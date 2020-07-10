Friday Fails #126

Jul 10, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  

Another batch of fails hot off the trails.

Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails


16 Comments

  • 3 0
 I'm not good at hitting jumps, but yanking on your brake right before leaving the lip like the guy at 1:04 doesn't seem like good technique.
  • 2 0
 That was the sound of his back tire buzzing the seat, not his brake. Also not ideal for jumping..
  • 1 0
 @gnarnaimo: Or his bum clenching!
  • 3 0
 Ahhh yes, my online equivalent of a cigarette puff before the weekend
  • 3 0
 Best face plant of the day goes to the guy at 2:47
  • 1 0
 so brutal. you could see it coming as soon as the clip started. going 3 MPH, sitting down. dude had no business even trying that.
  • 1 0
 I just love it when some ask if the person is ok before they have even to come to a stop.
  • 2 0
 0:36 the tension of wondering which one of them was going to stack it!
  • 1 0
 Oh damn yo @1:27 my dude is wylin'
  • 2 0
 Stoked this dude is out there getting after it. Good on him.
  • 1 0
 ah this guy made ma laugh.. that could be me.....
  • 1 0
 Nice nose case on Bizet at 3:36. That's such a great jump.
  • 1 0
 2.21 Yep, that's definitely better bud!
  • 1 0
 I saw another Ibis not doing it's job
  • 1 0
 BAREFOOT
  • 1 0
 2:51.

