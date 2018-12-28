VIDEOS

Friday Fails #50 - The Best Mountain Bike Fails of the Year

Dec 28, 2018
by Pinkbike Originals  

Oh man, do we have a treat for you! It’s time for the Best Mountain Bike Fails of the Year! Selected from our weekly fails video, this is 2018's cream of the crop.

20 Comments

  • + 4
 I'de love to see the same edit with a 5 second explanation between crashes (from a pro) on what went wrong.

i.e. too much speed, too little speed, riding a GT, too far forward, too much front brake etc.
  • + 6
 "Riding a GT" I loled
  • + 1
 dont forget the rebound and not active position.
  • + 7
 Errrr, I'm fairly certain that at least half of those people died. RIP.
  • + 4
 The helmet rolling back at the bailed rider......ha.....cringe
  • + 3
 That stylish dismount-remount wins every time.
  • + 4
 F#@K, F#@K, F#@K....
  • + 1
 second to the last one was the best! duder was fucked from the get go, and then it just got progressively worse until he disappeared into the brambles.
  • + 1
 All of them looked awful. Been there before and hate wiping out but it’s all part of the sport
  • + 2
 “Whack bam wallop”, don’t let the mrs see these !
  • + 2
 Lololol. The guy going duck duck duck duck was priceless
  • + 3
 wow.....
  • + 2
 Non of the fails featured had 27.5 rear, 29 inch front wheel.
  • + 2
 when it's Friday night and they can see the Saturday morning fail coming
  • + 2
 0.55 That guy knows how to hit a foam pit.
  • + 1
 Funniest = 0:52

Biggest Fail = 2:41

Best Vocals = 2:54
  • + 1
 Last one was great. 75k to 100k worth of damage in that video
  • + 1
 1:40 I think that rim needs a bit of straightening...
  • + 1
 Absolute Carnage.
  • + 0
 Haha. So funny.

