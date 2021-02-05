Pinkbike.com
Friday Fails #156
Feb 5, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
36 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
12
0
tbmaddux
Plus
(40 mins ago)
Today I learned that someone other than Loris or a Seagrave has actually worn those zebra stripe pants.
[Reply]
1
0
rickybobby18
(8 mins ago)
That guy's shoulder/collarbone escaped utter detonation by like 6 inches.
[Reply]
1
0
ReformedRoadie
(7 mins ago)
yeah, a dude that came within a whisker of a severely separated shoulder...
[Reply]
9
0
danp63
(35 mins ago)
Just as well Rob let him in front to get a better view of that cornering technique.
[Reply]
9
1
ad15
(45 mins ago)
30secs . full face helmet- check, chest plate and back protector- check. bare skin shoulders and arms-check...
[Reply]
1
0
ferenooo
(18 mins ago)
WHO the f... needs arm pro... baaam
[Reply]
1
0
h20-50
(10 mins ago)
Yeah, it makes me cringe every time I see someone ride in a tank top.
[Reply]
1
0
striveCF15
(7 mins ago)
@h20-50
: depends, on the usual hometrail laps i sometimes ride in a tank top, but never in a bikepark.
[Reply]
7
0
savagelake
(33 mins ago)
is it alright if i crash in front of u, rob?
[Reply]
3
0
mackzn
(32 mins ago)
3:46 love how it shows the harsh reality of mtb. One second your cruising along and the next your lying on the deck wondering what the hell happened
[Reply]
2
0
Xantim
(22 mins ago)
Ejecto seato cuz!
[Reply]
1
0
rabbitsmokinintheferns
(7 mins ago)
I resemble that remark.
[Reply]
5
0
Garpen
(39 mins ago)
Next time Rob: say NO!
[Reply]
1
0
gossman
(1 mins ago)
"can I jump in front so you can run me over?"
[Reply]
3
0
scitrainer
(44 mins ago)
All I have to say is...KNEE PADS
[Reply]
1
1
NoriDori
(16 mins ago)
Kneepads are for cowards ;-)
[Reply]
2
0
vapidoscar
(29 mins ago)
Many of these videos had a conversation afterward that involved the following: "Don't tell your mom."
[Reply]
2
0
elliott-20
(18 mins ago)
But the question still remains.
Did he actually wash out or did Rob push him?
Hmm...
[Reply]
2
0
salespunk
(44 mins ago)
It's the nervous giggle version today
[Reply]
2
0
Garpen
(38 mins ago)
Or evil chuckle?
[Reply]
1
0
ReformedRoadie
(6 mins ago)
More like Beavis and Butt-head edition.
[Reply]
1
0
Bondseye007
(24 mins ago)
Rider One: “Sup... Do you mind if I pop in front of you Rob?”
Rob: “Yeah sure”
Karma “Pa POW”
[Reply]
1
0
vapidoscar
(30 mins ago)
The other Go Pro effect: confidence inappropriate for skill level.
[Reply]
1
0
bananowy
(25 mins ago)
That's what you get for popping in front of Rob.
[Reply]
1
0
nsmithbmx
(25 mins ago)
Lots of bruised egos and broken collarbones this week
[Reply]
2
0
preach
(22 mins ago)
Sleeves aren't overrated
[Reply]
1
0
Tasso75
(12 mins ago)
3:30 some say they are still entangled to this day
[Reply]
1
0
bikeybikeybikebike
(11 mins ago)
2:04 Timing, camera work, and post-crash chuckling are all on-point.
[Reply]
1
0
swartzie
(8 mins ago)
OHHHHHHH, just thought i'd add my own in there
[Reply]
1
0
BMXJJ327
(7 mins ago)
That first bike looks like a Sam Pilgrim contraption.
[Reply]
1
0
lacuna
(6 mins ago)
3:28 - what this run needs is a guaranteed crash
[Reply]
1
0
DrPete
(1 mins ago)
Poor kid with the first ever flat to huck...
[Reply]
1
0
MastonThrust
(35 mins ago)
Typical Rhino
[Reply]
1
0
striveCF15
(8 mins ago)
more like OTB-friday
[Reply]
1
0
stanks
(5 mins ago)
1:30 invented a new jib
[Reply]
1
0
twonsarelli
(0 mins ago)
hey dad, heads up
[Reply]
