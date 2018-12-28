Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
Friday Fails #50 - The Best Mountain Bike Fails of the Year
Dec 28, 2018
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Oh man, do we have a treat for you! It’s time for the Best Mountain Bike Fails of the Year! Selected from our weekly fails video, this is 2018's cream of the crop.
MENTIONS:
@pinkbikeoriginals
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Win an Ibis HD4 - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
93467 views
Field Test: 12 Bikes Hucked to Flat in Gratuitous Slow Motion
83979 views
Field Test: Firebird 29 vs Spartan 29 vs Ransom
48599 views
Custom Build: a Pony Express Van Inspired, Totally Over-the-Top Kona Process 153 29er
43576 views
Podcast: Why Carbon Expert Joe McEwan of Starling Cycles Chooses to Make Steel Bikes
37611 views
Neko Mulally Has Been Testing a 27.5 / 29 Wheeled Frankenbike
33986 views
Pinkbike Awards: Athlete of the Year Winner
33368 views
Tech Talks: Dropper Seat Posts - To Clamp Or Not To Clamp?
30715 views
20 Comments
Score
Time
+ 4
darkmuncan
(47 mins ago)
I'de love to see the same edit with a 5 second explanation between crashes (from a pro) on what went wrong.
i.e. too much speed, too little speed, riding a GT, too far forward, too much front brake etc.
[Reply]
+ 6
gnarnaimo
(43 mins ago)
"Riding a GT" I loled
[Reply]
+ 1
davidpr2
(28 mins ago)
dont forget the rebound and not active position.
[Reply]
+ 7
bigtim
(1 hours ago)
Errrr, I'm fairly certain that at least half of those people died. RIP.
[Reply]
+ 4
rockyflowtbay
(1 hours ago)
The helmet rolling back at the bailed rider......ha.....cringe
[Reply]
+ 3
TomCastellani
(25 mins ago)
That stylish dismount-remount wins every time.
[Reply]
+ 4
helldriven1
(1 hours ago)
F#@K, F#@K, F#@K....
[Reply]
+ 1
conoat
(10 mins ago)
second to the last one was the best! duder was fucked from the get go, and then it just got progressively worse until he disappeared into the brambles.
[Reply]
+ 1
beeboo
(4 mins ago)
All of them looked awful. Been there before and hate wiping out but it’s all part of the sport
[Reply]
+ 2
Matt115lamb
(1 hours ago)
“Whack bam wallop”, don’t let the mrs see these !
[Reply]
+ 2
m33pm33p
(29 mins ago)
Lololol. The guy going duck duck duck duck was priceless
[Reply]
+ 3
andydhteam
(1 hours ago)
wow.....
[Reply]
+ 2
hollowing2000
(15 mins ago)
Non of the fails featured had 27.5 rear, 29 inch front wheel.
[Reply]
+ 2
racerfacer
(1 hours ago)
when it's Friday night and they can see the Saturday morning fail coming
[Reply]
+ 2
metaam
(18 mins ago)
0.55 That guy knows how to hit a foam pit.
[Reply]
+ 1
Mister-Lost-Bike-Shop
Plus
(12 mins ago)
Funniest = 0:52
Biggest Fail = 2:41
Best Vocals = 2:54
[Reply]
+ 1
happychucky
(54 mins ago)
Last one was great. 75k to 100k worth of damage in that video
[Reply]
+ 1
happychucky
(50 mins ago)
1:40 I think that rim needs a bit of straightening...
[Reply]
+ 1
ThePM
(1 hours ago)
Absolute Carnage.
[Reply]
+ 0
T-Bot
(1 hours ago)
Haha. So funny.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.030933
Mobile Version of Website
20 Comments
i.e. too much speed, too little speed, riding a GT, too far forward, too much front brake etc.
Biggest Fail = 2:41
Best Vocals = 2:54
Post a Comment