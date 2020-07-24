Friday Fails #128

Jul 24, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  

It's Friday, let's see some fails!


Friday Fails presented by ODI







Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails


23 Comments

  • 4 0
 every time i watch these videos, i wonder how someone can do such a bad job. then every time i crash and i am glad i didn't have a camera on me to document the embarrassment!
  • 2 0
 Look at the rider’s reaction on the opening shot after he wrecks. Seems pretty clear he not only sent the bike to flat but also his balls to tire.
  • 1 0
 Remember kids make sure you do at least 2 of these 3 things when you do a jump or drop
1. Go really slow
2. Turn your bars as soon as you land
3. Lean all the way back
Rolleyes
  • 3 0
 This felt like a refresher course on the fact that trees still don't move
  • 2 0
 A Salute to the Dead Sailors!
  • 2 0
 :37 well you gotta do more than that!
  • 2 0
 He spent $6,000, Yeti failed.
  • 3 0
 And the trees win.
  • 1 0
 1:37. Shhhh. He was so emotionally shaken he couldn't even say the full word.
  • 1 0
 Isn't 3:12 the same gap where a dude fell right onto the tracks and almost died some time ago?
  • 1 0
 Looks like it's school holiday season for the kids!
  • 1 0
 Brutal. Trees were mad in this one!
  • 1 0
 The only think that makes sense anymore.
  • 1 0
 This week was really good.
  • 1 0
 Lots of moving trees this week.
  • 1 0
 3.10 - that is an insane gap jump...
  • 1 0
 It hits different when a true beginner just go for it!!!
  • 1 0
 The fuck was that guy trying to do who did the train gap.
  • 1 0
 Magneto tree is strong in this one.
  • 1 0
 1:57 is a nightmare of mine.
  • 2 2
 Didn't even watch just raceed to the first comment
  • 1 0
 Ouch

