Video: Friday Fails #76
Jul 5, 2019
by
Pinkbike Staff
Is there a better way to finish off the week than watching a bunch of mountain biking fails? Probably, but in any case, here's episode 76.
17 Comments
+ 6
PullMyBrakeLever
(1 hours ago)
The last one is a reminder that there are still heros out there doing sketchy freeride stuff
[Reply]
+ 1
thatshowiroll
(20 mins ago)
"Are you ok?"... as the guy is still barrel rolling down the trail.
[Reply]
+ 6
ace9
(1 hours ago)
3:00 moron. sitting on trail when you know there is a train,. he cost his buddy some injury no doubt
[Reply]
+ 3
Doogie711
(1 hours ago)
and a bike
[Reply]
+ 1
sidekicksjn
(31 mins ago)
Absolutely. He's the only cunt in that clip.
[Reply]
+ 2
finelytunedride
(27 mins ago)
The person filming or any one of them should of shouted "rider down"......
[Reply]
+ 3
Andrew9696
(52 mins ago)
"F&*king Kent!" With the exception of Kent and his homies, this video is some of the best "dodge your buddy that just went down before you" footy I've ever seen.
[Reply]
+ 1
Linkpin
(1 hours ago)
2.03 might be the sketchiest jump in the known universe. It’s a bad sign when you can’t work out where either the take-off or the landing are meant to be even after you’ve finished watching the clip.
[Reply]
+ 2
onemanarmy
Plus
(1 hours ago)
Did the dude at 2:20 snap his fork? I watched it like 6 times.
[Reply]
+ 2
charmingbob
(1 hours ago)
The rider at 1:46 is lucky to be alive!
[Reply]
+ 2
BlurredVision
(26 mins ago)
That's the Tombstone drop, It is huge and the video does not show its scale.
[Reply]
+ 2
dglobulator
(1 hours ago)
Sure I just heard the C bomb!
[Reply]
+ 1
wcjrush
(1 hours ago)
How are you now? Not so bad
[Reply]
+ 1
m1dg3t
(7 mins ago)
'Porco dio!' 'Fucking cunts' 'Yeaaah boyyyy!'
[Reply]
+ 2
davisalmin
(1 hours ago)
Holly molly!
[Reply]
+ 1
iammarkstewart
(1 hours ago)
Oooh. Holy moly...
[Reply]
- 1
maqusss
(1 hours ago)
the explosion intro is annoying
[Reply]
