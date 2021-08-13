Pinkbike.com
Friday Fails #183
Aug 13, 2021
It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.
Friday Fails is presented by
Kenda
.
Grip helps. Stay rubber-side-down with Kenda Tires.
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
25 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
5
0
suckamc
(21 mins ago)
Everyone on the East Coast would appreciate it if you could post the Friday Fails video at 7 am Eastern Standard Time. I am highly unproductive until I see the Friday Fails and none of us can start our Friday until watching Friday Fails on repeat 5 times. Thank you for your attention to this critical matter.
[Reply]
5
0
whitebirdfeathers
(36 mins ago)
The laughing cameraman is always my favorite part.
[Reply]
1
0
SATN-XC
(26 mins ago)
the chuckle/snort @ 0:22 was just perfect
[Reply]
4
0
SATN-XC
(28 mins ago)
cased the jump only to have your buddy spear you in the back for the ultimate finishing move **brutality, match win**
[Reply]
1
0
iliveonnitro
(3 mins ago)
I really want to know how that guy ended up, along with the poor lady hitting the tree at 2:32.
[Reply]
4
0
classicmoto
(27 mins ago)
Kids crash = buddies laughing and all's well
Middle age men crash = serious situation
[Reply]
3
0
FloridaHasMTBToo
(40 mins ago)
I can't be the only, but out of the three weekend video compilations, this one will always be king.
[Reply]
3
0
Drew-O
(32 mins ago)
This week’s theme: actually landing it but then being so surprised that you crash anyway.
[Reply]
1
0
pink505
(22 mins ago)
Praying to your god isn't saving your friend from a visit to the ER at 2:25, A more useful thing to say would be" Siri call 911"
[Reply]
1
0
ReformedRoadie
(16 mins ago)
As a general rule, I dial 9-1 whenever someone decides to do something sketchy or beyond their skill level.
[Reply]
1
0
hypa
(19 mins ago)
2:25, I give her props for trying. But that section of no joke is no joke. Then to follow up with the carnage at 2:30, that was the most brutal 10 seconds of my day.
[Reply]
1
0
rodeostu
(4 mins ago)
You beat me to it. Those two clips, first with the guy hitting a gap and then almost landing on his buddy's back, and then the young lady almost dying on a slab, came perilous close to being included in the "Friday Fails - C5 fracture edition" edit.
[Reply]
2
0
spro-bro
(37 mins ago)
Yup, Friday 13th doing its thing, living up to the hype
[Reply]
1
0
pink505
(31 mins ago)
You say "paywall" we say "fail"....Sorry meant to write you say "friday" we say "fail"...
[Reply]
1
0
krka73
(18 mins ago)
I've run over fallen friends before, but never quite speared them square in the back like 2:24.... WOW!
[Reply]
1
0
dreamlink87
(14 mins ago)
@1:40, well I see your problem right there - That's too wet of a forest for a New Mexico jersey
[Reply]
1
0
SATN-XC
(34 mins ago)
@1:40...MVP is still trying to figure out what he did wrong
[Reply]
1
0
miguelcurto
(29 mins ago)
2,23min...Ouch.Almost qualifies as a successful Colonoscopy
[Reply]
1
0
deepstrut
(28 mins ago)
@2:22, my greatest fear when ever following anyone i dont know on Aline..
[Reply]
1
0
audeo03
(28 mins ago)
#faceplantfriday
0:50 and 2:25 were brutal!
[Reply]
1
0
plyawn
(18 mins ago)
opening clip is the actual title sequence (minus explosion)!
[Reply]
1
0
hypa
(17 mins ago)
Sorry, 1:15 is the no joke stretch. Gnarly!!
[Reply]
1
0
plyawn
(10 mins ago)
THere's a good clown shoes clip in there too where the rider get's catapulted. Lots of Whistler content this week!
[Reply]
1
0
Thegnarberries
(16 mins ago)
yall needa pull up bro
[Reply]
1
0
inonyme
(15 mins ago)
3:31 oh oh bobo shoulder
[Reply]
