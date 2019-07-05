Video: Friday Fails #76

Jul 5, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  

Is there a better way to finish off the week than watching a bunch of mountain biking fails? Probably, but in any case, here's episode 76.

17 Comments

  • + 6
 The last one is a reminder that there are still heros out there doing sketchy freeride stuff
  • + 1
 "Are you ok?"... as the guy is still barrel rolling down the trail.
  • + 6
 3:00 moron. sitting on trail when you know there is a train,. he cost his buddy some injury no doubt
  • + 3
 and a bike
  • + 1
 Absolutely. He's the only cunt in that clip.
  • + 2
 The person filming or any one of them should of shouted "rider down"......
  • + 3
 "F&*king Kent!" With the exception of Kent and his homies, this video is some of the best "dodge your buddy that just went down before you" footy I've ever seen.
  • + 1
 2.03 might be the sketchiest jump in the known universe. It’s a bad sign when you can’t work out where either the take-off or the landing are meant to be even after you’ve finished watching the clip.
  • + 2
 Did the dude at 2:20 snap his fork? I watched it like 6 times.
  • + 2
 The rider at 1:46 is lucky to be alive!
  • + 2
 That's the Tombstone drop, It is huge and the video does not show its scale.
  • + 2
 Sure I just heard the C bomb!
  • + 1
 How are you now? Not so bad
  • + 1
 'Porco dio!' 'Fucking cunts' 'Yeaaah boyyyy!'
  • + 2
 Holly molly!
  • + 1
 Oooh. Holy moly...
  • - 1
 the explosion intro is annoying

