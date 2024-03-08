Watch
Friday Fails #315
Mar 8, 2024
by
Pinkbike Originals
9 Comments
It's Friday, and that can mean only one thing... Friday Fails!
What was the worst fail from Friday Fails #315?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,083 articles
9 Comments
Score
Time
3
0
BenLow2019
(11 mins ago)
#10
- rider flies over the wall ride and gets sucked into an alternate dimension never to be seen again - even confuses the Motorhead vested dude.
[Reply]
3
0
nojelly
(14 mins ago)
1:09 Wallride to Wormhole
[Reply]
1
0
njcbps
(10 mins ago)
1,2, 4 and 5 were all hefty slams. I also voted
#5
because he didn't look responsive afterward.
I still think it's prudent to start on easier features. O.o
[Reply]
1
0
bman33
(4 mins ago)
Every rider crashing becasue the video is in protrait mode should punch the person filming because portrait mode cursed it.
[Reply]
2
0
mrtickle85
(24 mins ago)
disliking adds halfway through the video.
[Reply]
2
0
Wabit
(21 mins ago)
get ya self an ad-blocker and be ad-free baby!
[Reply]
1
0
FatTonyNJ
(19 mins ago)
#5. First, because he had a second to think about what was going to happen, and secondly, because he looked dead at the end.
[Reply]
1
0
BenLow2019
(15 mins ago)
"It's all you!" Dude soars from the top of a building and wrecks - then gets right up to try again. I love mountain biking.
[Reply]
1
0
jefe
(6 mins ago)
Zero female representation.
[Reply]
