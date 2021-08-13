Friday Fails #183

It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.

Friday Fails is presented by Kenda.
Grip helps. Stay rubber-side-down with Kenda Tires.





 Everyone on the East Coast would appreciate it if you could post the Friday Fails video at 7 am Eastern Standard Time. I am highly unproductive until I see the Friday Fails and none of us can start our Friday until watching Friday Fails on repeat 5 times. Thank you for your attention to this critical matter.
  • 5 0
 The laughing cameraman is always my favorite part.
  • 1 0
 the chuckle/snort @ 0:22 was just perfect
  • 4 0
 cased the jump only to have your buddy spear you in the back for the ultimate finishing move **brutality, match win**
  • 1 0
 I really want to know how that guy ended up, along with the poor lady hitting the tree at 2:32.
  • 4 0
 Kids crash = buddies laughing and all's well
Middle age men crash = serious situation
  • 3 0
 I can't be the only, but out of the three weekend video compilations, this one will always be king.
  • 3 0
 This week’s theme: actually landing it but then being so surprised that you crash anyway.
  • 1 0
 Praying to your god isn't saving your friend from a visit to the ER at 2:25, A more useful thing to say would be" Siri call 911"
  • 1 0
 As a general rule, I dial 9-1 whenever someone decides to do something sketchy or beyond their skill level.
  • 1 0
 2:25, I give her props for trying. But that section of no joke is no joke. Then to follow up with the carnage at 2:30, that was the most brutal 10 seconds of my day.
  • 1 0
 You beat me to it. Those two clips, first with the guy hitting a gap and then almost landing on his buddy's back, and then the young lady almost dying on a slab, came perilous close to being included in the "Friday Fails - C5 fracture edition" edit.
  • 2 0
 Yup, Friday 13th doing its thing, living up to the hype
  • 1 0
 You say "paywall" we say "fail"....Sorry meant to write you say "friday" we say "fail"...
  • 1 0
 I've run over fallen friends before, but never quite speared them square in the back like 2:24.... WOW!
  • 1 0
 @1:40, well I see your problem right there - That's too wet of a forest for a New Mexico jersey
  • 1 0
 @1:40...MVP is still trying to figure out what he did wrong
  • 1 0
 2,23min...Ouch.Almost qualifies as a successful Colonoscopy
  • 1 0
 @2:22, my greatest fear when ever following anyone i dont know on Aline..
  • 1 0
 #faceplantfriday

0:50 and 2:25 were brutal! Smile
  • 1 0
 opening clip is the actual title sequence (minus explosion)!
  • 1 0
 Sorry, 1:15 is the no joke stretch. Gnarly!!
  • 1 0
 THere's a good clown shoes clip in there too where the rider get's catapulted. Lots of Whistler content this week!
  • 1 0
 yall needa pull up bro
  • 1 0
 3:31 oh oh bobo shoulder

