Friday Fails #315

Mar 8, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

It's Friday, and that can mean only one thing... Friday Fails!

What was the worst fail from Friday Fails #315?








9 Comments
  • 3 0
 #10 - rider flies over the wall ride and gets sucked into an alternate dimension never to be seen again - even confuses the Motorhead vested dude.
  • 3 0
 1:09 Wallride to Wormhole
  • 1 0
 1,2, 4 and 5 were all hefty slams. I also voted #5 because he didn't look responsive afterward.

I still think it's prudent to start on easier features. O.o
  • 1 0
 Every rider crashing becasue the video is in protrait mode should punch the person filming because portrait mode cursed it. lol
  • 2 0
 disliking adds halfway through the video.
  • 2 0
 get ya self an ad-blocker and be ad-free baby!
  • 1 0
 #5. First, because he had a second to think about what was going to happen, and secondly, because he looked dead at the end.
  • 1 0
 "It's all you!" Dude soars from the top of a building and wrecks - then gets right up to try again. I love mountain biking.
  • 1 0
 Zero female representation.







