitting jumps, but yanking on your brake right before leaving the lip like the guy at 1:04 doesn't seem like good technique.
[Reply]
2
0
gnarnaimo
(13 mins ago)
That was the sound of his back tire buzzing the seat, not his brake. Also not ideal for jumping..
[Reply]
1
0
veero
(11 mins ago)
@gnarnaimo
: Or his bum clenching!
[Reply]
3
0
giantwhip
(20 mins ago)
Ahhh yes, my online equivalent of a cigarette puff before the weekend
[Reply]
3
0
almeister
(14 mins ago)
Best face plant of the day goes to the guy at 2:47
[Reply]
1
0
sooner518
(2 mins ago)
so brutal. you could see it coming as soon as the clip started. going 3 MPH, sitting down. dude had no business even trying that.
[Reply]
1
0
dhrracer
(13 mins ago)
I just love it when some ask if the person is ok before they have even to come to a stop.
[Reply]
2
0
Woody25
(9 mins ago)
0:36 the tension of wondering which one of them was going to stack it!
[Reply]
1
0
youknowitsus
(15 mins ago)
Oh damn yo @1:27 my dude is wylin'
[Reply]
2
0
jshutts22
(9 mins ago)
Stoked this dude is out there getting after it. Good on him.
[Reply]
1
0
saladdodger
(5 mins ago)
ah this guy made ma laugh.. that could be me.....
[Reply]
1
0
Hogfly
(5 mins ago)
Nice nose case on Bizet at 3:36. That's such a great jump.
[Reply]
1
0
johne71
(3 mins ago)
2.21 Yep, that's definitely better bud!
[Reply]
1
0
howsyourdad
(3 mins ago)
I saw another Ibis not doing it's job
[Reply]
1
0
devinyourface
(18 mins ago)
BAREFOOT
[Reply]
1
0
Dogl0rd
(14 mins ago)
2:51.
[Reply]
