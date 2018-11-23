VIDEOS

Video: Friday Fails #46

Nov 23, 2018
by Pinkbike Originals  

It's Friday, so another compilation of "learning experiences" is in order.

12 Comments

  • + 8
 So many no hopers trying to jump! You can see them actively lifting themselves and not the bike it’s great!
  • + 0
 At the same time half of those fails happen on really shitty jumps. I can already see people on some coaching sites going: did he crash because he leaned back on the take off? "Don't lean back" is the new "lean back" on skills clinics. Meanwhile most people crash because they are stiff and/or unlucky on shitty jumps. Finally the law of statistics will take over even the best jumpers. If you jump often you will crash no matter who you are and sometimes camera is there.

Hence... no point in analyzing these, just enjoy.
  • + 3
 That guy who overshoot a dirt jump doing some spins was rather painfull. But again guys with no clue are the most entertaining. From the moment you see them approach you know they are bound to fail. Absolute stiffness, no bodywork whatsoever. Why?
  • + 1
 "encouraging others to damage themselves in the same way".
This basically what we all do when we tell friends and family how much fun mtb is, and to come with us for a spin sometime!
  • + 2
 My vote for most entertaining is 2:05. The one that raises the most questions is 2:10 - is that the intended result? Was the the catcher completing the move?
  • + 2
 Where do the Friday fail videos come from? Can i submit some of my crashes?
  • + 2
 Wise advice from the 11 yr old, "You're not going to make it, man."
  • + 2
 2:10 now that’s a true pal!
