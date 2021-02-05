Friday Fails #156

Feb 5, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  

It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.




36 Comments

  • 12 0
 Today I learned that someone other than Loris or a Seagrave has actually worn those zebra stripe pants.
  • 1 0
 That guy's shoulder/collarbone escaped utter detonation by like 6 inches.
  • 1 0
 yeah, a dude that came within a whisker of a severely separated shoulder...
  • 9 0
 Just as well Rob let him in front to get a better view of that cornering technique.
  • 9 1
 30secs . full face helmet- check, chest plate and back protector- check. bare skin shoulders and arms-check...
  • 1 0
 WHO the f... needs arm pro... baaam
  • 1 0
 Yeah, it makes me cringe every time I see someone ride in a tank top.
  • 1 0
 @h20-50: depends, on the usual hometrail laps i sometimes ride in a tank top, but never in a bikepark.
  • 7 0
 is it alright if i crash in front of u, rob?
  • 3 0
 3:46 love how it shows the harsh reality of mtb. One second your cruising along and the next your lying on the deck wondering what the hell happened
  • 2 0
 Ejecto seato cuz!
  • 1 0
 I resemble that remark.
  • 5 0
 Next time Rob: say NO!
  • 1 0
 "can I jump in front so you can run me over?"
  • 3 0
 All I have to say is...KNEE PADS
  • 1 1
 Kneepads are for cowards ;-)
  • 2 0
 Many of these videos had a conversation afterward that involved the following: "Don't tell your mom."
  • 2 0
 But the question still remains.

Did he actually wash out or did Rob push him?

Hmm...
  • 2 0
 It's the nervous giggle version today
  • 2 0
 Or evil chuckle?
  • 1 0
 More like Beavis and Butt-head edition.
  • 1 0
 Rider One: “Sup... Do you mind if I pop in front of you Rob?”

Rob: “Yeah sure”

Karma “Pa POW”
  • 1 0
 The other Go Pro effect: confidence inappropriate for skill level.
  • 1 0
 That's what you get for popping in front of Rob.
  • 1 0
 Lots of bruised egos and broken collarbones this week
  • 2 0
 Sleeves aren't overrated
  • 1 0
 3:30 some say they are still entangled to this day
  • 1 0
 2:04 Timing, camera work, and post-crash chuckling are all on-point.
  • 1 0
 OHHHHHHH, just thought i'd add my own in there
  • 1 0
 That first bike looks like a Sam Pilgrim contraption.
  • 1 0
 3:28 - what this run needs is a guaranteed crash
  • 1 0
 Poor kid with the first ever flat to huck...
  • 1 0
 Typical Rhino
  • 1 0
 more like OTB-friday Big Grin
  • 1 0
 1:30 invented a new jib
  • 1 0
 hey dad, heads up

hey dad, heads up



