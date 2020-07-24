Pinkbike.com
Friday Fails #128
Jul 24, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
It's Friday, let's see some fails!
Friday Fails presented by
ODI
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
23 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
4
0
twonsarelli
(13 mins ago)
every time i watch these videos, i wonder how someone can do such a bad job. then every time i crash and i am glad i didn't have a camera on me to document the embarrassment!
[Reply]
2
0
tbmaddux
(16 mins ago)
Look at the rider’s reaction on the opening shot after he wrecks. Seems pretty clear he not only sent the bike to flat but also his balls to tire.
[Reply]
1
0
NorCalNomad
(6 mins ago)
Remember kids make sure you do at least 2 of these 3 things when you do a jump or drop
1. Go really slow
2. Turn your bars as soon as you land
3. Lean all the way back
[Reply]
3
0
Gregmurray50
(8 mins ago)
This felt like a refresher course on the fact that trees still don't move
[Reply]
2
0
oscartheballer
(16 mins ago)
A Salute to the Dead Sailors!
[Reply]
2
0
Lanebobane
(14 mins ago)
:37 well you gotta do more than that!
[Reply]
2
0
vapidoscar
(14 mins ago)
He spent $6,000, Yeti failed.
[Reply]
3
0
fabwizard
(12 mins ago)
And the trees win.
[Reply]
1
0
chickenlassi
(10 mins ago)
1:37. Shhhh. He was so emotionally shaken he couldn't even say the full word.
[Reply]
1
0
lagranger
(7 mins ago)
Isn't 3:12 the same gap where a dude fell right onto the tracks and almost died some time ago?
[Reply]
1
0
lagranger
(4 mins ago)
Found it:
www.instagram.com/p/B7YJdEcHfv-
[Reply]
1
0
michael83
(14 mins ago)
Looks like it's school holiday season for the kids!
[Reply]
1
0
jefferb
(13 mins ago)
Brutal. Trees were mad in this one!
[Reply]
1
0
thechunderdownunder
(12 mins ago)
The only think that makes sense anymore.
[Reply]
1
0
Lanebobane
(10 mins ago)
This week was really good.
[Reply]
1
0
PHAbiker
(7 mins ago)
Lots of moving trees this week.
[Reply]
1
0
saladdodger
(6 mins ago)
3.10 - that is an insane gap jump...
[Reply]
1
0
kerosen1
(5 mins ago)
It hits different when a true beginner just go for it!!!
[Reply]
1
0
freeridejerk888
(2 mins ago)
The fuck was that guy trying to do who did the train gap.
[Reply]
1
0
mr-ed
(2 mins ago)
Magneto tree is strong in this one.
[Reply]
1
0
4thflowkage
(0 mins ago)
1:57 is a nightmare of mine.
[Reply]
2
2
wheelsmith
(16 mins ago)
Didn't even watch just raceed to the first comment
[Reply]
1
0
thechunderdownunder
(11 mins ago)
Ouch
[Reply]
