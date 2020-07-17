Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Friday Fails #127
Jul 17, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
It's Friday, let's see some fails!
Friday Fails presented by
ODI
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: US Open of MTB Cancelled]
141790 views
Ridden & Rated: 13 of the Best Dropper Posts
60866 views
Video: ReTyre is a Modular Tyre That Lets You Zip on the Tread You Need
57850 views
Cannondale and GT to Reject Traditional Mid-Year Model Structure
53933 views
Why Are We Using 12-Speed Drivetrains? - The Explainer
53125 views
Yeti Cycles Will No Longer Use the Term 'Tribe' in Marketing
45672 views
The Best Tech From EWS Races on the British Isles
41621 views
The 20-Year History of the Shimano PD-M520
37190 views
6 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
dbarnes6891
(2 mins ago)
Man that one with the girl screaming "Oh my god!" Straight up swan dive off of that drop. That looked f*cking brutal.
[Reply]
1
0
radrider
(12 mins ago)
Lol, nothing like landing, on yourself.
[Reply]
1
0
welcome2thesausageparty
(7 mins ago)
That feeling when you immediately know you need new rims.
[Reply]
1
0
speed10
(4 mins ago)
2:20 looked real bad. Girlfriend thought he ded.
[Reply]
1
0
phuley94
(2 mins ago)
"That right side is a little steep"
*takes the right side
[Reply]
1
0
ridesmoothbro
(5 mins ago)
Purrrr fect!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007979
Mobile Version of Website
6 Comments
*takes the right side
Post a Comment