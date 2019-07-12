Photo Epic: Friday Night Dust Fight - Les Gets World Cup XCC 2019

Les Gets has opened up the XC racing with some intense battles on the short track. The flattish course made for high speeds, lots of dust and some mega back and forth battles. Kate Courtney returned to take a commanding win after a rough weekend in Andorra. Pauline Ferrand Prevot took second on home soil, and Elisabeth Brandau took third for the women. Jolanda Neff got off the start like a rocket and finished fourth. The men's race was at such a high pace that if the riders were more than five places back they were often obscured in a cloud of dust. Position changed at a rapid pace and Henrique Avancini held a lead for quite a stretch before Mathieu van der Poel made his move. Victor Koretzky nabbed Nino Schurter in a sprint finish. Tomorrow will be the final day of practice before the big show, and with no rain in the forecast, the races should be fast-paced.
