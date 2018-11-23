Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Video: Friday Fails #46
Nov 23, 2018
Pinkbike Originals
It's Friday, so another compilation of "learning experiences" is in order.
12 Comments
Score
Time
+ 8
cunning-linguist
(52 mins ago)
So many no hopers trying to jump! You can see them actively lifting themselves and not the bike it’s great!
+ 0
WAKIdesigns
(22 mins ago)
At the same time half of those fails happen on really shitty jumps. I can already see people on some coaching sites going: did he crash because he leaned back on the take off? "Don't lean back" is the new "lean back" on skills clinics. Meanwhile most people crash because they are stiff and/or unlucky on shitty jumps. Finally the law of statistics will take over even the best jumpers. If you jump often you will crash no matter who you are and sometimes camera is there.
Hence... no point in analyzing these, just enjoy.
+ 3
dj100procentenduro
(46 mins ago)
That guy who overshoot a dirt jump doing some spins was rather painfull. But again guys with no clue are the most entertaining. From the moment you see them approach you know they are bound to fail. Absolute stiffness, no bodywork whatsoever. Why?
+ 1
Deuce-DeuceAndAHalf
(13 mins ago)
"encouraging others to damage themselves in the same way".
This basically what we all do when we tell friends and family how much fun mtb is, and to come with us for a spin sometime!
+ 2
Otago
(13 mins ago)
My vote for most entertaining is 2:05. The one that raises the most questions is 2:10 - is that the intended result? Was the the catcher completing the move?
+ 2
AntN
(25 mins ago)
Where do the Friday fail videos come from? Can i submit some of my crashes?
+ 2
C206
(21 mins ago)
[Reply]
+ 2
MJ4LIFERIDER
(23 mins ago)
[Reply]
- 11
james529529
(47 mins ago)
Hey pinkbike, can you stop posting these fail videos? I imagine many of these people have had life changing injuries. Concussions, spinals, complex fractures etc. By posting these fail videos you are promoting this behaviour of unnecessary risk taking of people without proper experience and training. I’m not saying don’t post awesome clips of gnarly stuff (like Jordy Lunn), but stop posting videos of people damaging themselves because they were unprepared for what they were doing. You are glorifying this behaviour through these posts and potentially encouraging others to damage themselves in the same way.
+ 10
kingtut87
(39 mins ago)
Are they glorifying it or are they helping to put some perspective in? It's easy to think that jumps and drops are easy when you watch the pro's effortlessly send huge gaps. Showing what happens when you (clearly) don't know what you're doing is probably more helpful than harmful.
+ 5
AntN
(26 mins ago)
Forgive my honesty, but this would be one of the dumbest post I've read. From Friday fails I learn from others mistakes.
+ 1
jeansebille
(19 mins ago)
Ya only fail videos should be on E-bikes but I'm not expecting Pinkbike to post anything negative about E-bikes...
